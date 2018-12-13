You're Going To Want To Watch All Of The Movies Coming To Netflix This January

Is Netflix and Chill one of your New Years resolutions? If not, you might want to plan accordingly because there are some major movies coming to the streaming service right after the holidays — thrillers, romances, anthologies, originals, and of course fan favorites. Finally, a resolution that will stick! You're going to want to watch all of the movies coming to Netflix in January.

Jan. 1 brings the bulk of the new releases and, for the first time ever, all four Indiana Jones movies will be available on the streaming service. Yes, that includes the fourth one with Shia LaBeouf that most purists would prefer never happened. But, hey, it's free with your subscription so why not watch it?

Mid-month, grab some laughs with the iconic Monty Python and the Holy Grail or check out one of a dozen new Netflix originals. One film, GIRL, is already getting a lot of hype. It follows the story of a 15-year-old girl as she trains to be a ballerina while transitioning from her assigned gender.

The end of the month goes out with a bang, thanks to the addition of Disney Pixar's Incredibles 2. It's definitely a flick kids (and adults) can watch over and over. And of course there's Antman and the Wasp, because you can never have too much Paul Rudd.

Below you can find the full week by week list of Netflix's January debuts, according to Entertainment Weekly:

Jan. 1st

Across the Universe

Babel

Black Hawk Down

City of God

Definitely, Maybe

Godzilla

Happy Feet

Hell or High Water

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

It Takes Two

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Jersey Boys

Mona Lisa Smile

Mr. Bean's Holiday

Pan's Labyrinth

Pulp Fiction

Swingers

Tears of the Sun

The Addams Family

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The Dark Knight

The Departed

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

The Strangers

Watchmen

xXx

XXX: State of the Union

Jan. 2nd

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Jan. 4th

And Breathe Normally

El Potro: Unstoppable

Lionheart

Solo

The Last Laugh

Jan. 15th

Revenger

Jan. 16th

American Gangster

Jan. 18th

Close

GIRL

IO

Soni

Jan. 24th

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Jan. 25th

Animas

Polar

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Jan. 30th

The Incredibles 2

Whew! That's a ton of information to process. If you're not sure what to watch, start with one and let the Netflix algorithm suggest your next film. It's usually spot on. Happy watching!