As your kids get into LEGOs (and you do, too), you’ll find that you can get really into LEGOs. With endless ways to build and imagine, it’s a perennial toy favorite that captures the attention of both little and older kids. The best LEGO gifts will help the child you're shopping for expand their LEGO world to play with the bricks in new ways — and they'll be age-appropriate to keep them safe and interested. Below you'll find everything from sets, themed kits, accessories like mats, book guides, cute storage containers, and even LEGO-themed clothes and lunch packs to delight the LEGO lover in your life.

The first thing you'll want to pay mind to when shopping for LEGO products is the age of your lucky gift recipient. For toddlers and young children who are new to LEGO, the LEGO DUPLO series has chunky pieces designed for ages 18 to 24 months and up. LEGO DUPLO bricks are twice the size of the brand’s regular bricks, making them easier to grab and safer for toddlers who might still put toys in their mouths. As children grow they can graduate from DUPLO to LEGO sets with smaller blocks that are geared to children ages 4 to 5 years old and up. For older kids, preteens and teens, themed sets, some of which contain hundreds and even thousands of pieces, offer a challenge and appeal to their knowledge of pop culture. For easy shopping, I’ve noted the recommended minimum age for each LEGO toy below.

Another consideration is whether you want to offer a child an opportunity to engage in free play with loose LEGO bricks that they can use to build their own creations or a set that comes with step-by-step instructions and building guidance. A lot of LEGO sets are themed, and you can pick one from a kid’s favorite show or character. Keep in mind that it typically takes adults an hour to put together 250 LEGO pieces, and it will take children even longer. Choosing a kit with an appropriate number of pieces for a child's age and patience level is something worth thinking about.

From sets and kits to more whimsical novelty items, here are the 12 best LEGO gifts for the LEGO fan in your life. Each one is highly rated on Amazon, and I've included a range of picks to fit any budget.

1. A Favorite Introductory LEGO Set

Recommended Age: 1.5 to 3 years

For kids new to the LEGO world, this DUPLO train set is a great place to start. Toddlers can easily grab these numbered bricks and learn to build a locomotive with three wagons. And anyone who has been around a toddler knows that many gravitate toward toys with wheels. The 23-piece set also comes with two child figures and a cat for imaginative play, too. With an impressive 4.8-star rating and over 8,000 reviews, this is a must-have LEGO gift for toddlers.

A helpful review: “We started using this train Lego set at the minimum age - 18 months. Our 26-month-old still loves it and comes back to the toy. What frustrated (but also intrigued!) him at a young age -- the challenge of using fine motor skills to latch together different train cars and pull them without breaking -- is now his FAVORITE feature and he will pull the choo-choo throughout our apartment and re-assemble with larger construction and tow trucks we have. We build Lego bridges for the train to go under too. Great FIRST lego set!! Because our son loves this so much, I also gifted this as a 2-year-old birthday present to two of his friends, who gave the toy high marks with their toddlers as well!”

2. A Full Set Of DUPLO LEGO Bricks For Toddlers & Little Kids

Recommended Age: 1.5 years and up

This LEGO DUPLO Brick Box can keep a child busy both as a young toddler and as a little kid with 85 colorful bricks and pieces, including a car, windows, flowers, balloons, gifts, a cake, and numbered bricks. These larger pieces are easier for small hands to hold, and their combined quality and ability to inspire creativity and imagination maintains a 4.9-star rating. Plus, this LEGO set comes with a storage box.

A helpful review: “I'm happy to report that my 7-year-old still plays with her toddler duplos, and that they're the most popular rainy-day toy in her first grade class. [...] They're a good toy for multi-age play, and they will absolutely be a cherished hand-me-down toy. [...] There's a big variety for creative building, but also specialized pieces (wheels, car body, special shapes) and characters to encourage pretend play with finished creations. I love that there's a storage case with ample room for your other duplos, and that even the storage cases stack like lego bricks!”

3. The Must-Have Classic LEGO Bricks Set

Recommended Age: 4 years and up

As kids grow, they'll develop the dexterity to build with the smaller bricks of this classic LEGO brick set. This box comes with 1,500 vibrant LEGO pieces that include bricks, wheels, doors, eyes for creating figures, and other shapes. An included brick separator is a useful tool for rebuilding pieces into new shapes. The open-ended creativity allowed with this large set makes it an investment for years of play.

