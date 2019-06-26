Little Kid
8 Brands That Make Cute Blue Light Filtering Glasses For Kids
Your kid will actually *want* to wear them.
Whether they’re doing homework or relaxing with the latest episode of Daniel Tiger, most kids get a bit of screen time each day. Although phones and tablets can be amazing boredom-busters, there is some concern about the way exposure to blue light from electronics might affect kids. In this case, there are brands that offer blue light filtering glasses for kids to potentially reduce the negative effects of screen time. Sometimes known as gaming glasses, this type of eyewear can potentially give parents some peace of mind.
So what’s the deal with blue light? Part of the visible light spectrum, blue light is emitted by everything from the sun to electronic devices, and it’s believed to make humans more awake, according to UC Davis Health. This could be why those late-night phone scrolling sessions lead to sleep issues. “The biggest thing with blue light is that it can mess up your sleep patterns,” optometrist Dr. Ashley McCain said in Right As Rain by UW Medicine. In order to downplay the effects of blue light while allowing kids to keep playing on the tablet, some parents are turning to blue light glasses for kids that reportedly reduce the effects of this type of light.
Available with or without prescription lenses, blue light glasses for kids and tweens can be an affordable option for parents who are concerned about screen time damaging their kid’s sleep. But the best blue light glasses are the ones your kid will actually wear, which means they need to be comfortable and fashionable enough for your kid’s unique taste. Here’s a roundup of the coolest blue light filtering glasses brands.
Whatever their sense of style, there's a pair of blue light glasses your kid will love. Even if science is still hammering out the long term effects of excessive exposure to blue light, these lenses can at least help protect your little one's eyes for the time being.
