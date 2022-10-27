If you’re looking for a comfortable spot for your baby to sit, the best baby floor seats will help them to sit upright using a cushioned foam or fabric-covered seat. Since babies can be quite messy, it’s vital that fabric-covered seats are removable and machine washable, while floor seats with foam cushioning can be especially appealing because they’re super easy to clean — just give them a quick wipe down and you’re good to go. Ideally a floor seat should also be lightweight, so it’s easy to relocate it as needed. While it is possible for a baby floor seat to tip over when a wriggly baby is seated in it, picks with features such as a wide, sturdy base will be more secure overall — and following certain safety precautions is a must, too.

The Experts

Dr. Mona Amin, D.O., is a Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based, board-certified pediatrician and a mom to son Ryaan. On her popular Instagram account, podcast, and YouTube channel, she shares educational information on child health and wellness.

Dr. Maya Muñoz Mahmood D.O., FAAP, is a board-certified pediatrician and a mom that’s passionate about providing evidence-based information to help families live healthier. She writes about children’s health on her blog. She’s located in Arizona.

Dr. Pierrette Mimi Poinsett, M.D., is a California-based board-certified pediatrician with three decades of experience, as well as a medical consultant for Mom Loves Best. She holds an M.D. from the University of Chicago and a BS in Chemical Engineering from The University of Pennsylvania. She is a diplomat of the American Board of Pediatrics.

What To Consider When Choosing A Baby Floor Seat

As with any baby product, safety is a main factor that needs to be considered. Dr. Poinsett notes that since there is potential for baby floor seats to tip over, these products “are safest when used on the floor.” Dr. Poinsett adds, “Floor seats should never be placed on a bed, couch, or table” (or any elevated surface for that matter). Additionally, Dr. Mahmood points out that these products should “only be used when the baby is awake and an adult is supervising.”

You’ll also want to ensure that your baby is actually ready to utilize a baby floor seat. Manufacturers often list weight recommendations for their product — and sometimes an age range, too — which can be a helpful starting point. However, Dr. Amin mentions that you should also take your child’s development into account. She recommends utilizing these picks “when baby has good head control and is sitting with minimal assistance.” All of the pediatricians I consulted suggested keeping the amount of time your baby spends in a baby floor seat to a minimum. Dr. Poinsett specifically notes that “babies should be placed in a floor seat and other containers such as bouncy seats, walkers, and car seats for a maximum of 30 minutes a day.” The reason for this is that these products restrict your baby’s movement. “Babies must have the opportunity to kick, move their heads from side to side, wiggle, and move to develop the skills to sit up, crawl, and walk,” explains Dr. Poinsett.

That said, if you feel a floor seat is right for you and your baby, you may want to look for some additional features that could add to its convenience and appeal. While some floor seats are just meant to be a spot for your baby to sit, others double as a way to entertain your baby with attached toys or a tray to place fun items or even snacks. If you plan on taking your baby’s floor seat with you on the go, look for one that’s small in size or can fold down nearly flat. Some baby floor seats even have a built-in canopy to protect your baby from the sun. To get the most bang for your buck, you can also choose a floor seat that can be converted into other useful items, such as a booster seat so long as the product has certain safety features — according to Dr. Poinsett, “The booster seat needs to have straps that attach it to the chair.” And the booster seat should also have a harness or straps to “prevent a baby from wiggling out of the seat and falling,” explains Poinsett.

Shop The Best Baby Floor Seats

In a hurry? Here are the top picks for the best baby floor seats:

These four baby floor seats all have impressively high ratings on Amazon — parents on the site indicate their babies love them!

1. Writer’s Pick: A Fan-Favorite Baby Floor Seat

With more than 49,000 reviews on Amazon and a whopping 4.7-star rating overall, this Fisher-Price floor seat is clearly adored on the site, and it’s also a personal favorite in my home. Both of my children absolutely loved spending time in this seat when they were babies. The frog-themed pick is both incredibly cute and incredibly useful with its one-piece cushioned fabric seat that’s comfortable for your babe. The wide base is super secure to help prevent it from tipping over. And the whole thing folds down nearly flat for easy storage.

This pick comes with two linkable toys to help keep your baby entertained. Remove the fabric seat and throw it in the wash for easy cleaning. Besides the frog, this pick comes in a few other adorable designs. Fisher-Price recommends this pick be only used by a child that can hold their head up unassisted and who is not able to climb out or walk.

