Shopping
The 5 Best Baby Carriers For Hot Weather
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
When temperatures soar, you'll find that the best baby carriers for hot weather provide the ventilation you need to wear your child without feeling like a sweaty mess. These baby carriers are made of lightweight breathable fabrics, such as cotton or mesh, to help prevent overheating. They come in a number of styles, and choosing between them is a matter of thinking about what would be most comfortable for you and your baby.
Wraps, slings, and structured carriers are the main types of carriers on the market. Wraps are wound or tied around your body. They can be super cozy once you're comfortable using them. These carriers can get a bit warm because they're comprised of so much fabric, but choosing a breathable material can help. Sling-style carriers feature a wide piece of fabric that goes over your shoulder and across your torso, with a ring that helps to keep the carrier secure. As with wraps, there's a bit of a learning curve, but you’ll love the air circulation these carriers provide. Structured carriers have straps that go over your shoulders and a padded carrying pouch for your little one. They're simple to use and adjust, and can usually handle heavier children (sometimes up to 45 pounds). However, structured carriers tend to be pricey and some find them a bit bulky.
Some carriers even have extra features to protect your baby from the sun, like a built-in hood with UPF protection. You may also want to look for a machine washable pick, so your carrier is easy to clean even when things get sweaty.
Mommas on Amazon indicate that these five baby carriers are truly the best when it comes to baby-wearing during hot weather.