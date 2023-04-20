Yogurt is a go-to food for many of us — we usually have it on-hand, it’s relatively inexpensive, a great source of protein and calcium, not to mention probiotics. Sure, it’s messy, but spooning a little yogurt into a bowl for your baby sure sounds a lot easier than steaming veggies and then puréeing them, or making batch after batch of homemade applesauce. But it’s normal to be a little anxious about what you can feed your baby, and when. So, we can babies have yogurt? Or, since they’re not supposed to have cow’s milk until they’re a year old, can babies even have yogurt?

When can babies have yogurt?

Actually, yogurt is a perfect first food for babies. Though you’ll need to wait until your baby is 1 to offer them milk, they can have yogurt as soon as your pediatrician clears them to try solid food. That means babies can have yogurt beginning around 4 months of age. In fact, yogurt is “commonly one of the first foods we recommend, to see if these kids can tolerate the more processed milk protein that is in the yogurt before we progress onto cheese and other dairy,” explains Dr. Natasha Burgert, a pediatrician and American Academy of Pediatrics spokesperson.

Is yogurt good for babies?

Yes, absolutely. Yogurt is a great early food for babies. However, all yogurt is not created equal. Steer clear of the squeeze-y, sugar-packed yogurt-on-the-go foods. “A lot of them are just sugar milk,” explains Burgert. Reach instead for regular, plain yogurt or plain Greek yogurt. “You may get more nutrient-pack per spoonful with a Greek yogurt,” Burget explains. That being said, it has much typically has a tarter flavor, so some babies may not take to that as much.” If your child struggles with the flavor of plain yogurt, try stirring in a bit of applesauce or a small spoonful of jelly, rather than buying sweetened yogurts which typically have a higher sugar content.

Yogurt is an excellent source of protein, calcium, good bacteria and B vitamins. Is yogurt a choking hazard for babies? While you should always keep your eyes on your baby when they are eating, yogurt is not a choking hazard. Serving little bites on a spoon, or letting them try to feed it to themselves (yes, it’ll be messy), yogurt is a super safe food for Baby to practice with.

Yogurt mix-in ideas for babies and toddlers

Try these fun and flavorful mix-ins to make your baby or toddlers’ bowl of plain yogurt just a bit more exciting. Try any of these fun yogurt mix-in ideas to add flavorful, nutritional oomph:

Mashed bananas and a pinch of cinnamon

Creamy peanut butter

A little bit of your favorite jam or jelly

A bit of applesauce and a pinch of ginger, cinnamon or pumpkin pie spice

Any fruit or vegetable purée that your baby likes. Sweet potato purée stirred into plain yogurt was always a favorite at our house, and prune purée was a close second.

So, spoon some yogurt into a bowl, and let that baby get delightfully messy.

Expert:

Dr. Natasha Burgert, a pediatrician and American Academy of Pediatrics spokesperson