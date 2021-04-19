Whether you’re taking your baby to the park or to a fancy event, the best baby dresses for your little one should be cute, convenient, and easy to get on or off with a pullover style or zip closure (or just a few buttons, if any). Before you settle on a dress, think about where your baby will wear the garment and keep that in mind as you make your buying decisions about style, sleeve length, and fabric. Don’t forget to look for a dress that’s comfortable and easy to wash, too — though ease of washing might be less important for more formal picks your child won't wear as often. Budget is definitely a factor here, so pay attention to the price tag; babies grow fast, so you may not want to splurge on a garment they’ll most likely outgrow quickly.

Baby dresses come in an overwhelming number of options, with casual and formal picks in just about any style you can dream up. For everyday wear in warmer weather, look for flowy short sleeve or sleeveless dresses made from lightweight, breathable fabrics like cotton. For casual wear when it’s colder, try for thicker, long-sleeved options, or simply pair a more summery dress with a cardigan and leggings or tights. Formal baby dresses come in a wide range of options as well from poofy tutu-style dresses to sweet lacy frocks. Many baby dresses tend to feature adorable details that may peak your interest, too, like bows, ruffles, peter pan collars, embroidery, and more.

To help you narrow down your options, I scoured Amazon and found these seven baby dresses, which are all highly rated on the site and seriously adorable. And the best part? They’re all under $30, and some even come in multipacks or with coordinating accessories to give you the most bang for your buck.

1. A Fan-Favorite Pack Of Casual Dresses

With an impressive 17,000 and growing reviews on Amazon and a solid 4.7-star rating overall, these dresses from Touched By Nature are loved by parents on the site both for their low price point (you get two of them for less than $20!) and high quality. Made from organic cotton, the flowy dresses are lightweight, soft, and comfortable for a day of play — and they simply slip over the head for easy on and off, no closure necessary. When that day of play comes to a close, they’re machine washable. A small bow detail in front adds just a little extra cuteness.

This pick comes in a massive range of pattern and design options, with sleeveless, short-, and long-sleeve varieties to suit all of your needs. In addition to baby and toddler sizing, these dresses are also available in youth sizes.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I love these dresses! The material is soft and comfy, the colors are vibrant, and the patterns are pretty! Our girl is 8 months old & 30 inches tall & these come down to her knee. We like to pair them with leggings for additional comfort when playing. I love this brand & am never disappointed!"

Available baby/toddler sizes: 0-3 months, 3-6 months, 6-9 months, 9-12 months, 12-18 months, 18-24 months, 2T, 3T, 4T, and 5T

2. A Fancy Party Dress

With its large bow, pearl-and-gem detailing, and full skirt, this pick from XIPAI would make the ultimate party dress for your little one — perfect for a wide variety of special occasions. The dress is made from a combination of polyester-cotton and twill satin with a zipper closure for easy on and off. And since the dress is sleeveless, it’ll be nice and cool for warm days.

In terms of cleaning this dress, the manufacturer recommends hand-washing it or getting it professionally dry cleaned, which shouldn’t be a major hassle unless you need a special occasion dress on a weekly basis. Choose from a variety of colors and style variation.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "The dress is extremely high quality! I was amazed by it and my girl looked like a little princess. The color was beautiful, the skirt of the dress is so majestic and big. If you want your baby to impress this dress will be the right choice."

Available baby/toddler sizes: 0-6 months, 6-12 months, 12-18 months, 18-24 months, 2-3T, 3-4T, and 4-5T

3. A Warm Sweater Dress For Chilly Weather

This sweater dress from Mlpeerw features long sleeves and is made from a thick knit fabric, so it's a great choice for when temperatures drop. The dress has cute ruffle detailing on the shoulders for a bit of extra flare, but if ruffles aren’t your thing, this pick also comes in a bunch of different color, pattern, and style options, many of which don’t have this design detail. Some styles have button closures, while others simply lift over the head to get on and off.

When it comes to washability, reviewers on Amazon indicate that this pick holds up well in the washing machine, but some reviewers caution that the color can fade a bit. In addition to baby and toddler options, this pick is also available in youth sizing.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This dress is better quality than any sweater I have in my own closet, nice and thick. It was a bit toasty for our 70 degree thanksgiving day but absolutely adorable. The color is perfect. Couldn’t have been happier!!"

