If there’s one baby supply that parents never get enough of, it’s diapers. But people who are conscious about reducing their overall waste tend to shy away from the disposable ones. While a single use eco-friendly diaper that doesn’t impact the environment at all might not exist, there are several eco-conscious diaper brands making disposable diaper options for those who are looking for options that are less harmful to the environment by favoring things like sustainably farmed natural materials, biodegradable ingredients, and omitting unnecessary ingredients. Diaper tech has come a long way in recent years, so the gigantic plastic pants you might remember from childhood are definitely not the only option.

Using consciously made diapers is one way to help reduce your overall waste. Although parents who love using cloth diapers are definitely out there, reusable diapers aren’t the first choice, or even a viable option, for everyone. In these cases, diapers made from plant-based, compostable materials are a good option. While they may not biodegrade fully, many of these options can at least partially break down over time.

Plus, these diapers can be a good choice for children who have sensitive skin, because they’re typically made without potentially irritating fragrances or other ingredients, and many of these brands are especially mindful of the ingredients that make up the topsheet of the diaper (the side that comes in contact with your baby’s skin). These ingredients can be found on the brands’ sites, making it easier for parents to scan for potential allergens or other unwanted materials. And if you’re worried you’ll have to pay a premium for eco-friendly diapers, they come in a range of prices, many of which are even lower if you sign up for a subscription. Here are some of the best consciously made diapers available now, because parents have a lot of choices these days.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Abby & Finn eco-diapers (jumbo pack) Abby & Finn Available in sizes 1 - 7 $18.50 See On Abby & Finn Materials: wood pulp, SAP (Super Absorbent Polymer), polypropylene Price: $18.50 for a pack of 66 diapers Description: Free from chlorine, fragrances, dyes, and latex, Abby & Finn diapers are generally safe for sensitive skin. (A full list of ingredients is available on their website.) They are also available in a subscription box format called bundles that invites customers to choose a delivery schedule, and you’re permitted to mix several different sizes per box. (So you no longer have a stash of opened diapers that no longer quite fit your kid.) Customer reviews report that these diapers tend to run a bit smaller than some major brands, so parents are encouraged to size up when in doubt. Abby & Finn diapers are available in plain white, as well as designs with floral, woodland, and sea life themes.

2 Andy Pandy Diapers Premium Bamboo Disposable Diapers Andy Pandy Available in sizes N - XL $39.97 See On Andy Pandy Materials: 100% non-woven bamboo fiber for top and back sheet, totally chlorine free fluff pulp Price: $39.97 for one-time purchase of 108 diapers Description: Made from bamboo fiber, Andy Pandy’s environmentally conscious diapers are mostly biodegradable. The bamboo fibers themselves are grown without fertilizers or pesticides, and they are hypoallergenic and antibacterial. Also free from chlorine or perfumes, these diapers are great for babies with sensitive skin. You can buy the diapers as a one-time purchase, and a subscription service is also available with a 5% discount. The Andy Pandy site has over 1,225 five-star reviews of the diapers, with customers praising their softness and absorbency. Apparently the newborn size is a bit large for some babies, however, so keep that in mind when you’re stocking up for the first couple of months of parenting.

3 Believe Diapers Premium Bamboo Diapers Believe Diapers Available in sizes NB - 5 $14.99 See On Believe Diapers Materials: Bamboo fiber, fluff pulp made from U.S. virgin wood Price: $14.99 for a pack of 36 diapers Description: Safe for sensitive skin, the premium bamboo diapers from Believe Diapers are soft and highly absorbent. They’re also free from any harmful chemicals, preservatives, and additives. One-time purchases are available, and the site also has a subscription service with 2, 3, and 4-week delivery intervals. (Free baby wipes are also included with the subscription.) The company also has a huge charity component: They donate one pack of diapers to a family in need for every pack purchased. Believe Diapers is partnered with the Good+ Foundation, a nationwide nonprofit that provides essential goods (such as diapers) to underserved families.

