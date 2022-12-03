The UPPAbaby Vista is a versatile stroller that comes with a bunch of configurations and accessories — except it doesn’t have a cup holder. To securely stash drinks for you and your little one, the best cup holders for UPPAbaby Vista feature sturdy and compatible designs that are made to fit your stroller, flexible linings to accommodate all kinds of bottles and cups, and many feature convenient extras like additional storage space or a place for snacks. Plus, you’ll be able to pick up a cup holder in a variety of colors and styles.

What To Consider When Choosing A Cup Holder For The UPPAbaby Vista

First, consider whether you’d like your cup holder to have any additional storage or functions. Some cup holders are simple one-drink holders that don’t take up much space, while larger options can be used to stash wipes, snacks, keys, and multiple beverages. There’s also a drink and snack tray that can pop right into the frame of your UPPAbaby Vista so your little one can conveniently access drinks and yummy goodies on their own.

Additionally, the best cup holders are made to ensure your drinks don’t spill or fall out. Most single-cup designs use strong clamps to attach to your stroller frame and have grippy interiors to hold your beverage in place. Storage options, on the other hand, typically use hook-and-loop closures to attach tightly to the stroller handle, and some have insulated pockets with thick padding to keep drinks hot or cold. Best of all, these cup holders all boast durable and easy-to-clean designs at a range of prices.

1. The Official UPPAbaby Cup Holder

Made by the brand, this cup holder for the UPPAbaby Vista features a clip that attaches to your stroller frame and allows you to snap the cup holder on and off as needed. Flexible inserts inside the holder keep beverages securely in place, and according to a customer service representative via email, it can accommodate cups and bottles up to 3 inches in diameter. What’s more, the stroller can fold completely while the cup holder is still attached, and this holder can be easily wiped clean when dirty.

One reviewer wrote: “Fits perfectly on my Vista, holds a number of different sizes of cups, thanks to the way the holder is fitted with flexing pieces, and makes taking baby for a walk so much easier when I don't have to worry about stooping to grab a water bottle from the bottom or laying in the stroller with her!”

2. A Fan-Favorite Cup Holder With Over 12,000 5-Star Reviews

This fan-favorite cup holder is a great pick for when you just want something sturdy yet simple for holding your drinks. It’s earned more than 12,000 five-star ratings, and multiple reviewers note that it works perfectly with their Vista. A rubber-lined grip jaw securely attaches to your stroller handle or frame, while the 360-degree rotation allows you to set the optimal angle. It snugly holds cups and bottles with a diameter of 3.4 inches or less, comes in three colors, and the brand even offers a two-pack. One detail worth noting: While you can fold your Vista when using this cup holder, one reviewer wrote that it might get “in the way of the sunshade connection a bit when collapsing the stroller.”

One reviewer wrote: “So many people have asked me where I got this. It’s great for Starbucks cups and the Yeti insulated cups. I put it on the Uppababy Vista stroller.”

3. A Universal Organizer For All Of Your Necessities

While UPPAbaby does make a hanging stroller organizer, you might like this highly rated, all-in-one option under $35 with room for your drinks. The Ethan & Emma stroller organizer features two insulated cup holders that will hold bottles up to 3 inches in diameter. There’s also a mesh phone pouch, detachable zippered pouch, and pockets for toys, keys, and more. It boasts thick straps with hook and loop closures to attach securely around your Vista’s handles and reduce swinging, and it can be folded right up with your stroller. It features easy-to-clean fabric, and the brand’s user guide even has details on how to properly attach it to your UPPAbaby Vista. Choose from black and gray.

One reviewer wrote: “This really is the best stroller organizer! Two cup holders, an additional roomy closed compartment for my phone, wallet, keys, and anything else I want out of site, plus additional mesh pockets, I couldn't ask for anything else. It fits great on my UppaBaby Vista.”

4. This Cup Holder And Snack Tray Made By UPPAbaby

If you’re looking for a cup holder to stash your little one’s drink with a snack tray, this UPPAbaby snack tray is a must-have. It fits all versions of the Vista and pops right into the stroller frame. The cup holder can accommodate bottles and sippy cups up to 3 inches in diameter (according to a brand representative), as well as juice boxes, and the recessed oval bowl is great for storing snacks. When it’s dirty, several reviewers write that the bowl and cup holder can be detached from the rest of the tray and are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. Plus, the stroller can be folded with the tray still attached.

One reviewer wrote: “This snack tray is a great addition to [t)he] vista stroller. It holds most sippy cups, even those with handles, and will keep a juice box upright. The snack side is nice and deep and the curved sides keep crumbs from accumulating in corners. The best part about it is that the clear/smokey part pops out for washing while the frame stays attached to the stroller.”

5. This Budget-Friendly Cup Holder With A Spot For Your Phone

This universal cup holder is a budget-friendly choice that conveniently stashes both your drink and phone, so you’ll never miss a notification, and it comes in 16 different colors. It can accommodate cup sizes up to 3.5 inches in diameter, including ones with handles, and the phone holder can fit devices with a screen size of up to 6 inches and a total thickness of up to 0.63 inches (with the case on). A rubber-lined clamp attaches securely to your UPPAbaby frame and can rotate 360 degrees for the perfect angle.

Just keep in mind that when attaching this cup holder to your Vista, placement location is key, as one reviewer wrote, “depending on how the holder is situated, the stroller doesn't lock into place when folded, but it's an easy fix to adjust.”

One reviewer wrote: “I don’t know how I lived without this cup holder. It is on my vista v2 and it fits perfectly. Even folds with it in place. It holds my phone perfectly and I have yet to have a spill of a drink.”