Available baby/toddler sizes: 3-6 months, 6-9 months, 6-12 months, 9-12 months, 12-18 months, 18-24 months, 1-2T, 2T, 2-3T, 3T, 3-4T, 4T, 4-5T, and 5T

4. A Complete Baby Outfit For Less Than $25

Less than $25 for a baby dress, cardigan, and shoes just sounds too good to be true… but that’s certainly not the case with this pick from Hudson Baby. The three-piece set comes with everything you need to outfit your baby for the day, including a long-sleeve, solid-color cardigan with the sweetest bow and button details, a dress with an adorable pattern, and a pair of Mary Jane-style shoes. The dress simply lifts over the head to get on and off. All of the clothing pieces are made from 100% cotton and are machine washable.

Amazon reviewers are wild about this pick — hence the standout 4.7-star rating overall they give this pick on the site, among 11,500 and growing reviews — with tons of people indicating they’ve picked up multiple sets.

Choose from a range of pattern options, all of which are majorly adorable.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "The CUTEST Outfit ever. Super soft material and comes with the dress, lightweight jacket and shoes! I got the 18 month size and it’s just precious, the price seems waaaay too low considering how nice this set is. Perfect for baby shower gift or for your own baby girl."

Available baby/toddler sizes: 0-3 months, 3-6 months, 6-9 months, 9-12 months, and 12-18 months

5. A Long-Sleeve Plaid Dress With A Coordinating Headband

This dress from JEELLIGULAR is one of those pieces that you can dress up or down — it's definitely comfortable enough for your little one to wear during playtime, but it would also look quite precious for an extra-special occasion. The long-sleeve dress is made from a cotton blend, so it’s super soft, and it even comes with a coordinating bow headband to complete the look. The dress is also pull-on-style, with no closure to worry about.

A reviewer on Amazon suggests that the dress should be hand washed, though the manufacturer doesn’t offer specific washing instructions. Choose from a couple of pattern options, including one with an adorable pumpkin print for fall.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I bought this dress for Christmas pictures. It fits as expected. The material was comfortable and my daughter looked adorable in it. I would highly recommend!"

Available baby/toddler sizes: 0-6 months, 3-6 months, 6-12 months, 12-18 months, 18-24 months, 2-3T, 3-4T, and 4-5T

6. A Nautical-Inspired Dress With A Peter Pan Collar

With a knockout 4.7-star rating overall on Amazon, it’s no secret that this dress from Bonnie Baby is wildly popular on the site. And for good reason — the dress is totally adorable with its nautical-inspired design, and it features some sweet details like a Peter Pan collar and bow. The dress is made from 100% polyester, and it has a zipper closure for easy on and off. It’s also easy to wash — just throw it in the washing machine.

This dress comes with a coordinating diaper cover. Grab it in red and navy, or in a sleeveless yellow and navy version.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "The peter pan collar and the white and navy stripes at the bottom make this dress absolutely adorable. My Grand Baby looked so cute in the dress. The fabric seemed to feel like good quality and seemed to be made well."

Available baby/toddler sizes: 0-3 months, 3-6 months, 6-9 months, 12 months, 18 months, and 24 months

7. A Wedding-Ready Dress With Lace Detail

If you’re on the hunt for a reasonably priced wedding-ready dress that doesn’t sacrifice when it comes to quality and cuteness, this one from CIELARKO is the way to go. For around $20, you can get your hands on a beautiful dress that features a lace detail up top, pearls at the waist, and a flowy tulle skirt. The knee-length dress is made mainly from cotton with an adjustable satin waistband. And it has a hidden zipper closure for easy on and off. The dress is sleeveless, so your little one will stay plenty cool in it as they dance the night away.

The dress is machine washable on a gentle cycle or it can be dry cleaned, too. Choose from a handful of color and style options.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This dress is way more than I expected! It's GOOD quality [...] and the embroidery is gorgeous too! It's also SUPER soft. Perfect for baby skin. Super excited for her to be a flower girl in this dress!"

Available baby/toddler sizes: 3-6 months, 6-12 months, 12-18 months, 18-24 months, 2-3T, 3-4T, 4-5T, and 5-6T