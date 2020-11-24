Evenflo's Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals Will Save You Up To 25%

There are tons of great reasons to shop Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales on baby gear. Maybe you’re in the market for a new stroller, a baby gate for a newly walking toddler, or you’re looking for an extra car seat to keep in your child’s caregiver’s car. Maybe you just love a good deal. Whatever your reasons may be, you’ll want to check out Evenflo’s Black Friday and Cyber Week promotions, because you’ll save a ton, and fortunately, the sale lasts way longer than just two days.

From Nov. 22 through Nov. 28, Evenflo is offering 20% off sitewide when you use the offer code: givethanks. But if you can hold out a little longer, the sale gets even better. For Cyber Week from Nov. 30 through Dec. 2, you'll get 25% off Evenflo products when you use the code cyber25 at checkout.

I used to think, given the brand name, that Evenflo made primarily bottles and breastfeeding supplies. But while they do make helpful feeding products (though you can't shop those directly from their website), there's so much more to choose from. From car seats for all ages, to travel stroller systems, baby gates, highchairs, and portable cribs, there’s something you’ll need (or at least want) regardless of your baby's current age. Check out some of the Black Friday deals below (which are on now) but remember if you decide to hold out until Nov. 30, you'll save even more.

