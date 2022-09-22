Autumn
Grab your wagon and your wellies — it’s time to hit the orchard.
Look for an established farm with a diversity of varieties. Consider farming practices — is it organic? — as well as proximity, pricing, and whether they have other offerings available, like a café, a pumpkin patch or hay rides.
Every apple season is a little different, and most orchards grow many different varieties, so check the apple orchard's website or social media page for up-to-date info about which varieties will be ripe when you plan to go apple picking.