Whether you call them binkies or suckers, the best pacifiers are made of durable, easy-to-clean silicone that won't easily break apart in your baby's mouth. Pacifiers can be comforting for your little one and might even help to reduce the risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), so it's definitely worth putting in the effort to find the right one. But if you're feeling a bit overwhelmed by all the options, here are the considerations to keep in mind:

Nipple Shape & Size

There are two primary types of pacifier nipple shapes to consider: orthodontic and round-tip, though other shapes are out there, too. Orthodontic pacifiers have nipples that are flattened at the bottom and rounded at the top, which helps to ensure that your little one’s top and bottom jaw are in the correct position during use. Orthodontic pacifiers — as well as other pacifier types with nipples shaped like bottle nipples — are great for bottle-fed babies, but breast-fed babies may do better with round-tip nipples, which more closely mimic the shape of an actual human nipple.

Both orthodontic and round-tip pacifiers come in a number of different sizes that correspond to your baby's age. Pay attention to the manufacturer's recommendation so you know you’re giving your little one the correct size.

One-Piece vs. Multipiece

Pacifiers can come in one-piece and multipiece designs. One-piece models are molded from a single piece of material and are recommended by experts because they're less likely to break apart and pose a choking risk. Multipiece pacifiers are assembled from individually manufactured nipples, guards, and rings. If you decide to go with a multipiece pacifier, just make sure to monitor your little one closely.

Features

Beyond the basics, some pacifiers offer additional helpful features. Keep an eye out for glow-in-the-dark pacifiers and pacifiers attached to stuffed animals, which can be easier to locate in dark rooms or diaper bags.

While it’s impossible to know which your baby will take, these seven pacifiers get the stamp of approval from parents on Amazon.

1 A Pacifier That’s Used In Hospitals Philips Avent Soothie Pacifier (4-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Ages: 0 to 3 months With more than 26,000 reviews on Amazon and an impressive 4.8-star rating overall, it’s clear that parents widely approve of this Philips Avent pacifier for their newborns. According to the manufacturer, hospitals distribute this brand nationwide, so you know it's got to be good. The one-piece pacifier should fit comfortably in newborn mouths without inhibiting normal development. The orthodontic pacifier is latex- and BPA-free, and is made of hospital-grade silicone. This pick comes in packs of four and is green in color. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "We love these pacifiers! Definitely what I would recommend to other parents - the only pacifier we use. I love that it's all one piece so I don't have to worry about it possibly breaking, and it is nice that there's a little hole in the middle of the pacifier where you can put your finger to hold the pacifier in place."

2 The Best Pacifier For A Breastfed Baby Evenflo Feeding Balance Plus Newborn & Infant Pacifier (2-Pack) Amazon $4 See On Amazon Ages: 0 to 6 months This Evenflo pacifier is ideal for babies that are breastfed, since its round nipple shape allows the baby to mimic the tongue shape they make while breastfeeding. The pacifier is made of one piece of silicone (so it won't easily break apart), and it features an easy-grip handle for both mom and baby to hold. The pacifier is free of polycarbonates, PVC, and phthalates, and is constructed of food-grade materials. Many mommas on Amazon mentioned that their breastfed baby happily accepts this pacifier; reviewers give it a solid 4.6-star rating overall after more than 3,500 reviews. This pick comes with two pacifiers. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "These really are great pacifiers for breastfed babies. I was worried about trying a pacifier too early and causing nipple confusion, but my 2nd baby really loves to suck for soothing. So at 3 weeks old we finally tried these and at 5 weeks old there are no signs of confusion. The pacifiers really look like a breast nipple shape unlike some others, the silicone is soft and more natural feeling, and the shape seems to conform to their mouths easier than others so it falls out less."

