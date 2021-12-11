Adding a fan to your nursery can help keep your baby comfortable in warmer weather, create soothing white noise, and increase air movement, which may create a safer sleep environment for your little one. While there are many options on the market, the best fans for a baby’s room operate at low noise levels, are easy to place out of your child’s reach, and have adjustable airflow so you can find the most comfortable setting.

Tabletop, tower, and pedestal-style fans can all work for a nursery, but keep in mind the fan’s reach and the size of your room. And while you should always place the fan at a safe distance from the crib, you may want to choose one with a bladeless or finger-friendly design for added safety if you plan to continue using it once your child is walking — or if you have other children or pets in the home. However, bladeless fans tend to cost more than bladed ones.

You’ll also want to consider the fan’s noise level, which is measured in decibels (dB). Studies have shown that white noise can help babies fall asleep, and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends white noise up to 50 decibels. Each of the fans below operates at safe, quiet levels that won’t disturb your baby’s slumber, but if you want one that doubles as a white noise machine, choose a fan with a higher decibel level.

Finally, all of the options below will oscillate and/or tilt and have several speed settings so you can find the best coverage without blowing air directly on your baby. Some fans even come with extra features, such as a remote control, auto-shutoff timers, or a HEPA filter that reduces allergens in the air.

The best fans for a baby’s room will keep your infant comfortable without interrupting their sleep. Take a look at the range of options and find the perfect one for your nursery.

1 The Overall Best Nursery Fan Vornadobaby Breesi Nursery Air Circulator Fan Amazon $49 See On Amazon Specially designed for the nursery, this Vornadobaby fan moves air up to 50 feet and has two speed settings that operate at 37 and 45 dB, per the brand’s website. The fan has a topple-resistant base, a finger-proof cover over the blades, and a child-lock switch that prevents the settings from being changed. For added safety, there’s hidden and covered cord storage. Though this fan does not oscillate, it can be tilted to direct airflow. One positive review: “Great, quiet fan for nursery. Love the safety features and really helped circulate air in a stuffy room.”

2 The Quietest Fan Greentech Environmental pureFlow QT7 Bladeless Fan Amazon $99 See On Amazon Measuring at just 13 decibels on the lowest setting, this bladeless fan is nearly silent. There are an additional 11 settings to choose from for a stuffy room or if you’d like a little more white noise. The fan also has 90-degree vertical and horizontal oscillation and a 30-foot reach. Plus, it comes with a remote control and has an auto-shutoff timer that can be set for up to nine hours. One positive review: “Powerful little fan circulates the air AND is no risk to baby! Perfect.”

3 The Best Tower Fan Dreo Tower Fan with Remote Amazon $80 See On Amazon Another bladeless option, this tower fan has six speeds to choose from, as well as normal, natural, and sleep modes. In sleep mode, the fan slows down every 20 minutes, gradually reducing the sound from 48 to 34 dB, and the LED lights dim. There’s also an auto mode that will adjust the fan speed based on room temperature, so you won’t need to fiddle with settings. The tower fan has 90-degree oscillation and comes with a remote control that you can use to set a timer for up to 12 hours. Reviewers estimate it has a reach of about 25 feet. And this fan is a hit with Amazon shoppers, earning a 4.7-star overall rating after nearly 9,000 reviews. One positive review: “We bought this fan for my baby’s room which has a heat issue. It would get too warm so we use this fan every night and baby sleeps well! The fan is quiet and simple to use!”

4 A Budget-Friendly Pedestal Fan Honeywell Double Blade Pedestal Fan Amazon $42 See On Amazon This pedestal-style fan has a great price while still having many customizable features. The fan is height-adjustable up to 48 inches, and it has a tilting, oscillating head to keep air moving. There are three speed settings to choose from, as well as three breeze options: variable, breezy, and constant. Though the brand doesn’t provide the decibels, one reviewer measures the noise level at 40, 50, and 60 dB on the various settings — so the low and medium speeds would be quiet enough to use in the nursery. The exact coverage isn’t listed, but this fan is recommended for larger rooms, according to the brand website. Another pick that gets shoppers’ approval, this Honeywell fan has more than 7,000 reviews and an overall rating of 4.7 stars. It comes with a remote control and has a timer that can be set for one, two, four, or eight hours. But since this is a blade fan, it’s not the best one to use around curious toddlers. One positive review: “I bought three of these, two for my kids' upstairs bedrooms, and they work phenomenally! [...] The fan itself is great, puts out a lot of wind and we love the features.”

5 The Best Fan With A HEPA Air Filter ULTTY Bladeless Tower Fan and Air Purifier Amazon $150 See On Amazon This bladeless fan is equipped with a HEPA filter that removes 99.97% of dust, pollen, and dander. The fan itself has three modes, including a sleep mode that operates at 32 dB with an auto-shutoff timer that can be set for up to eight hours. There are nine speeds to choose from, and according to the brand, the fan operates at just 35 decibels even at the fastest speed. The air outlet is adjustable up to 30 degrees and the fan has 90-degree oscillation. This pick can cover rooms up to 320 square feet, and you can control it using the touchscreen or included remote. The HEPA filter should be replaced every three to six months. One positive review: “On the lower settings, you can barely hear the fan. Your refrigerator makes more noise. It does everything it says it does. Creates a breeze and cleans the air.”

