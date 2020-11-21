When temperatures soar, you'll find that the best baby carriers for hot weather provide the ventilation you need to wear your child without feeling like a sweaty mess. These baby carriers are made of lightweight breathable fabrics, such as cotton or mesh, to help prevent overheating. They come in a number of styles, and choosing between them is a matter of thinking about what would be most comfortable for you and your baby.

Wraps, slings, and structured carriers are the main types of carriers on the market. Wraps are wound or tied around your body. They can be super cozy once you're comfortable using them. These carriers can get a bit warm because they're comprised of so much fabric, but choosing a breathable material can help. Sling-style carriers feature a wide piece of fabric that goes over your shoulder and across your torso, with a ring that helps to keep the carrier secure. As with wraps, there's a bit of a learning curve, but you’ll love the air circulation these carriers provide. Structured carriers have straps that go over your shoulders and a padded carrying pouch for your little one. They're simple to use and adjust, and can usually handle heavier children (sometimes up to 45 pounds). However, structured carriers tend to be pricey and some find them a bit bulky.

Some carriers even have extra features to protect your baby from the sun, like a built-in hood with UPF protection. You may also want to look for a machine washable pick, so your carrier is easy to clean even when things get sweaty.

Mommas on Amazon indicate that these five baby carriers are truly the best when it comes to baby-wearing during hot weather.

1 The Best Structured Baby Carrier For Hot Weather Ergobaby Carrier Omni 360 Amazon $149 See On Amazon Weight capacity: 7 to 45 pounds This Omni 360 baby carrier from Ergobaby is loaded with features that make it an ideal pick for hot weather. The structured (and machine washable!) baby carrier is made from a soft and durable mesh fabric that provides plenty of breathability and airflow. The carrier even has a UPF 50+ baby hood for sun protection. Amazon reviewers indicate that they are beyond pleased with this carrier; it has a 4.6-star rating on the site. The carrier allows you to wear your baby in a variety of positions — including facing baby in or out, or wearing them on the hip or back — and will adapt to your growing baby’s size. No separate infant insert is required, either. The padded shoulder straps can be worn crossed or "backpack” style, depending on what is most comfortable for you. And speaking of comfort, the carrier has a padded lumbar support waist belt, which can be worn high or low. Conveniently, the carrier also features a large storage pouch for anything you might need to hold. It comes in a range of different colors. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This works great and is a staple item every parent needs. It's light, portable, packable. I like that I could move the Velcro at the base to adjust to babies individual shape and size. This is something we take everywhere. The Cool Mesh made a huge difference in the California sun. [...] the mesh certainly felt like baby stayed dry and cool for a couple of hours strapped up against me. Everything washes in the machine easily."

2 A Cheaper Structured Carrier That’s Breathable Lillebaby The Complete Airflow 360° Ergonomic Carrier Amazon $89 See On Amazon Weight capacity: 7 to 45 pounds Structured baby carriers can be quite expensive, but this one from Lillebaby is more affordably priced and is loaded with features to make baby-wearing a breeze. The machine washable baby carrier is made from a lightweight, breathable cotton and mesh that allows for maximum air circulation. The carrier can be configured to six different ergonomic carrying styles. The shoulder straps are adjustable — allowing for both H- and X-styles — so that you can be comfortable when toting around your little one. The baby carrier even offers lumbar support. This pick has a large storage pocket, a sleeping hood to cover baby (though it lacks the UPF sun protection of the Ergobaby carrier), and even an extendable torso — the adjustable side panels widen and narrow the seat for comfortable hip positioning — to fit your child as they grow. Choose from a handful of different color options. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I’ve been researching carriers for over a year. I had narrowed it down to this and one other. Because of reviews and cost I decided to purchase this one. So glad I did!! It has changed my life!! Only used it a few times so far but it is amazing and worth every penny. I love in Florida and the airflow definitely helps keep us cool. I have even gardened in it! [...] This one takes the weight and pressure off of my shoulders and back and is so easy to use. I can not recommend more strongly!!"

3 The Best Baby Sling For Hot Weather Hip Baby Wrap Ring Sling Baby Carrier Amazon $50 See On Amazon Weight capacity: 8 to 35 pounds This Hip Baby Wrap sling baby carrier is both beautiful and functional. The fabric sling is hand loomed in India and is made of a lightweight cotton material for maximum breathability. It comes in a variety of eye-catching patterns, so you’ll surely find one that you love. The baby carrier can be used in a variety of different positions, and the aluminum ring ensures that the sling is always secure. The ergonomic design helps to distribute baby's weight evenly and comfortably across your body, relieving your shoulders and neck from unnecessary strain. The sling design is great for nursing on the go, too. This pick is machine washable. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I rarely give reviews but I have to for this product because it's absolutely AMAZING!!! [...] I've been using Ring slings since my twins were about 5LBS and I've been thru about 3 other Ring slings(different brand) but this one is the best. I live in Las Vegas and it gets warm here and I can wear my son in 80 degree weather and not feel hot because the ring sling is so light weight. It distributes my son weight evenly in the wrap and he loves it as well!!"

4 The Best Baby Wrap For Hot Weather Baby K'tan Breeze Baby Wrap Carrier Amazon $50 See On Amazon Weight capacity: Newborn up to 35 pounds For those who want a wrap-style carrier, this Baby K'tan wrap is calling your name. Unlike many similar carriers, it doesn't have belts, buckles, or too much extra fabric, though some Amazon reviewers note it takes a little practice to learn how to put on the carrier. The wrap is made entirely of 100% cotton, but it is half cozy jersey knit and half breathable mesh knit. By rotating the baby sling loops, the mesh can be placed in the front or back for added airflow. The baby wrap allows you to wear your sweet infant in five different ways, so you can switch it up and find what works best. It's also great for breastfeeding on the go. The wrap comes in different sizes, so be sure to refer to the size chart to find one that will fit you correctly. The wrap comes in three different colors, too — black, charcoal, or teal. This pick is machine washable. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "We've tried at least 5 baby carriers between our two kids. This is by far my favorite. I love this specific one because it is mesh and breathable. It is very sturdy and durable. The directions are clear and once you learn how to use it it is wonderful. Baby loves it and would sit in it all day if I let her. The carry pouch is awesome. [...] Best baby carrier ever- won't use another one after this one. It feels like a wrap but is more user friendly and still sturdy like a carrier. LOVE LOVE LOVE. Great quality."