One shopper wrote: “This baby chair was AMAZING before my son was able to sit himself up. He loved being in it and playing with the fun toys it came with. So well made! The fabric easily comes off and is machine washable in case you have a mess and washes up like-new every time. The plastic shell is easily wiped down and the toys come off if you need to clean them too. I also love that it collapses for storage. Highly recommend this chair!! One of my favorite baby products!"

Floor seat weight: 5.4 pounds | For babies under: 25 pounds

2. An Entertaining Floor Seat That’s Convertible

If you’re looking for a baby floor seat that’s both functional and entertaining, this one from Summer Infant offers a great combination of the two. From a functionality standpoint, the floor seat can be utilized in three different ways — as a plain support seat, as an activity seat, or even as a booster seat (chair straps are included for security, as well as a three-point harness). The seat itself features a comfy foam insert that helps to ensure your baby stays upright. And it gets bonus points for having foam that is super easy to clean — give it a quick wipe down, and you’re all set.

When it comes to entertainment, it’s safe to say that this pick brings the fun. The animal-themed seat has a 360-degree rotating tray with two cup holders and six playful toys (and a detachable toy bar), all of which are wildly entertaining. This pick is recommended for babies ages 4 months to 4 years, up to 33 pounds.

The only downside to this pick is that it doesn’t fold down, so just be sure that you have the space for it in your home. If you don’t like the color scheme of this seat, it also comes in a pink-themed option.

One shopper wrote: “I love this seat because I not only can use it to entertain my boys with the toy tray, but it is perfect as a feeding seat and booster. The fact that it has so many uses for less than the cost of most just plain ol booster seats is awesome. One of my boys will be playing in it one second, the next I can have the tray off and be spoon feeding them, and then wipe it down quick as a jiff and set back up for the next play time. [...] Also convenient to toss in the back of the car to take with you to family/friends' houses to have a readily available entertainment/booster seat.”

Floor seat weight: 5.2 pounds | For babies under: 33 pounds

3. A Compact Floor Seat That’s Easy To Wipe Clean

This floor seat from Bumbo is super popular on Amazon — it has a solid 4.5-star rating overall, after more than 10,800 reviews — with tons of reviewers specifically calling out how amazingly simple it is to clean. The floor seat is made entirely from soft yet supportive foam that can be wiped down in a snap. Although the floor seat doesn't fold down, it is super lightweight with a compact footprint, so it’s quite easy to store and transport as needed — I can personally attest to this feature, since I have utilized this pick at home (my first child particularly enjoyed sitting in it!) and have taken it to other people’s home, too. In terms of safety, this pick boasts a three-point harness that provides added security for your little one. And while this pick doesn’t come with any entertainment for your tot, you can purchase a tray that clips on to the seat, giving your baby easy access to food and toys.

This pick is designed for babies that can support their head, ages 3 to 12 months. It’s worth noting that some moms I know IRL, as well as some Amazon reviewers, also mentioned that if your baby has bigger thighs, it can be hard to get them in and out of the seat.

One shopper wrote: “Love the softness of the bumbo and also the sturdiness. It supports my 4.5 month old so she can be independent but have correct support. It’s perfect for when we need a quick couple minutes to get some laundry folded for example and the baby doesn’t want to be laying down, we just buckle her in the bumbo and she watches us and we can get a chore or two done!”

Floor seat weight: 3.65 pounds | For babies under: 14 pounds

4. A Floor Seat That’s Great For Outdoor Use

This floor seat from Fisher-Price is perfect for outdoor use since it features an adjustable canopy that protects your sweet babe from the sun’s rays (with UPF 20), a mesh seat back that allows for air flow, and even a fold-flat design with a handle for easy carrying. The floor seat supports your baby in an upright position with its wide, sturdy base. And a removable tray allows you to place toys or snacks easily within your little one's reach. This pick has a fabric seat pad that’s removable and machine washable.

Fisher-Price recommends this pick be only used by a child that can hold their head up unassisted and who is not able to climb out or walk.

One shopper wrote: “This seat is amazing! If you have older children, and attend sports practice/games this seat is invaluable. This seat is also amazing as a portable baby seat that you can bring anywhere with you. It has a cover on top which is great for shading the sun. It also has a tray for snacks or toys. The color, pattern, and design are modern [...] I HIGHLY recommend!”

Floor seat weight: 4.92 pounds | For babies under: 20 pounds

