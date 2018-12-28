When a new year arrives, it's hard not to wonder what it's going to have in store for you. That's especially true when you've had a rough year and are hoping that your luck finally turns around. If you're looking to your Taurus 2019 horoscope for some answers about the year ahead, you're probably going to like what you find.

2019 will lead to lots of major changes for you, according to Tarot.com. While that may sound overwhelming (and maybe even terrifying to the typical Taurus who doesn't love change), it's something you should embrace. It's your chance to makeover your life in a way that fulfills you.

The overhaul of your life may start on the job front. Astrofame predicts that lots of lucky breaks should be headed your way in the year ahead. You'll be fired up to climb the ladder and secure yourself a better position (and the accompanying pay raise). But don't get too cutthroat in your quest for a promotion, because you won't get there without lots of teamwork.

When your career dedication pays off in 2019 and your bank account starts to reflect it, you might be tempted to treat yourself to a few splurges (and who could blame you?). But you don't want to get too carried away with any major purchases, because Cafe Astrology warns that Tauruses should be careful about wracking up credit card debt this year. It'll come back to haunt you in the future if you do.

Your love life will be full of surprises over next the year, according to Astroyogi. For a Taurus who's coupled up, weddings bells could ring in 2019. If you're single, you could meet someone new, or even reconnect with a former flame. You might have to travel a bit to find that person, however — Astrology Club notes that you could end up in a long distance relationship this year. Be warned though — the start of the summer will bring some communication issues that cause a rough patch in your relationship, predicts Indastro.

If you've got Taurus kids, Karma Weather notes that this could be a great year to broaden their cultural horizons. You can do a little family bonding over trips to a new museum or gallery, or take in a musical or play together. In other family developments, a rocky relationship with a relative could also finally be smoothed over.

Overall a general feeling of peace reigns in your life in 2019. That could be due to all the spiritual growth you'll undergo over the next 12 months, reports astrology King. You'll gain a greater sense of self-awareness, which helps you recognize and overcome your flaws (like that infamous stubborn Taurus streak). And while it seems you'll be in a good space with your mental health in 2019, you should be careful not to neglect your physical health. SunSigns.org warns that you might develop some unhealthy habits this year, so be sure to pencil in some time to take care of yourself.

