Keeping your little one warm is a priority as temperatures dip, and the best winter hats for toddlers provide toasty coverage in a design that — yes, it's true — actually stays on.

You'll find that most children's hats are designed from one of three materials. A wool hat is highly durable and has natural moisture-wicking properties that make it a great pick for snowy days. Look for merino wool for an especially soft, itch-free topper. Fleece-lined hats are warm and moisture-wicking like wool, but they have the added benefit of being easy to wash. And a lighter acrylic hat or polyester, also machine washable, can provide some warmth on milder days, though acrylic is not known for its breathability.

As far as functionality, the best winter hats for toddlers extend over ears for a snug and warm fit. Ear covers with ties or a hook-and-loop closure across the chin help hats stay on. Winter hat styles like balaclavas protect even more of the face, extending to cover the neck and sometimes even the cheeks; this style is especially protective on freezing and windy days, but your toddler might not put up with that much coverage every day.

From solid colors to more decorative options, the best winter hats for toddlers look cute on your little one's head and keep them warm. I've listed available sizes for all eight hats below, in case your toddler needs a larger fit or they have a younger or older sibling or friend to match in winter gear.

1. A Sherpa-Lined Winter Hat & Mittens Set

Available sizes: 6-12 months to 4-7 years

This one-and-done set provides a warm winter hat for toddlers with matching mittens for under $15. A sherpa fleece lining on both the hat and mittens adds cozy warmth and the hat stays on with ear flaps and hook-and-loop closure.

The small pom-pom on the hat adds a little flair, and this solid color goes with everything — though the set is available in more than a half dozen other colors, including some cute two-toned ones. Wash the set by hand or in a washing machine with a garment bag. For smaller infant sizes of '6-12 months' and '12-24 months,' note that the baby mittens are not designed with thumbs for a conveniently easy on.

A helpful review: “This product is AMAZING!! My son looks so stinking adorable in it!! I didn't realize it had teeth in the front but that just added to it! The mittens fit him really well. The velcro closure on the chin is very short teethed which is perfect for baby because it isn't scratchy for his delicate skin AND doesn't get so much lint stuck in it. The stitching is perfect, it doesn't have any loose strings that might fray. 100% impressed."

2. This Adorable Toddler Pom-Pom Hat

Available sizes: 2 to 6 years

This toddler pom-pom hat is so cute with two oversized fluffy poms above each ear. The cotton-acrylic knit hat is lined with fleece and extends to cover ears. It's a highly rated pick with over 1,200 reviews on Amazon, and it's conveniently machine-washable on a delicate cycle. Choose from more than 10 colors, including beige, grey, and pink. In any color, the thick knit of this hat provides enough warmth to resist wind.

A helpful review: “[...] I've been looking for a cute pink winter beanie for my daughter. I like this design because the pom poms are equidistant from each other [...] This is super cute and I would definitely recommend it for anyone that is looking for a nice winter hat for a toddler.”

3. An Organic Merino Wool Toddler Beanie That Comes In Mommy-&-Me Sizes

Available sizes: Newborn to Adult XL

This merino wool toddler beanie is designed with high-quality GOTS-certified organic New Zealand merino wool and is ideal for wicking away moisture and regulating your little one's body temperature.

This soft hat stands out as a soft, hypoallergenic option that may be especially good for children whose skin is more sensitive and prone to irritation. The hat is machine-washable and boasts a 4.5-star rating. It comes in 13 colors and an extensive range of sizes — so you can snag one for every member of your family.

A helpful review: “I bought this for me and my 3 kids.... we went camping and the weather was very cold. All of us were comfortable, warm but not sweaty..."

4. This Classic Beanie

Available sizes: Toddler & Youth

With an incredible 4.9-star rating and over 12,000 reviews, this classic kid beanie is a cult favorite. Its simple fold-up cuff design is part of its universal appeal, and it's made of a soft and stretchy ribbed acrylic knit. The hat's wide cuff is big enough to keep ears warm.

This pick should be washed by hand and is available in five colors, including gray, dark brown, and pink. Reviewers commented the stretchy hat doubles as a snug hat for themselves; I share a similar hat with my 2-year-old.

A helpful review: “Soft material, elastic yet not loose. Perfect fit. We've had this hat for a few months and it's a carhartt, so I'm very satisfied with the quality and durability of it. We live in Alaska and my 20 month old son can get rough and muddy when playing outside-as any boy would. The hat is still holding up, it still looks brand new and I haven't had to wash it once! That's saying something. [...] I got well worth my money for such an affordable price! I would recommend to any parent that needs a warm or even a stylish cute hat for their little angel. [...]”

5. This Insta-Worthy Winter Hat That's Available In So Many Cute Animal Styles

Available sizes: 0-6 months to 2-4 years

If you're looking for an outfit maker, it's this toddler winter hat with a bear design and plenty of pom-poms. The acrylic hat is lined with fleece for extra warmth and is designed for a snug fit with ear flaps and poms at the top and ends. This bear design with tan and white stripes is one your toddler can get excited about wearing, but it comes in more than a half-dozen colors, plus other animal designs as well. The manufacturer suggests hand washing this hat.

A helpful review: “So unbelievably cute! My toddler loves the [bear] and all the pom poms. Very soft too.”

6. A Ski-Proof Balaclava For Adventurous Toddlers

Available sizes: 3-8 years

Outdoor adventures in more extreme conditions require more protective gear. For adventurous toddlers, consider this ski face warmer for your pint-sized daredevil. The balaclava style protects your toddler's head, ears, neck, and face, and the polyester-Spandex blend is slim enough for use as a helmet liner.

This windproof pick protects against harsh cold, windburn, UV rays, and even mosquitoes. Plus, it's machine washable and comes in four colors, including blue, pink, and gray.

A helpful review: “I was worried this would be too big for my 18mo old but it fits perfect but has room to grow. Keeps his head and face warm!”

7. A Set Of Knit Winter Hats

Available sizes: 1-6 years

You won't regret having a couple of cable knit winter hats in your toddler's wardrobe if you regularly deal with cold days. This pair is made of thick yarn with fleece lining and a single pom on top. The knit beanie extends to cover your kiddo's ears, and the stretchy material fits a wide range of ages, from toddlers to elementary schoolers.

This highly rated set comes in six two-pack options, with colors like black, grey, beige, and pink. The manufacturer isn't clear on care for the hats, but reviewers recommend washing by hand.

A helpful review: "Absolutely adorable!!! Great value! Hats are both good quality, and a steal for the price. Highly recommend!"

8. A Warm Balaclava That's So Stinking Cute

Available sizes: 0-3M to 3-7 years

Turn your toddler into a cuddly teddy bear with this kid's winter balaclava that doubles for playing dress-up. The teddy texture is made of machine-washable polyester and it covers the head, ears, and neck. There are also variations with a simpler hat style or balaclava with matching mittens; choose from brown, gray, pink, white, or black.

A helpful review: “Love this hat/hood combo, it’s amazing. Perfect for keeping my toddlers warm outdoors in windy weather. I was looking for something that combined a neck warmer with a hat and found this, so glad I did. Both my girls got one for Christmas and they love them and wear them all the time in our cold New England winter climate. I’ve washed them several times and they clean very well and keep their softness and texture. The little ears on top are just too cute. [...]”