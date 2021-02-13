An ill-fitting baby carrier can be seriously uncomfortable for both you and your little one, so the best baby carriers for petite moms are an important buy for those with smaller frames. Baby carriers typically fall under three main styles — wraps, slings, and buckle carriers. Wraps and slings may be the best options for petite moms since they feature a piece of fabric that is totally adjustable, ensuring a good fit regardless of the wearer’s size. However, if you prefer the structure of a buckle-style carrier, there are ones that petite moms report loving, too. The fact is that while certain carrier styles may be more likely to work for smaller frames, choosing the right carrier is a matter of personal preference and comfort.

Wrap and sling-style carriers may look alike, but wraps tend to have a longer piece of fabric that’s usually configured around your shoulders and midsection for more support, while slings usually have a little less fabric (so they’re more lightweight and easier to manipulate) and often use a ring to keep things secure. As for buckle-style carriers, individuals with petite frames should choose one that isn’t too bulky and comes with several adjustment points for a customized fit. You’ll likely want to look for a buckle-style carrier that crosses in the back, too, which should feel more secure on a petite frame than one with backpack-style straps.

No matter which style you decide to go with, you’ll also want to pay close attention to the number of positions that it can be used in, as well as the minimum and maximum weight it can hold, to ensure you choose one that works for your baby. Some carriers even come in different sizes, which can be really helpful for achieving a good fit.

These four baby carriers get the stamp of approval from petite mommas on Amazon. Reviewers indicate that these picks fit well and are comfortable for both mom and baby.

1. An Easy-To-Use Wrap Carrier In A Range Of Sizes

If you like the idea of a wrap-style carrier but don’t want to deal with the fuss of the actual wrapping technique, this pick from Baby K’tan is calling your name. The carrier is super simple to use since it’s essentially pre-wrapped — all you need to do is slip the sling over your head like a T-shirt, and it's ready to go (no rings, belts, buckles, or tying required). This pick comes in different sizes ranging from XX-Small to X-Large to fit different wearers, which allows for a secure, comfortable fit.

The wrap carrier is made from soft cotton. It can be used to carry your baby in five different positions, and it's suitable for infants up to 35 pounds. Choose from a range of solid colors and patterns.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I’m very petite and was looking for a carrier that I could easily get the baby in and out solo. I cannot say enough good things about this carrier. It’s simple to maneuver, easy to clean and so comfortable. I’ve given it as a gift twice."

2. The Best Ring Sling Baby Carrier

This ring sling from Nalakai is an excellent choice for petite moms since it pairs a soft bamboo and linen fabric with aluminum rings, allowing you to adjust this pick as needed for the best and most comfortable fit. The lightweight carrier can be worn in the front or on the hip, and its design is ideal for nursing sessions while on the go.

This pick is suitable for babies that weigh 7.9 to 34.8 pounds, and can be machine-washed in cold water on the gentle cycle, though you should hang it to dry. Choose from a bunch of beautiful colors.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I love this sling. I have a newborn and a toddler under two and this makes it possible for me to go to the park or store with both. I tried a different brand of sling when my toddler was a baby and I did not like it. The material on this makes it easy to form to your needs and the tail isn’t excessively long and that’s a plus for me bc I’m very short."

3. A Non-Bulky Buckle Carrier With Crossed Straps

Say goodbye to bulky buckle carriers that are wildly uncomfortable — this one from Beco is the ultimate pick for moms with a smaller frame, since it’s super streamlined and adjustable at multiple points for a good fit. The structured carrier can be used in four different positions (facing out, facing in, on the hip, or on the back), and the shoulder straps can be worn straight like a backpack or crossed. The wide waist belt is extremely supportive — it even has a pocket to hold your phone, keys, or other essentials — and the straps are padded, so they won’t uncomfortably dig in.

This pick features breathable mesh fabric (but is also available without mesh, and in a few different colors and prints), and is machine washable. The carrier is designed for little ones that are 7 to 35 pounds.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I am petite at 5'2" and I love the fact that the straps can cross in the back. To me, the buckles are easy to put together and push apart. I love how it has four positions and is simple. It has no pockets, but I just use a small diaper backpack or cross body if I'm out. [...] I love it and am satisfied. Well worth the money. Definitely works well for me being petite!"

4. A Fan-Favorite Wrap Carrier

With more than 12,000 reviews on Amazon and a solid 4.5-star rating overall, this Boba wrap carrier is a favorite on the site since it comes in one size that will comfortably fit just about everyone regardless of their size or stature. The carrier features a large piece of soft and stretchy cotton-and-spandex fabric that you wrap around your shoulders and midsection to secure your baby in front. Newbies to wrap-style carriers may feel like the technique is intimidating, but don’t worry — reviewers on Amazon confirm that it’s actually quite easy to perfect.

The wrap carrier is suitable for infants up to 35 pounds, and you can throw it in the washer whenever it needs cleaning. Choose from a range of solid colors.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This wrap looks intimidating but it is the only one I have found that truly works for a petite frame. Since it is just one big piece of cloth, you can really customize it for your body shape. The boba video is very helpful for learning how to use it."