If You're Worried About Your Child's Progress With Reading & Writing, This App Could Help

There’s a lot that people don’t tell you about parenting. For one, I had no idea that I’d be worrying — constantly — as to whether or not my daughter was right where she should be when it came to reading and writing. I grew up with a first grade teacher as a mother, so I remember being ahead of the curve when the time came. But unfortunately, I just don’t have that same gift as my mom did when it comes to successfully molding young minds.

While an app can’t replace a teacher, it can help — especially when that app is created with the help of literacy experts and advisors. That app is called HOMER, and it’s given parents like me some peace of mind. After all, learning can be fun — and HOMER proves it.

For one, HOMER helps kids get excited about learning in the way it introduces vocabulary. With HOMER in the home, you can guarantee your kiddo is enjoying a personalized learning journey. And as a parent, you can feel good knowing that it’s certified by the kidSAFE Seal Program. In short, this program is legit.

Kids can get started with their Learn & Grow program.

Created for kids between the ages of two and eight, the program is ad-free and interactive.

But even better, it covers every subject you can imagine for this age range:

Reading

Math

Social & Emotional Learning

Thinking Skills

Creativity

Younger children also have a program tailored to them, called Learn & Play.

Geared towards littles up to age three, Learn & Play has a different curriculum. Recognize that pup above? Yep — he’s from Fisher-Price. They’ve teamed up with HOMER to create something that younger children will really be drawn to.

Kids will explore letters, shapes, and colors, and play games to build their skillset. And yes — that curriculum includes songs. Any parent who’s survived “Baby Shark” on repeat can tell you straightforwardly that songs are very important to toddlers.

How does HOMER teach kids to read?

HOMER uses a system based on synthetic phonics. That means they start kids off with learning the different sounds that are associated with each letter of the alphabet — and then, putting those sounds together to properly form a word.

A strong ability to read often helps predict academic success in the future — and HOMER is built to help your child succeed.

So, why should you trust HOMER?

According to a study conducted by the former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Education, children who use HOMER have demonstrated increased early reading scores by 74%. That’s pretty impressive, and — as mentioned before — it’s pretty much the next best solution to having a live-in elementary school educator around.

Speaking of teachers, plenty of teachers also depend on HOMER for their classrooms. Teachers can subscribe as well, and get up to 32 profiles on their account to share with their students. The app is available on both Apple and Android devices.

One of the things that parents love most is that HOMER grows with your child. With the help of a quick quiz, the HOMER Learn & Play app personalizes its educational program to your child’s age and learning level; then as they improve the program gets more advanced.

Reviews:

“As a teacher, I am impressed with all the aspects of early literacy skills that this program covers: story sequencing, letter recognition, listening to stories, tracing, and free drawing.”

Katie V

“My 4 year old daughter has sensory processing disorder — getting her to focus on learning can be a bit of a nightmare, but HOMER has her FULL attention.”

Katie M

“Both of my kids use HOMER learning program and have excelled! We’ve tried literally 20+ apps and websites and NONE hold a candle to HOMER.”

Brittany C

How much does HOMER cost?

HOMER is currently offering a 60-day free trial for the Learn & Grow App — but this is a limited-time offer. If you like the program, you can either choose to be billed monthly at $9.99 or if you pay for a full year up front, it only costs $59.99 which breaks out to about $4.99 per month. And if you have a multi-kid household, HOMER even lets you have up to four profiles on one account.

It’s never too early to show kids that learning can be fun, and HOMER is here to help you start.