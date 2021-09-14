What to do when cool breezes consistently swish past your t-shirt and falling leaves start scratching your bare ankles? Put away the Keen sandals, zipper up the dinosaur hoodies, and cozy up in some seriously warm pajamas. But if you open up your kid’s pajama drawers and discover that their contents are now laughably too short, cropped, or tight, some shopping might be in the cards. You’ll find appropriately close-fitting cotton onesies, an adorable flannel two-piece, and multiple warm-bottom footed options with hand coverings in this collection of cozy pajamas, all perfect to ward off the incoming chill.

As you shop here, just keep in mind that the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) advises against putting your little baby to sleep with blankets, so smart layering is the way to go. As per the AAP, babies can sleep with an additional layer of clothing more than an adult needs. Sleeps sacks can be considered for extra warmth, even into the toddler stage. And pajamas should fit close to the body. Once you have your pajama game sorted, all you and your kiddos need are a few mugs of hot cocoa, fuzzy slippers and you’re set for a comfy-couch kind of night.

1 Under The Nile Green Bean Stripes Footie Gift Set Under The Nile $50 $42 SEE ON UNDER THE NILE Can you find other adorable footed pajamas for babies? Sure. But this one gets extra nods for the little details that make it special for your babe, and a thoughtful gift to give other newborns in your life (notice the sweet drawstring packaging pouch?). First off, the pajama has side-snaps, which can overlap the fabric in the front for an added layer of warmth. Made of organic Egyptian cotton, this striped design (available from newborn to 6-month sizes) also comes with a warm pea-pod hat; while so cute, it should be worn while baby is awake and supervised, not asleep.

2 Taylor And Max Velveteen Baby Footie, Blue Taylor and Max $34 SEE ON TAYLOR AND MAX With soft velveteen piping around the neck and wrists, plus cuffs that double over to keep baby hands warm, this is a dreamy pajama option, not to mention another chic idea to consider for a newborn baby gift. The organic-cotton onesie snaps closed along the inner thighs, so you don’t have to take this piece off entirely when changing your baby’s diaper. Outside of the polyester trimmings, the suit is crafted from organic cotton, which is GOTS certified (that’s the Global Organic Textile Standard, which means, as per the Global Organic Textile Standard website, the fabrications are certified organic within their standards and follow their guidelines for environmental and social treatments).

3 Owlivia Bamboo & Organic Cotton Blend Zip Footed Pajamas, Cactus Owlivia $20.99 SEE ON OWLIVIA The bamboo rayon, organic cotton and spandex blend is sturdy, substantial, warm, and so completely soft. The fleece in the footie bottoms makes for an even cozier experience. As an added bonus, the sleeves convert into mittens, which can provide even more insulation, and scratchy-nail protection for tiny babes. The adorable cactus pattern, and details like covered zipper and grip bottoms, elevate the piece and take it to luxe territory. Multiple washings won’t compromise the quality. In addition to subtle solid-color versions (think mint green, dark gray, and white), the brands also offers footless varieties in solids and prints for warmer weather.

4 Hanna Andersson Long John Pajamas in Organic Cotton Hanna Andersson $29 $46 SEE ON HANNA ANDERSSON These popular two-piece sets from the reliable quality brand Hanna Andersson are made of soft organic cotton and fit close to your child’s body for a feeling that’s warm, not suffocating or sweaty. Tight wrist and ankle cuffs add to the warm feel. Why are they so popular? Consider first that the sizes run from newborn all the way up to teenager. Then just have a look at All. The. Prints. From heart to lemons to crayons, there are sweet patterns to please everyone in the family. If your kiddo loves unicorns, there are green and purple versions covered in the magical creatures; and sale prices can bring the pajamas home for under $10.

6 Free Birdees Twilight Stars & Moon Footie Free Birdees $32 SEE ON FREE BIRDEES It can be tough to find footies long enough to fit 2 and 3-year-olds, which is one of the reasons why these grip-bottomed onesies from Free Birdees (a company run by mothers) are worth a look. Made of bamboo viscose and 5% Lycra, the supple, stretchy pajama is crafted with a two-way zipper, which any caregiver knows is genius for quick diaper changes while minimizing chills. A sleeveless onesie underneath can provide added protection on cooler nights. When it comes to care, gentle cycles in washers and dryers help keep these pajamas, covered in exclusive prints and patterns, looking and feeling their best.

7 Hanna Andersson The Child Sleeper Hanna Andersson $29 $42 SEE ON HANNA ANDERSSON It doesn’t matter how freezing cold a winter night gets, some kids just can’t stand to have their feet covered or enclosed while they sleep. Perfect for those little ones, here’s a reliable option from Hanna Andersson, designed in seven sizes for kids up to 3-years-old. This warm zip-front sleeper provides the cozy feel of a onesie without the (sweaty) footed bottoms. Considering the comfortably tight fit, tapered wrist and ankle cuffs, and sturdy organic cotton, the adorable green Yoda print becomes a cute bonus. And during one of the brand’s sale seasons, you can score the piece for twenty-something dollars.

8 Tiny Jumps WARM FLANNEL COLORFUL PAJAMAS Tiny Jumps $34.95 SEE ON TINY JUMPS When you think of cozying up on a chilly night in a pair of jammies, you likely think of one word: flannel. Well, this flannel-cotton two-piece, in sizes from 3-to-6-months, up to 6-years-old, is designed to feel soft and cuddly. The crew neck has side buttons, the waistline is stretchy, and the pants can be cuffed for a tighter ankle fit. In seven prints featuring fun animals like animated dinos, kitties, bears and monkeys (plus a pair with buses and trucks), the set can double as kid-friendly daywear – just swap you baby’s slippers for booties, and see if anyone notices.

9 L.L.Bean Toddlers’ Organic Cotton Fitted Pajamas L.L.Bean $34.95 SEE ON L.L.BEAN The outdoorsy brand’s new two-piece now comes in toddler sizes for 2, 3, and 4-year-old kids. The rib-knit cuffs on the wrists and ankles help keep drafts from sneaking up arms and legs for a warmer wear. Made completely of organic cotton, the pieces are fully washer and dryer-proof. The outdoor moose-and-tree print gives it a nature, rather than holiday, vibe, and there are three other print variations, in blush, blue and beige, to consider. To make things even cozier, L.L.Bean makes adorable animal-themed polyester fleece robes for toddlers to wear overtop their pajamas while playing or lounging before bedtime.