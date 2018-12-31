Whatever regrets you might or might not have about 2018, it's time to put them behind you. The arrival of a new year means a fresh start, and for Virgos, 2019 is going to be all about seizing the opportunity to change things up. Your Virgo 2019 horoscope shows that you should prepare for some pretty big shifts in your life. 2019 will be the year you stop just going with the flow, according to Astrofame, and start figuring out what you truly want out of life. Answering that question could very well lead you to overhaul pretty much everything from your career to your relationships to your sense of self.

Your family and your home life will be your first priority all year long. That's because, as Astrostyle explained, Jupiter will be in your fourth house. This timeframe bodes well for improving your family bonds and working to repair any strained relationships with relatives, especially females. Things on the home front will be more harmonious than ever before, making it a good time to consider starting a family or adding a new baby to the mix according to Dark Star Astrology.

If you've already got children, Cafe Astrology noted that you're likely to want to give them more structure in 2019. That could mean developing a routine or schedule at home, or getting more strict about laying out rules.

Perhaps the reason you'll be able to get things running so smoothly at home this year is that you'll also be experiencing lots of introspection and self-improvement. Mercury in retrograde in July is a good time do some soul-searching, according to The Dark Pixie Astrology, and take a hard look at some of the ways you've been known to sabotage yourself in the past. You can then spend the rest of the summer working to overcome those issues.

When it comes to love, Tarot.com explained that you shouldn't be bummed out if you're starting the year single. Instead, you should look at it as one more opportunity to work on yourself and figure out what you want, in life and in a partner. Virgos who are already in a relationship may find that they're not quite on the same wavelength as their partner throughout much of the year, but, there's enough love to work through whatever problems arise.

Even though so much of your energy and time is focused on your relationships and family life this year, you'll obviously still need to dedicate some of your focus to your career. As a Virgo, you're probably a bit of a perfectionist, so being a star at work comes naturally. But 2019 gives you the perfect opportunity to finally try to figure out the right life/work balance, according to Sun Signs. You'll also need to be careful about not over-scheduling yourself, or, as Astroyogi noted, you risk missing important deadlines and falling behind. Plus, a Mercury retrograde in March, could make you lose focus at work — so you might want to take it easy until it passes.

After a very frustrating first birth experience, this Deaf mother wanted a change. Will the help of two Deaf doulas give the quality communication and birth experience this mom wants and deserves? Watch Episode Four of Romper's Doula Diaries, Season Two, below, and visit Bustle Digital Group's YouTube page for more episodes.