4 Coterie The Diaper Coterie Available in sizes N - 6 $90 See On Coterie Materials: Core made out of sodium polyacrylate (SAP) and Totally Chlorine Free (TCF) wood pulp Price: $90 for one-time purchase of ~100 to 200 diapers (amount shipped varies by size) Description: Made with a proprietary wicking system, Coterie’s diapers are designed to keep your kid super dry. In fact, it can even work as an overnight diaper, so you don’t have to buy a separate style of bedtime diaper. These diapers are also approved by dermatologists, chlorine free, and alcohol free. You can make a one-time purchase, and a subscription service is available for 10% off. Billed as a “luxury” diaper, Coterie’s The Diaper also includes a detailed safety report on all its ingredients. They are pillow-soft, but also slightly bulkier than competing brands. The hook tab system used to fasten the diaper is a cinch to use, so you aren’t stuck wrangling a wriggly kid for too long during every diaper change.

5 Earth + Eden Baby Diapers Earth & Eden Baby Diapers Amazon Available in sizes 1 - 7 $46.19 See On Amazon Materials: SFI Certified sustainably sourced fluff, nontoxic super-absorbent polymer Price: $46.19 for a 180 count box of Size 3 diapers; price and quantity varies by size Description: Made in a zero waste-to-landfill facility, these Earth + Eden’s consciously made diapers are proven to be clinically gentle. A cotton-enhanced layer works to keep your baby’s skin dry. They’re also cruelty-free and made without chlorine bleaching, parabens, or any fragrances. Materials are sustainably sourced, although they are not biodegradable and the diapers require disposal with your household trash. Any printing on the diaper is made with water-based inks that are non-toxic. Out of 8,100+ reviews on Amazon, the diapers have a 4.6 out of 5 star rating, with many users praising them as affordable, although some criticized their overall lack of absorbency.

6 Eco Boom Eco Boom Bamboo Diapers Amazon Available in sizes S - XL $41.99 See On Amazon Materials: biodegradable bamboo topsheet and backsheet Price: $41.99 for medium (80 count), large (76 count), and X-large (72 count) packs Description: Bamboo topsheets and backsheets help make Eco Boom’s sustainably made diapers breathable and biodegradable. An absorbent core keeps your baby dry, and a wetness indicator lets you know when to change into a fresh one. Eco Boom bamboo diapers are made without lotions, fragrances, preservatives, alcohol, latex, or antioxidants. The diapers do contain aloe oil included to help keep your baby’s skin soft. With 50 reviews on Amazon and an average 4.3 out of 5 star rating, caregivers generally praised these diapers for their absorbency and softness. It does not appear that these diapers are available in anything other than plain white designs, so those who are partial to colors and patterns may prefer other brands.

7 Healthy Nest Our Diaper Trial Healthy Nest Available in sizes 1 - 6 $30 See On Healthy Nest Materials: Plant-based absorbent core, backsheet, and topsheet Price: $30 for 64 Size 1 diapers Description: The only Environmental Working Group (EWG) verified diaper on the market, Healthy Nest diapers are super soft, and every part that touches the baby’s body is made from plant-based materials. Cotton, sugar cane, and FSC certified wood pulp are among the diaper’s ingredients. Healthy Nest diapers include a thorough list of all their diaper materials on its website, and they even meet food-grade quality standards. These diapers are thin yet still efficient at performing diaper duties, and they have a stretchy waistband for comfort. You can make a one-time purchase through the diaper trial, and the monthly diapering program ($105) includes diapers in your kid’s size, wipes, and multi-sensory activities for your child.

8 Kudos Quick Box of Diapers Kudos Available in sizes 1 - 6 $16 Kudos Materials: 100% cotton, raw sugar cane, and tree pulp Price: $16 for a quick box of 28 diapers in a size 3 Description: Although they are available in plain white varieties, Kudos diapers also include several print options including elephants, sign language, space, and geometry designs. You can make a one-time purchase of diapers, and a monthly subscription of diapers saves 11%. (For instance, 184 size 3 diapers are $78 with the subscription.) Hypoallergenic and lined with 100% cotton, these plant-based and eco-conscious diapers are made with two layers to keep the baby nice and dry. Plus, they are the only disposable diaper to earn the cotton natural™ seal for using clean cotton, not plastic. Even the packaging is sustainably sourced and recyclable.

