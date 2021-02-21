When you’re outdoors with your little one, the best baby sun hats are an absolute must to protect them from the sun — and they double as an adorable accessory, too. Since it's important to choose a sun hat that shields your child from the sun's harmful rays, look for options made from an ultraviolet protection factor (UPF) 50+ material designed to block out 98% of the sun’s UV rays to provide strong protection that the Skin Cancer Foundation rates as "excellent." And be sure to look for a hat with a wide brim and/or longer flaps in the back to create shade for your little one’s face, neck, and shoulders. Sun hats aren’t effective if they won’t stay on your baby’s head, so opt for one with a chinstrap to help keep it in place. Ideally, the chinstrap should be adjustable — ties should do the trick, but drawstring or hook and loop closures are also especially easy to use.

In terms of fabric for your baby’s sun hat, synthetic materials like polyester or nylon are quick-drying (a particularly great pick if your baby will be in or near water), while cotton is soft and breathable for warm, dry days. All of these fabrics are often paired with mesh for added breathability.

When it comes to fit, most sun hats come in different sizes based on your baby’s age. While your baby’s age can be a good rough guide to sizing, I’d recommend looking for a size chart from the manufacturer to help you get a better idea of what will work best with your baby’s measurements (especially if you know your child has an especially large or small head). If you’re still concerned about fit or are hoping to use the hat for longer, though, choose a sun hat that has elastic for stretch or has a drawstring around the base for added adjustability.

Whether you’re going on a beach trip or simply hanging out at your local park, these four baby sun hats will provide plenty of protection from the sun. Boasting solid ratings on Amazon, these picks all have the stamp of approval from parents on the site.

1. A Fan-Favorite Baby Sun Hat

With more than 15,000 reviews on Amazon and a solid 4.8-star rating overall, it’s quite clear that reviewers are wild about this baby sun hat. And it makes total sense that they love it; the hat is made from quick-drying UPF 50+ polyester with a moisture-wicking liner that’s super breathable. A longer back provides added protection for the neck. A tie chinstrap helps to keep the hat firmly in place on your little one’s head.

This sun hat is available in a few different sizes, but it has an adjustable base (with a toggle) in order to achieve the best fit and give you the option to buy large so it can grow with your little one. This pick is machine washable. Choose from a range of bright solid colors.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This hat provides great sun protection and has done great on my daughter since she was 3 months old. You can cinch it to be tighter when the baby is smaller, and relax it for later. I will definitely be buying the larger size when she gets too big for the one we have now. I like that it stays put, and that when you tie the strings under her chin, they stay tied and stay put. The fabric is lightweight enough to not make her hot, and the bill is short enough to help not obscure her sight."

Available sizes: 0-6 months, 6-12 months, 9-18 months, and 2-4T

2. A Reversible Baby Sun Hat With A Hook & Loop Closure

With an eye-catching pattern on each side, this reversible baby sun hat from Exemaba is an adorable way to jazz up your child’s outfits. But looks aside, this pick is also great for protecting your sweet baby from the sun, largely thanks to its all-around brim and UPF 50+ fabric. Made of cotton, the hat is super soft and comfortable, and mesh at the top allows for plenty of airflow. To prevent this hat from falling off your little one's head — or, real talk, getting yanked off — a hook and loop closure chinstrap helps to keep it secure.

Choose from a range of options with different patterns, some of which have a tie chinstrap instead of a hook and loop closure. Hand-washing is recommended since cotton can shrink.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Purchased for our sun to wear on our trip to Europe - we did a lot of walking and spent a lot of time outside in the sun. The hat shielded his face, ears, neck, and shoulders. The middle band is mesh so it let some air in, making it cooler. We loved having the option to switch sides and change the pattern.[...] He wore this hat everyday for over two weeks and it still looks brand new - no stretching, fraying edges, or even color fading. This was definitely a great purchase and well worth the money!"

Available sizes: 3-6 months, 6-12 months, 12-24 months, 2-4T, and 4-7 years

3. A Highly Adjustable Baby Sun Hat With An Extra-Long Neck Flap

If you’re looking for a sun hat that will grow with your baby or fit multiple sizes of head, this pick from VAENAIT BABY might just be it. The sun hat is made from nylon and lined with mesh for breathability, but the real secret is the built-in elastic that ensures that this pick stretches as your tot’s head grows. The drawstring chinstrap is elastic and adjustable as well. But the plusses don’t end there; when it comes to protecting your baby from the sun, this hat is a great option for that, too. An extra-long flap in the back provides plenty of coverage for your baby’s neck, while a visor in the front keeps the sun out of their eyes. UPF 50+ fabric is a must, and luckily, this pick has it.

This sun hat is available in a range of solid color options. It is machine washable.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I absolutely LOVE this hat for my children! As advertised, the small size fits both my 6 month old baby and my 2.5 year old toddler very well. My favorite feature is the hat brim - it is firm enough that water (from playing in the pool) will not make it droopy, but it is still very soft. Very clever design."

Available sizes: 0-3T and 4-7 years

4. A Wide-Brim Sun Hat With A Tie Chinstrap

With a solid 4.7-star rating overall on Amazon after more than 2,500 reviews, it's clear that reviewers on the site adore this baby sun hat from SimpliKids. The sun hat features a wide brim and is made from UPF 50+ fabric, both of which combine to protect your baby’s face, neck, and shoulders from the sun. Made from 100% polyester, this sun hat is comfortable and quick-drying; a great choice for beach or pool adventures. A drawstring at the base allows you to adjust the fit as your baby grows, and a tie under the chin helps to secure the hat in place.

Choose from a range of colors and prints, or even options with a cute bow detail above the brim. Reviewers on Amazon indicate that the hat is machine washable.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Love this hat for my little man! He is 4 months old so I got [the] 0-12 months. With the drawstring feature, this hat fits perfectly. The brim is nice and wide but doesn't flop down into his eyes so he can still see. He recently wore it in the pool for the first time and he ended up pulling it off and dunking it in the water. Because of that, I learned that it dries pretty fast! The quality is great and I think itll last us a long time."