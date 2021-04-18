Dirty diapers may smell, but the best changing tables can make changing them stink a little less. Top-rated changing tables are safe for your little one — look for a sturdy table that has at least two guardrails (but preferably rails around all four sides) — and convenient storage. And before you buy, think about how much space you’re working with and what will match your decor.

While a standalone changing table may be traditional, there are other options to choose from, too. If you’re tight on space, folding changing tables have a compact footprint and can be easily stored in the closet between uses. Some changing tables are connected to a crib, which many people find convenient for saving space, since it combines two pieces of furniture into one. If you want a changing table but don’t love the fact that it will only be used for a short period of time, look for one that converts to another piece of furniture (by removing the changing component) like a dresser or a shelf, allowing you to use it for years to come. Most changing tables offer storage, like open shelving for easy access or drawers to stash essentials, so think about what’ll work best for your family.

Oh, and one more note on safety — all baby changing products are required by federal law to comply with the Safety Standard for Baby Changing Products, meeting Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and American Society For Testing and Materials (ASTM) standards, so you can rest easy knowing any product you purchase should be safe.

With a range of styles to choose from, you’ll surely find that one of these five changing tables will be the perfect fit for your home.

1 A Changing Table Dresser In A Range Of Colors Dream On Me Marcus Changing Table and Dresser Amazon $258 See On Amazon Made of solid cherry wood, this Dream On Me changing table is both sturdy and stylish. The changing table features a four-sided tall guardrail that surrounds the included 1-inch changing pad, allowing you to safely change your baby's diapers. A restraining strap with an easy-release buckle is an added feature to ensure your baby will stay securely in place. In terms of storage, this pick has three spacious dresser drawers that will allow you to stash all kinds of essentials, from clothes to diapers. This changing table comes in a handful of colors, so you’ll surely find one that coordinates with your other nursery furniture. Assembly is required, but many Amazon reviewers commented that it was actually quite easy to put together, especially considering its size. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This is a great product. I love using the drawers to store diapers and clothes. The extra rails at the top make me feel like he's more secure than other models I've seen. I still keep a hand on baby at all times though. Overall, I've been very happy with this product." Size: 36 x 23 x 43 inches (length x width x height)

2 A Budget-Friendly Changing Table With Open Shelving Dream On Me Emily Changing Table Amazon $79 See On Amazon No, you’re not dreaming — the price tag of this Dream On Me changing table is in fact under $100… an absolute bargain! Best yet, the changing table is safe — with guardrails on all four sides — and stylish. It’s made of solid pinewood, so you can rest assured that it’s plenty sturdy, despite weighing only 20 or so pounds. The changing table has two open shelves for storage, which parents on Amazon indicate is great for middle-of-the-night changes, since you can stash everything easily within reach. The table boasts a standout 4.6-star overall rating on the site, after more than 1,700 reviews. Choose from six colors. Assembly is required, but many reviewers commented that it’s quite easy to put together. This pick comes with a changing pad. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This changing station is such a savior! I had a C-section 8 weeks ago and I cant imagine my life without this. It protects my back everytime my baby needs a diaper change. I also use this while I oil massage my baby [every time[ before a wash. The product is very sturdy, provides a lot of space for both the baby and her stuffs. Last but not the least, it is very affordable." Size: 36.5 x 20 x 39 inches (length x width x height)

3 A Crib & Changing Table Combo Storkcraft Portofino 4 in 1 Fixed Side Convertible Crib Changer Amazon $300 See On Amazon While this 71-inch long changing table and crib combo from Storkcraft may seem large, it can actually save you some space, since it knocks out multiple needs in one. The changing table section has guardrails on all four sides for safety (it comes with a water-resistant changing pad, too), and both drawers and open shelving for storage. The crib side is adjustable, allowing you to set the mattress height to three different positions. Once your kiddo outgrows the crib, this pick can easily be converted to a toddler bed, daybed, or even a full bed — a feature that Amazon reviewers are wild about, since it massively extends the life of this furniture piece. Reviewers on the site give this pick a solid 4.6-star rating overall, among 2,700 and growing reviews. This pick is made of wood and is available in a few different colors. A bit more assembly is required on this pick than some of the others on this list, but reviewers indicate that it’s totally do-able. A crib mattress is not included, so you’ll need to purchase one separately. This pick is available in a crib-only option as well. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "After shopping for cribs at a couple baby centric stores and places like Target, I came across this and for the price I could not turn it down. I was thrilled at the fact that it had a changing table/drawers which have come in handly more times than i can count. The crib is sturdy and looks very nice in our baby's room. The finish is respectable, and none of the pieces felt flimsy." Size: 71 x 32.5 x 43 inches (length x width x height)

4 A Changing Table That’s Convertible To A Dresser Delta Children Ava 3 Drawer Dresser With Changing Top Amazon $270 See On Amazon Kids can outgrow a changing table rather quickly, but luckily, this Delta changing table converts into a standalone dresser — the included four-sided guardrail that holds a changing pad (sold separately) is removable — allowing it to be utilized for years to come. Three large drawers provide plenty of space for clothes, diaper-changing essentials, and more, while an anti-tip kit helps to secure the changing table to the wall. Some assembly is required, and a few reviewers reported that they found the dresser difficult to put together, but most were able to put it together in an hour or two. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "We love this dresser/changing table. It was hard to find a sturdy and beautiful dresser for the nursery that wouldn't break the bank. We wanted something durable, modern, and safe-- this dresser fulfilled all three requirements! It didn't take long to assemble (maybe an hour, and that was with breaks to chat), and assembly was straightforward. We have our own tools so that helped. The drawers close very quietly. [...] Not much else to say other than YOU SHOULD BUY IT :)" Size: 36.5 x 20.5 x 38.5 inches (length x width x height) with the changing top, 34 x 20.5 x 38.5 inches (length x width x height) without