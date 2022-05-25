When I was a kid, my mom worked overnight shifts and my dad did a lot of the baby caretaking, and I’m sure he would have loved a handy list of baby-safe products to remove some of the guesswork. These days, brands are making it easier for parents to choose gentle, nontoxic, plant-based products, which my eczema-prone skin surely would have appreciated. With that in mind, Healthybaby designed an organic cotton diaper that has earned rave reviews from parents and babies alike.

Healthybaby’s Award-Winning Organic Diapers

The Healthybaby diaper is designed to be sensory-friendly and free from chemicals and neurotoxins. They’re made with super-soft organic cotton and baby’s skin only comes into contact with plant-based materials including sugarcane and wood pulp that’s been FSC certified for responsible forest management. The diapers are also backed by the MADE SAFE nontoxic seal, and according to the brand, they’re also the first and only diaper to be verified free from the Environmental Working Group’s list of banned ingredients. And to top it off, they’re also OEKO-TEX certified to be tested for harmful substances.

What they don’t contain: Fragrances, parabens, phthalates, chlorine, and other potentially irritating ingredients. Healthybaby’s mantra is “fewer, better things,” and the brand seems to be living up to that with its ingredients.

Diaper Reviews

In 2021, Healthybaby’s diaper was awarded Best Organic Diaper by The Bump and Most Dependable Diaper by Good Housekeeping. On top of that, reviewers and their babies are impressed:

“These training pants are so soft that my daughter doesn't want to take them off in the morning. Really high quality. I only wish I knew about [Healthybaby] sooner!” - Ricky F.

“My daughter calls these diapers 'the soft ones' and prefers them over any other brand. Now that she can tell me what she wants there's no going back!” - Amy J.

“These are supreme quality diapers. Extremely soft and gentle for your child’s delicate skin. I also love the simplicity of the design. Best diapers on the market in my opinion. Worth every penny!” - Inna E.

“Our newborn had pretty sensitive skin so we tried several different brands. All of them left her with skin irritations around her legs. We swapped over to [Healthybaby] diapers and it made a world of difference! The diapers are the softest diapers we have used so far.” - Jason F.

Other Offerings

Award-winning diapers aren’t the only thing you can shop for on Healthybaby. For example, the brand also offers a plant-based balm that, frankly, I’m tempted to use myself. Designed for sensitive, eczema-prone skin, the balm is packed with a prebiotic and probiotic complex to protect the natural skin biome, Manuka honey to strengthen the skin barrier, and papaya seed oil to reduce inflammation and soothe dry, itchy skin. The brand also makes moisturizing cream, laundry detergent, shampoo and body wash, and much more — you can shop all of their offerings here.

Father’s Day Gift Ideas From Healthybaby

The Monthly Diaper Bundle

What it includes: 5 packs of Healthybaby’s award-winning organic diapers and 4 packs of plant-based wet wipes. Plus, for those who sign up for the subscription service, you also get one-on-one parent coaching and access to Healthybaby’s library of stage-appropriate activities.

The New Born Bundle

What it includes: 4 packs of award-winning, organic diapers in the newborn size (size 1); 4 packs of plant-based wet wipes; 1 trial-sized shampoo and body wash concentrate (4 oz.) plus a stainless steel foam-pump bottle; 1 trial-sized cleaning concentrate (4 oz.) plus a stainless steel spray bottle.

The Cleaning System

What it includes: 1 bottle of plant and mineral-based cleaning concentrate (34 oz.) that can be used to make baby-safe hand soap, dish soap, and surface spray; 1 stainless steel foam-pump bottle for hand soap, 1 stainless steel foam-pump bottle for dish soap, 1 stainless steel spray bottle; 3 reusable dish cloths.

The Laundry System

What it includes: - 1 bottle of laundry concentrate (34 oz.) and 3 wool dryer balls (which make a great dryer sheet alternative and can cut down on your drying time).

A Gift Card

Sometimes the best gift is a gift card.

