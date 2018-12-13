You're Going To Want To Watch All Of The Movies Coming To Netflix This January
Is Netflix and Chill one of your New Years resolutions? If not, you might want to plan accordingly because there are some major movies coming to the streaming service right after the holidays — thrillers, romances, anthologies, originals, and of course fan favorites. Finally, a resolution that will stick! You're going to want to watch all of the movies coming to Netflix in January.
Jan. 1 brings the bulk of the new releases and, for the first time ever, all four Indiana Jones movies will be available on the streaming service. Yes, that includes the fourth one with Shia LaBeouf that most purists would prefer never happened. But, hey, it's free with your subscription so why not watch it?
Mid-month, grab some laughs with the iconic Monty Python and the Holy Grail or check out one of a dozen new Netflix originals. One film, GIRL, is already getting a lot of hype. It follows the story of a 15-year-old girl as she trains to be a ballerina while transitioning from her assigned gender.
The end of the month goes out with a bang, thanks to the addition of Disney Pixar's Incredibles 2. It's definitely a flick kids (and adults) can watch over and over. And of course there's Antman and the Wasp, because you can never have too much Paul Rudd.
Below you can find the full week by week list of Netflix's January debuts, according to Entertainment Weekly:
Jan. 1st
- Across the Universe
- Babel
- Black Hawk Down
- City of God
- Definitely, Maybe
- Godzilla
- Happy Feet
- Hell or High Water
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
- Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
- It Takes Two
- Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
- Jersey Boys
- Mona Lisa Smile
- Mr. Bean's Holiday
- Pan's Labyrinth
- Pulp Fiction
- Swingers
- Tears of the Sun
- The Addams Family
- The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
- The Dark Knight
- The Departed
- The Mummy
- The Mummy Returns
- The Strangers
- Watchmen
- xXx
- XXX: State of the Union
Jan. 2nd
- Monty Python and the Holy Grail
Jan. 4th
- And Breathe Normally
- El Potro: Unstoppable
- Lionheart
- Solo
- The Last Laugh
Jan. 15th
- Revenger
Jan. 16th
- American Gangster
Jan. 18th
- Close
- GIRL
- IO
- Soni
Jan. 24th
- Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Jan. 25th
- Animas
- Polar
- Ant-Man and the Wasp
Jan. 30th
- The Incredibles 2
Whew! That's a ton of information to process. If you're not sure what to watch, start with one and let the Netflix algorithm suggest your next film. It's usually spot on. Happy watching!