3 The Best Pacifier For Bottle-Fed Babies Dr. Brown’s HappyPaci (3-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Ages: 0+ months If your baby is bottle-fed, there’s a good chance they’ll enjoy using this Dr. Brown’s pacifier, since the nipple shape is quite similar to a bottle nipple. The pacifier, which is made of one piece of silicone, is lightweight and soft. It also features a contoured butterfly-shaped shield that curves away from your baby’s nose and cheeks. Amazon reviewers indicate that their babies love this brand of paci; they give this pick an impressive 4.7-star overall rating and more than 11,700 reviews. This three-pack of pacifiers comes in two colors — pink or blue. If you'd prefer, it's also available in a two-pack. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I love these pacifiers. They are the same shape as the bottle nipples, and very soft. I had been offering my son another brand which he took for a while, but once I gave him the Dr. Browns he won't take any others. I mostly love that the shape is contoured, so it [won't] block their nose like other brands can that are all silicone."

4 The Best One-Piece Orthodontic Pacifier Chicco PhysioForma Pacifier (2-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Ages: 0 to 6 months (Also available sized for 6 to 16 months or 16+ months) There’s lots to love about this Chicco pacifier, which Chicco states was developed, tested, and approved in collaboration with a panel of pediatricians, neonatologists, and orthodontists. It features an orthodontic nipple, which helps to ensure that your baby’s top and bottom jaw are in the right position when using it. The pacifier also has ventilation holes that allow for air circulation and prevent the gathering of saliva. And trust me, you’ll totally love the handle, which is easy for both you and your baby to hold. This pacifier is a one-piece design and is made of 100% silicone. It’s BPA-free, and comes in a two-pack of clear, pink, or teal. This pick also comes with a sterilizing case, which allows you to microwave sterilize the pacis in 3 short minutes. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "These are the only pacifiers my son likes. Love that they are made from silicone, are orthodontic, and the best part is they are ONE PIECE! It is hard to find orthodontic pacifiers that are one piece. Don't have to worry about them coming apart and him choking on [pieces]. Also easy to clean, have washed and boiled many times and they still look brand new! Good quality. Would definitely recommend!"

5 A Pacifier That’s Attached To A Stuffed Animal WubbaNub Infant Pacifier Amazon $16 See On Amazon Ages: 0 to 6 months When it comes to pacifiers, it really doesn’t get much cuter than the WubbaNub. The one-piece pacifier is connected to an adorable giraffe stuffed animal that is great for baby to hold and love on. And best yet, the WubbaNub is easy to locate in the endless hole that is the diaper bag. But don’t just take my word for it: Tons of Amazon reviewers mentioned that this has been a total game changer for their family. They give this pick an impressive 4.8-star overall rating, among 5,600 and growing reviews. The pacifier is made of a hospital-grade silicone, features a round-tip nipple, and is free of latex and BPAs. While a pacifier attached to a stuffed animal is great for supervised daytime use, it's important to remember that babies shouldn't have stuffed animals in the crib until they're at least a year old due to risk of SIDS and suffocation. WubbaNub recommends using this kind of pacifier for "observed napping and awake sucking," rather than for longer periods of slumber. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "With my first daughter I went through a million pacifiers because she was constantly misplacing them, I really wish I would have found these before. This is an amazing product! whoever thought of this is a god send! my daughter loves the little animal and i never lose it like I do with all the other pacifiers. I have two, one for the crib and home, and one for on the go. I bought these before my daughter was born in August 2014, and I still have not lost either one of them. It is a very soft little animal attached to a very gummy and flexible pacifier. The eyes are not hard, they are simply sewn in, so there is nothing that could possibly fall of and choke on."

6 A Glow-In-The Dark Pacifier For Nighttime Use Joovy Silinoogie Pacifier (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Ages: 0+ months A glow-in-the dark pacifier is a serious game changer (trust me, I use one with my daughter) so consider this one from Joovy. Never again will you or your child struggle to find a pacifier in the dark. In addition to the pacifier's glowing abilities, it's also made from a single piece of silicone so it's safe for unattended use during the night. Plus, it’s BPA-, latex-, and phthalate-free. The round-tip nipple design is ideal for babies that breastfeed, and the shield design will fit comfortably under your baby's nose and reduce pressure on their face. If you like the pacifier but don't care if it glows in the dark, you can also nab this one in clear, lime, blue, orange, and purple colors. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "These are wonderful!! I’m the only parent I know who uses glow in the dark “binks”. And I seriously don’t see how they can go without. Our child is so good at self-soothing in the middle of the night because she can find these when she wakes up. We don’t use a nightlight, so this is a great option."