Whether you're eco-minded, or you’re just looking for a way to pamper your baby's skin in a gentle way, the best organic baby powders can offer all the benefits of ordinary baby powder — but with some added peace of mind. All options will be inherently free of talcum powder as well as synthetic fragrances and additives, but you'll still want to take note of the ingredients to make sure you know exactly what you're getting.

When it comes to personal-care products, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) doesn't have an official definition as to what "organic" means, which can add to the confusion in choosing an option that meets your needs. This handy chart can help you decode various organic labels, but one of the easiest ways to identify a true organic product is to look for the USDA Organic Seal, which means the product contains at least 95% organic ingredients and has met all of the other standards. Similarly, an NSF certification seal verifies that the product contains at least 70% certified-organic ingredients, though it's not always necessary for a product to have an official stamp of approval.

From there, the other thing to scan the label for is which talc-alternatives are included. The most common option you'll find is a blend of highly-absorbent cornstarch with sensitive-skin friendly kaolin clay, and a plant-based starch like arrowroot powder, which is known for making skin feel silky and smooth. However, there are times where you may want to avoid using cornstarch on your little one, like during a yeast infection or if they are allergic to corn. In those cases, tapioca starch (which comes from the cassava root) is a grain-free option that may also be a bit more wallet-friendly.

Whichever one you go with, you always want to take caution when applying a fine powder around an infant in order to avoid any respiratory issues— to do this, step away from your baby, shake a small amount in your own hands, then apply it directly to the diaper area.

To get you started finding one of the best talc-free baby powders, you'll find a list of top organic options from Amazon below. I've also included the ingredients list for each to make it even easier for you to choose the right one for you.

1. The Most Popular Organic Baby Powder On Amazon

Ingredients: Organic Arrowroot Powder, Organic Cornstarch, Kaolin Clay, Organic Calendula Extract, Organic Rosemary Extract, Non-GMO Mixed Tocopherols

This Era Organics baby powder is one of the most popular options on Amazon with more than 1,100 positive ratings from Amazon shoppers who praise it because it simply "does the job." The USDA-certified organic formula is vegan, cruelty-free, and contains no added fragrance. It utilizes organic arrowroot powder and organic non-GMO cornstarch, as well as kaolin clay minerals, all of which work in harmony to help absorb moisture and keep a baby dry. In addition, this powder contains soothing calendula and rosemary extract, which can have a calming effect on the skin.

Helpful review: “This was the cleanest ingredient list I could find for talc-free baby powder - which is a big plus! We bought it to line the plastic seat of my 2 year old’s training potty, to prevent her skin from sticking after sitting for a while. For this it works great; and is also good as a foot powder for sweaty toddler feet! Definitely does its job as a skin barrier/ protectant, and is nice because it’s relatively unscented and super soft."

2. An Organic Baby Powder That’s Free From Essentials Oils (So It's Extra-Safe For Sensitive Skin)

Ingredients: Zea Mays (Corn) Starch, Kaolin Clay, Maranta Arundinacea (Arrowroot) Powder, Sodium Bicarbonate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice (Aloe Vera), Argania Spinosa (Argan) Kernel Oil, Tocopherol

If you prefer to avoid essential oils, this MADE OF baby powder is a great option and one that works particularly well for little ones with extra sensitive skin. It's NSF-certified organic (thanks to 94% organic ingredients) and includes non-GMO cornstarch, arrowroot powder, and kaolin clay to help absorb moisture. However, it also has the added benefit of baking soda, aloe vera, and argan oil, all of which are well-known for their skin-nourishing benefits. The baby powder is also free of phthalates, parabens, and sulfates, as well as synthetic fragrances. Plus, it's vegan and cruelty-free.

Helpful review: "Amazing product! I was having issues with my 15 month old’s reoccurring heat rash. I couldn’t get it to go away after trying multiple products! This product does it! Would highly recommend to folks who have babies with sensitive skin!"

3. An Organic Baby Powder With Light Lavender & Floral Scents

Ingredients: Organic Tapioca Starch, Organic Chamomile Flowers, Organic Calendula Flowers, Organic Lavender Flowers

This vegan and cruelty-free Farmstead Apothecary baby powder contain just four ingredients and is noticeably free of cornstarch. Instead, it derives its moisture absorption from tapioca starch and is the only pick on this list with a light, pleasant scent that comes from dried flower powders, including chamomile, calendula, and lavender. While there is an absence of any official organic certifications on the label, you can rest assured that what you see is what you get — the family-owned brand confirmed to Romper that they, in fact, "use USDA Certified Organic ingredients only."

Helpful review: "I'm a new fan. This powder is perfect for my baby. Ingredients pass my strict mommy qualifications, the bottle is nice and a generous size, the cap works well. The scent is subtly soft and sweet, if I happen to catch a whiff at all. I don't use it at every diaper change, but only as needed. It helps any potentially uncomfortable redness disappear quickly. I'll be back for more, and would give as a gift!”

4. The Organic Baby Powder That Gives You The Most Bang For Your Buck

Ingredients: Organic Tapioca Starch, Organic Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Organic Echinacea Angustifolia Extract, Organic Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract

Price-per-ounce, this fragrance-free Nature's Baby Organics baby powder is the most affordable option on this list, making it a worthwhile option for parents of multiples or for having extras on standby for your car or diaper bag. Its formulated with tapioca starch, skin-loving aloe vera, and two unique ingredients you won't find in other products above, echinacea, which when used topically can have anti-inflammatory benefits, and Chamomile (Matricaria), aka German Chamomile extract, which can also help soothe inflammation and is naturally moisturizing. Plus, everything in the bottle is USDA-certified organic as well as vegan and cruelty-free.

Helpful review: “This is truly a silky smooth powder. It works better than anything else I have tried.”