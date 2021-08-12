12 Best Toddler Water Shoes For Everything From Oceans to Puddles

Whether your kid can’t resist a muddy puddle (thanks Peppa Pig) or you signed them up for swim lessons or have a vacation planned somewhere with an ocean or a lake, there are tons of reasons why your kid may need shoes that can get wet (like, really soaked). These toddler water shoes are durable, quick-dry, comfy, and they all have traction because chances are your little one will be running on land in them too.
From super affordable aqua socks, to sneakers that can go from the hiking trail to the river, to water shoes from brands you know like Adidas or Nike, there’s something on this list that will work for your kid (even if they’re very particular).
The beauty of water shoes for kids is that unlike a regular sneaker or a fabric sandal, these shoes dry in a flash, because there’s really not much worse than soggy shoes (except scraping your toes on the pool bottom). Some of the options are fully rubberized so they will literally dry in minutes (and are easy to clean) and others have a breathable mesh material with drainage to clear out excess water. Most of these double as everyday shoes too, because your toddler probably isn’t poolside all the time, but regardless if their feet are wet or dry, what’s cuter than a toddler in Tevas?
