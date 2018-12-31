With 2018 in the rear view mirror, all eyes are now on 2019. It's exciting to think about the clean slate that a new year brings, and wonder what will be in store for you. Those of you with birthdays near the end of the year are in luck — your Sagittarius 2019 horoscope is filled with exciting developments for the year ahead.

If you felt a little off toward the end of 2018 or like you were stuck in a funk, Astrologer Helene Cierzo of Heart House Astrology tells Romper it was likely due to the influence of Scorpio season and its heavy energy. You may have been withdrawn during that time, but the good news is you're coming out of it now. "They're going to feel back to their natural self again," said Cierzo of Scorpios, and you'll be imbued with "happy-go-lucky" vibes.

When it comes to work, Astrofame predicted that you'll be totally focused on parlaying the energy and confidence you're feeling into a new promotion. While that ambition will serve you well, you do need to make sure you don't step on too many toes in your quest to climb the corporate ladder, or you'll risk alienating all your coworkers.

Your rising profile at work might inspire you to finally get your finances in order once and for all. Cierzo tells Romper that Saturn will be transiting the second house for Sagittarius in 2019, which rules money and finances. "Usually your resources are less during this time, and you have to learn how to budget your money better." You might consider downsizing to a smaller home, and getting your impulse purchases in check. But you don't necessarily have to [completely] deprive yourself, Cierzo says. "Maybe you need to save more so you can travel more." Sounds like a pretty good trade off.

Cierzo also notes that your need to cut costs in 2019 could actually have a positive impact on your relationship, as you may consider moving in with a partner to share expenses. It may be more of a practical move than a romantic one, but it could lead to increased intimacy nonetheless. For those of you who are single, meanwhile, it's a good year for meeting new people, according to Horoscope.com.

If you’re a parent, you might have your hands full this year. Things will be happy and peaceful at home, but that could mean other kids are drawn there and your house becomes the designated hang out spot, according to The Dark Star Astrology. That's not a bad thing, but it could mean extra work for you. Astrostyle warned that if you find yourself feeling overwhelmed, you shouldn't hesitate to ask for more help — maybe it's time for a babysitter or housekeeper?

With so much going on in your life in 2019, chances are you’ll find yourself getting introspective and doing some soul-searching, because even happy, positive changes can be a lot to deal with. It’s important to remember that you don’t have to do it alone. Astrology.com noted that you might consider going to a therapist, or at least finding some sort of support group where you can talk through things with others. And if you haven't been feeling your best physically, Cierzo points out that it may be time to make some adjustments to what you eat. "It's a good time to eliminate certain foods from your diet," because you may find that slight tweaks make you feel much better.

