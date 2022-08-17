These Self-Care Essentials Are Perfect For New Moms

When you’re a new parent, self-care can be as simple as taking a hot shower and maybe remembering to take a multivitamin. If you’re looking for easy ways to feel a little fresher after a sleepless night, Healthybaby created a natural deodorant and postnatal supplements with new moms in mind.

For example, the deodorant is formulated without parabens and phthalates, two endocrine-disrupting chemicals that may have a negative effect on reproductive health and can show up in breast milk. And because the vitamins are specifically formulated for the postnatal stage (as opposed to prenatal), they contain appropriate doses for your nutritional needs while breastfeeding. Think: A lower dose of iron, which can help you avoid digestion issues.

The Deodorant

Pros:

Free from aluminum, synthetic fragrance, parabens, and gluten

Contains natural ingredients that can moisturize while absorbing moisture and reducing odor

Plastic-free packaging

Safe to use during pregnancy and breastfeeding

Cons:

A little pricey

For a natural deodorant that you can use during pregnancy, breastfeeding, and beyond, check out Healthybaby’s aluminum-free deodorant. It contains antibacterial manuka honey, prebiotics and probiotics to support the skin microbiome, and organic tapioca starch to absorb moisture and help reduce unwanted odors. There are no potentially irritating synthetic fragrances, either; instead, the deodorant uses bergamot, orange, and lime oils to create an earthy, citrus scent. Plus, the packaging is plastic-free, and the deodorant comes in a recyclable, biodegradable paper tube.

According to a reviewer: “It doesn’t irritate my underarms like many other kinds have. I’ve tried so many natural brands over the last seven years (at least 15) and this is by far my favorite.”

The Postnatal Vitamins

Pros:

Individually packaged servings with all your daily doses in one place

The formula contains 27 vitamins, minerals, and DHA

Gluten-free

Provides optimal nutrition levels for mom and baby during breastfeeding

Cons:

The DHA soft gel is not vegan

There are a suggested five pills per day

Remembering to take vitamins every day is hard enough even without a kid, so you might like these individually packaged postnatal vitamins that make it easier to take your daily serving. The formula was developed with the Neurological Health Foundation to include 27 easily absorbed vitamins, minerals, and DHA (an omega-3 fatty acid), providing optimal levels of nutrition for the postpartum and breastfeeding stage. Of course, everyone's health needs are different, and should always talk to your doctor before adding a supplement to your diet.

The four vitamin capsules are vegetarian/vegan, and the brand’s vitamins are free from milk, eggs, shellfish, soy, tree nuts, wheat, peanuts, and gluten. However, the DHA soft gel is not vegan and contains fish oil, which may also be an allergen for some.

According to a reviewer: “I thought the pills were fantastic. I’ve tried a number of multi and prenatal brands and thought the product stood out because it 1) was a digestible number of pills (I’ve found other brands’ packets to be overwhelming each day), 2) never left me with a stomach ache, and 3) didn’t have a strange taste.”

Whether you’re searching for products with simple ingredients or just want help feeling refreshed and energized postpartum, Healthybaby’s offerings might be what you’re looking for. And in addition to the products featured above, the brand has plenty of items for your baby, too — including organic diapers, wet wipes, and a gentle balm for sensitive skin — check them all out here.