A helpful review: “Legos are the best and this pack is perfect for [a] pre-k child looking to spend some time creating. This packet has every color you need and even some that you simply don't. There are some pre-assigned creations that you can build. Or if you are like my family, you just dump the legos into a box and get building. Definite high on the list if you are looking for a good way to spend/burn some hours during the day with your little one.”

4. And This Storage Box So You Never Step On A Lego Again

Recommended Age: 3 years and up

And this is the box to store those classic LEGOs in. This LEGO storage brick box looks like a blown-up LEGO piece, which will appeal to any kid and their grown-up. This medium size comes in more than a dozen colors and can contain up to 800 LEGO bricks. This highly rated storage bin is stackable so it can grow with a LEGO collection and is available in multiple sizes, including a large brick box that holds up to 1,600 pieces.

A helpful review: “These are perfect for lego storage. Before purchasing these there were many days of screaming from stepping on left out lego blocks. Now they are stored away nicely with color coded blocks. Each one of my children have [their] own colors so there is no confusion and they are all stackable so they don't take up too much space. [...] Overall a must-have for a lego lover.”

5. This Space-Themed Building Kit For Kids

Recommended Age: 5 years and up

One of the most popular themed LEGO sets is this one inspired by NASA’s Mars exploration program. The 273-piece set allows kids to build a space shuttle toy model and a Mars rover with an arm for retrieving geodes. The nearly perfect 4.9-star rating with almost 7,000 reviews is impressive and the set comes with easy-to-follow instructions that will keep a child busy for hours. The kit also includes a helidrone, storage drone, and two astronaut figures.

A helpful review: “I thought my son’s interest in LEGO was starting to wane, but not true. He built this Mars Research Shuttle with gusto! He is 12 years old, and was able to finish building in about an hour. He is having so much fun with it. The shuttle rolls, and the bay door open[s] to reveal space equipment for exploration on Mars. It also includes a rover-like vehicle reminiscent of 'Curiosity,' 2 astronauts (one female, one male), and [an] astronaut helmet. The pilot capsule cover detaches, and the 3 thrusters in the back look realistic. As I write this, he is 'orbiting the shuttle' across the house 'space!' It’s heartening for me to see my son interested in science. He said there were no pieces missing, and the instructions were easy to follow. He’s having a lot of fun with it!”

6. This Mandalorian Building Toy For Star Wars Fans

Recommended Age: 10 years and up

If you have a kid in your life who's into The Mandalorian series, they'll love receiving this Mandalorian building toy kit with 295 pieces to create LEGO BrickHeadz versions of the Mandalorian and the Child (aka Baby Yoda) on a hoverpram. This themed kit is one that young Star Wars fans will appreciate, and it comes with some signature pieces from the series, including a blaster rifle and a blaster pistol. You can also adjust the Child's ears to change his expression from sad to happy. This kit is another highly rated LEGO gift with a 4.9-star rating and over 6,000 reviews.

A helpful review: “My 5 year old daughter and I received this set yesterday and assembled it last night. She did the child and I did Mando. Mando has a few more pieces than the bounty, but they're both pretty easy to put together. [...] We had a wonderful time together, as we always do with our Legos. Mando is complete with his Amban sniper rifle and blaster. [...] From my daughter and I to you, Happy building!"

7. A LEGO-Lover's Mug

Recommended Age: 3 years and up (but it does contain small parts that could be a choking hazard)

For LEGO-loving kids and adults, you have to have this LEGO brick mug. Use the 16-ounce cup for your morning coffee or their hot cocoa and build designs on it with the included bricks or other LEGO pieces. Choose from six colors, including yellow and red. Even though the manufacturer states that the cup is not safe for children under three years, be aware that these are not larger DUPLO-size LEGO's and that it's a good idea to monitor small children around this cup.

A helpful review: “Cute, cute, cute. Love these for the nieces and nephew for Christmas gifts.”

8. An Insulated LEGO Lunchbox

Recommend Age: All ages

Send the kid in your life to school in style with this insulated LEGO lunchbox. It looks just like a LEGO brick and comes in 10 colors, including red, yellow, and green, so you can choose one in their favorite hue. The insulated interior keeps food and drinks cold for hours and easily wipes clean as needed; an interior mesh pocket can hold utensils, napkins, or an ice pack. The zippered pocket on the front is an ideal spot for snacks, and reviewers noted this lunchbox is conveniently large enough to fit a water bottle inside of it. And you can pick up a matching backpack, too.