9 Millie Moon Luxury Diapers Millie Moon Luxury Diapers Target Available in sizes 1 - 6 $24.99 See On Target Materials: Wood fluff pulp Price: $24.99 for 50-100 diapers (count depends on size) Description: Available only at Target, Millie Moon Luxury Diapers are free of lotions, latex, fragrance, and chlorine. They offer up to 12 hours of absorbency, and a wetness indicator lets you know when it’s time for a change. Completely cruelty-free and vegan, these diapers are even certified by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). Dermatologically tested and allergy certified, Millie Moon diapers are also free from chlorine, fragrance, latex, and lotion. They’re also high-waisted with a snug fit designed to keep those back blowouts to a minimum. Those who love cute prints will appreciate the Millie Moon characters that change with every diaper size, so you’ll have a change of scenery with diaper changes over time.

10 Parasol Clear+Dry Natural Disposable Diapers Parasol Available in sizes 1 - 5 $84 See On Parasol Materials: Chlorine-free wood pulp, polypropylene non-woven fabric, super absorbent polymer (sodium polyacrylate) Price: $84 for 240 diapers in a Size 1 (diaper count varies with size) Description: A monthly subscription service, Parasol diapers feature a high-rise waist and breathable fabrics. The diaper’s rash shield also offers protection against diaper rash, and in fact the company has a “No diaper rash. Ever.” guarantee. The super-thin core is also designed to keep your baby extra comfortable, and the wetness indicator lets you know when a change is due. The hypoallergenic diaper is also engineered for comfort with an 8-strand retractive waistband elastic and contains absolutely no chlorine, fragrances, latex, or heavy metals to irritate your baby’s skin. Lastly, the adorable Instagram-ready prints include water-based inks printed on medical-grade fabrics. They’re super soft and absorbent.

11 Pampers Pure Pampers Pure Protection Diapers Target Available in sizes N - 6 $24.99 See On Target Materials: Absorbent plant-based liner, plant-based and polypropylene fiber Price: $24.99 for 40 - 80 diapers (amount varies by size) Description: Made from plant-based materials with no synthetic fragrance, Pampers Pure Protection diapers are also manufactured without chlorine bleaching, parabens, and latex. Shea butter is included to help protect skin, and the diapers are hypoallergenic. The outer cover is enhanced with cotton to keep your baby soft and comfy. There’s also a wetness indicator to let you know when your baby’s due for a change. Subtle, cute patterns add a little arty element to your diaper routine. Out of 2,000+ ratings on Target, Pampers Pure Protection diapers have an average of 4.6, with reviewers praising the lack of leaks overall, while a few reviewers had complaints about the fit.

12 Seventh Generation Sensitive Protection Baby Diapers Seventh Generation Available in sizes N - 6 $11.99 See On Walgreens Materials: Totally chlorine-free processed wood fluff pulp, sodium polyacrylate, polypropylene Price: $11.99 for 17 count of size 6 diapers Description: Seventh Generation diapers use only Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified, sustainably sourced wood pulp in their diapers. Made without fragrances, lotions, or chlorine bleaching, these eco-conscious diapers are designed to be safe for sensitive skin. There’s even a breathable layer to help release humidity. The absorbent core claims to hold out for 12 hours of wear, which is convenient for busy lifestyle. Out of over 1,500 reviews on Walgreens, these diapers have an average 4.5 out of 5 star rating, with many users praising the softness, fit, and general lack of leaks. Some reviewers did find the diapers to be prone to major blowouts, however.

13 Thrive Baby Diapers Diapers Thrive Market Available in sizes N - 5 $28.99 See On Thrive Market Materials: Chlorine-free wood pulp, plant-based PLA Price: $28.99 for 128 newborn diapers Description: Made from renewable and sustainable raw materials, Thrive Market’s hypoallergenic diapers are also designed to be absorbent enough for whatever your baby throws at them. Crafted with mostly plant-based materials that are sustainably farmed, these diapers also include citrus extract & liquid chlorophyll to help with odor absorption in the core, and are free from fragrance, dye, and color. Even the packaging is made from recycled materials. There are over 250 user reviews on the site, with an average 4.4 out of 5 star rating for the diapers. Many reviewers praised their absorbency and fit.

When it comes to selecting diapers for your baby, caregivers have plenty of options that are great for your baby’s skin and the environment alike. For some parents, these eco-conscious diapers are just the thing to keep your little one comfy and dry.