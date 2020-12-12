If you’re preparing to welcome twins, you've probably realized that shopping for two babies requires a little extra thought. First on the list of must-haves: a place for the little ones to sleep. For optimal safety, the best bassinets for twins have sturdy bottoms with wide base that lock to prevent folding while in use. They're also built with mesh walls and barriers to ensure breathability, and they have firm sleep surfaces with built-in sleeping pads or snug-fitting mattresses. Plus, some options have extra comforts and conveniences, like height adjustability, soothing sounds, or built-in changing tables.

Bassinets for twins have barriers that safely separate your babies (co-sleeping with siblings may increase risk), but there are a few other things to keep in mind when it comes to safety, wellbeing, and convenience.

Here are some things to look out for:

Mesh Walls & Barriers: While babies should sleep on their backs to help promote airflow, mesh walls and barriers can help ensure airways aren't blocked, even if your little ones' faces get accidentally wedged up against the sides of the bassinet.

Sleeping surfaces: Firm mattresses that fit snugly against the walls of the bassinet — without any gaps — can help prevent suffocation. You'll also want to make sure that the fitted sheet is tight around the mattress, so it doesn't come loose, and be sure to avoid putting any soft objects in the bassinet, like stuffed animals. As an alternative, you can opt for a sleeping pad built into the bassinet, so you don't have to worry about gaps or sheets.

Convenient extras: If you're squeezed for space, you may want to consider a bassinet with a removable changing table that fits right on top, and if you want to get the most bang for your buck, look for a bassinet with a playpen base. And if you're recovering from a C-section — or are just dreading middle-of-the-night feedings — look for a height-adjustable bassinet or one with removable walls.

Lastly, you'll want to be sure to transition your babies out of the bassinet by the time they reach the weight limits of your choice and/or when they're able to sit up or roll around inside the bassinet. With all that in mind, check out the best bassinets for twins below.

1. The Best Basic Bassinet

With breathable mesh walls and a mesh barrier, this twin bassinet features two snugly-fitting mattresses for optimal safety, along with tight-fitting, removable sheets that can be machine-washed. The wheeled, low-profile base slides easily under bed frames, and the five adjustable height settings mean you can easily keep an eye on the little ones during the night. The bassinet is designed with two storage pockets for diapers, wipes, and more, so you can have essentials nearby when you need them.

Recommended for babies up to 15 pounds each

According to one reviewer: "This bassinet has served our twins well for nearly three months. They are close to outgrowing it (they wiggle to the point that their feet touch the end), so they will be moving into their own room soon. We have used it consistently for bedtime and naps since we brought them home. I love the mesh in the middle so they can see/sense one another while staying safe."

2. The Most Versatile Bassinet

This Baby Trend nursery center has two individual and removable handheld bassinets, so you can take your babies with you — and give them a safe place to be — as you move around your home. Just as good, the base doubles as a playpen that can be used as the babies grow, making this a great investment. There's also a built-in night light and an electronic sound center to help lull your babies to sleep, as well as storage pockets for diapers and wipes. Another selling point: The nursery center has a built-in changing table panel that flips up, so you can change diapers on top of the playpen — but you'll have to remove a bassinet to do so.

The walls are made from breathable mesh, and the sleeping pads are built into the bassinet, which helps enhance safety, but parents do report that it makes cleaning a bit more difficult. The lockable wheels make it relatively easy to move, but this option does take up a fair bit of space, since you can't tuck the legs under the bed, and it's not height-adjustable. Choose from five color and style options.

Bassinets recommended for infants up to 15 pounds each, playpen recommended for toddlers up to 24 months

According to one reviewer: “My girls love this. They like sleeping next to each other, so we have them sleep at night just on the raised mattress, but we use the carriers in the living room so they can take naps while we watch TV during the day. Been very useful so far, great product.”

3. A Worthy Splurge — & One That's Super Helpful During C-Section Recovery

This twin bassinet by HALO has the heftiest price tag, but it pulls out all the stops. It swivels 360 degrees, so you can easily reach either baby, and the lockable bassinet walls lower, allowing you to care for the twins from the comfort of your own bed — especially helpful features if you're a parent recovering from a C-section or otherwise have limited mobility. It also has a built-in "soothing center" that includes a night light, two levels of vibration, and a small speaker that plays three lullabies and three soothing sounds. There's even a "back to bed" reminder that wakes the parent up if they doze off while feeding, plus an automatic shut-off function.

The bassinet has a mesh divider and walls that allow for maximum breathability, and it's height-adjustable from 24 to 34 inches, with low-profile legs that tuck under bed frames. The storage pockets on each end are perfect for storing anything you might need quick access to in the night.

Along with the bassinet, you’ll receive two snugly fitting, waterproof mattress pads, two polyester fitted sheets, and two cotton fitted sheets. One note: There are no wheels, which means this option may be a bit harder to move around.

Recommended for babies up to 20 pounds each

According to a reviewer: “This is seriously a life saver! We have been using this for 4 months with our twins and I cannot say enough wonderful things about it! This is a MUST HAVE product for any twin parent.”