A helpful review: “Perfect for any Lego fan! It is a lot larger than it looks. Plenty of space for our son's lunch and snack, but would work for an adult also. Plus he has not seen any other child with the same lunch box!”

9. An Architectural Kit For Pre-Teens

Recommended Age: 12 years and up

Pre-teens and up who love LEGOs will welcome a more complex project, and this LEGO New York architectural kit with 598 pieces is sure to spark their interest. This highly rated model building kit helps you build a New York City skyline with the Statue of Liberty, Flatiron Building, Chrysler Building, Empire State Building, and the One World Trade Center. Each building is designed to scale, and the set comes with a collectible booklet with more information about the history of these skyscrapers. You can also add on a lighting kit to illuminate the buildings.

A helpful review: “I purchased this for my 13-year-old grandson for Christmas. He loved it so much he put down video games and spent his time being challenged and loving it. I look forward to buying him new ones.”

10. The One Where Teens Can Recreate The Friends Set

Recommended Age: 16 years and up

Friends has had a resurgence among kids a lot younger than the show thanks to streaming, and teenagers will love this collectible Friends LEGO kit that recreates the show's Central Perk café. The 1,070-piece set is a fan favorite with a 4.9-star rating and over 8,000 reviews; it allows fans to even role play memorable scenes from their favorite episodes.

The kit includes each of the six main characters, Ross Geller, Rachel Green, Chandler Bing, Monica Geller, Joey Tribbiani, and Phoebe Buffay, as well as Gunther, and it includes fun accessories from the favorite hangout spot.

A helpful review: “My 16 year old absolutely loved this. She spent her first day of break assembling and has it displayed on her dresser. She is a big fan of the show and you are just never too old for Legos!”

11. A Book That Makes The Bricks They Already Own More Interesting

Recommended Age: 6 to 12 years

A set of building guides can renew interest and inspiration for LEGOs, and this LEGO creations book will spark the imagination. This book contains guides for building 50 figures and objects using LEGOs, including robots, race cars, planes, animals, and more. With over 1,000 reviews, shoppers noted this book helped kids spend hours working on new LEGO projects.

A helpful review: “When we received our Awesome LEGO Creations book in the mail our 8-year-old wouldn't put it down even during dinner. All of those old LEGO sets that were built and then taken apart have new life! We just built our first creation and had no trouble finding the pieces we needed. My son is thrilled about the new challenges and I am thrilled that the LEGOs are being used again! [...]"

12. A Lavish Stranger Things LEGO Set That’s Really Fun

Recommended Age: 16 years and up

Another themed kit that teenagers will love is this elaborate Stranger Things LEGO set that recreates the Byers' house and then flips over into a version representing the Upside Down. The over-2,000-piece set includes beloved characters Eleven, Mike Wheeler, Lucas Sinclair, Dustin Henderson, Will Byers, Joyce Byers, Chief Jim Hopper, and the dreaded Demogorgon. Fans of the Netflix hit show will delight in the alphabet wall that actually lights up as part of recreating scenes from favorite episodes.

This highly rated pick is a favorite, but if you're looking for something similarly complex in another theme, check out similar kits with a treehouse theme or a festive gingerbread house.

A helpful review: “Honestly, the fact that I was able to buy my 14-year-old son just [this] for his birthday and make him happier than he would’ve been with an upgrade to his iPhone made it worth every penny in the world. [...] We plan to put it on our mantle when he’s all done. Stranger Things is the only TV show my whole family watches together the minute it is released. We did not go out this past Fourth of July.”

Nice To Have: An Essential Accessory For Any Lego Collection

Recommended Age: 4 years and up

A steady foundation to build on is helpful for any LEGO enthusiast, and this classic LEGO baseplate is always a welcome gift. This durable and highly rated plate has more than 1,000 studs that offer a sturdy grip on bricks even when held upside down. The 10-inch square is firm enough to move builds from one place to another, and the bright white backdrop is conveniently compatible with both regular LEGO bricks and the larger DUPLO ones.

A helpful review: “I never have enough baseplates. I like having a sturdy surface that I can carry my builds around on, move to another room, or even just pick it up to dust under and around it. Sure, some of the bigger sets come with their own baseplates, but not everything does. And the big plates are always green. Great if you want grass, but what about when you make space related builds? White is moondust, it's warehouse and building floors, it's snow, it's sidewalk and beach. [...]”