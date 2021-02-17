There are a few different ways to feed your baby, and all of them come with their own hardships and frustrations. Pumping is one way to get breast milk for your baby, and while it can be rewarding, it can also be super difficult sometimes. Still, you're taking care of your little one, and that's something to be proud of! If you want to show off your mom powers on social media, you should, and you should use these Instagram captions about pumping once you snap a photo. They're a mix of funny and heartfelt, but they're all real and honest and give a little glimpse at what feeding is like for a new mama.

Whether you're a mom who exclusively pumps, pumps alongside nursing, or pumps and supplements with formula, you're doing an amazing job — remember, fed is best! — and you deserve all of the accolades. Pumping isn't easy! Even the best breast pumps are uncomfortable and can be disruptive. Unless you have a small, portable pump, you need to carve out lots of private time to get that milk flowing, which is incredibly difficult for moms who are also trying to take care of a newborn baby.

When the going gets tough, remember this: your body is creating milk for your little one, and you're doing the best you can to get it to them. That's special and awesome, and it kind of makes the sore nipples worth it in the end. Now, take a photo, choose one of these Instagram captions about pumping, and post away! Maybe even while you're pumping.

FatCamera/E+/Getty Images

Pumping Captions For When You're Amazed At Your Own Body

I make milk. What's YOUR super power?

Breastfeeding is 90% determination and 10% milk production.

I make the milk in this family.

What did you do today? I pumped enough milk to feed a baby.

Not all superheroes wear capes. Some wear breast shields, attached to a bottle that's hooked up to an electric pump motor via thin silicone tubing.

Pumping Captions For When You're Just Over It

Work. Pump. Repeat.

Be kind. You never know how many times a mom got up at night to freaking pump.

I feel like a human cow, but it's worth it.

This baby needs my milk, not your approval.

Pumping Captions Only Other Moms Will Understand

Don't cry over spilled milk. Unless it's breast milk, in which case, cry a lot.

Exclusive pumping is breastfeeding, too.

I would love to hang out, but it would interfere with my pumping schedule.

Eat. Sleep. Mom. Repeat.

Whoever said "don't cry over spilled milk" obviously never pumped 6 ounces and then accidentally knocked it over.

Funny Pumping Captions To Make Everyone Smile

Breast milk: it's what's for dinner.

What I really need is for my pumping app to tell me when it's OK to drink.

Pumping is my cardio.

Go hug a breastfeeding mom. But not too hard — her boobs hurt.

Remember, pumping is a journey, and there's no reason you should ever feel embarrassed to share that journey on social media. Be proud of yourself, mama. You deserve the acknowledgement for the amazing job you're doing, no matter how tired you might be.