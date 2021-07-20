20 Free Jellyfish Coloring Pages You Can Print From Home

Kids often go through phases where they are totally enamored with different toys, activities, objects, and animals. For kids who love coloring and have a newfound (or existing) interest in ocean life, spending a day working on jellyfish coloring pages would be considered time well spent. And, thanks to the internet, you don’t even have to buy them an expensive coloring book for them to do this.

There is nothing my oldest daughter loves more than art, including coloring. The amount of crayons, markers, and coloring books that are overflowing from the shelves in the playroom is borderline embarrassing, and we have constantly a backlog of finished pages waiting to be displayed on our fridge (there’s only so much room, after all). Since she goes through so many coloring pages and books, her hobby has become very expensive so I am always on the hunt for free coloring pages online, and there are a lot of them out there.

If your kiddo is currently loving underwater animals and you are like me, not wanting to spend a small fortune on coloring books, then you should definitely print out a few of these free jellyfish coloring pages. Aside from them being extremely cost-effective, they’re also so cute and will really add something extra to your fridge decor.

1 A Sleeping Jellyfish Jellyfish Coloring Page Coloring Pages 101 $0 See on Coloring Pages 101 This little guy looks like he’s taking an underwater nap, so maybe it will inspire your toddler to follow suit when they’re done coloring the page.

2 Jellyfish Friends Coloring Page Moon Jellyfishes Coloring Page Super Coloring $0 See on Super Coloring Do you what is better than one jellyfish to color? Two jellyfish, that’s what.

3 Cute Jellyfish Coloring Page Cartoon Cute Jellyfish Coloring Page ColoringAll $0 See on ColoringAll Those big eyes are just begging to be colored in. If real jellyfish looked like this, we’d probably all be a lot less scared of them.

4 Jellyfish Adult Coloring Page Jellyfish Zentangle Super Coloring $0 See on Super Coloring For adults, or kids who love a good challenge, this jellyfish coloring page has so many tiny details that it will take hours to finish.

5 SpongeBob & A Jellyfish Jellyfish Coloring Pages for Kids Coloring Home $0 See on Coloring Home Fans of SpongeBob SquarePants will particularly enjoy this color page, where he’s riding a jellyfish off into the sunset (or, whatever the Bikini Bottom equivalent of a sunset is).

6 Fancy Jellyfish Cartoon Jellyfish Coloring Page Super Coloring $0 See on Super Coloring Look at those lashes and lips. This jellyfish is all kinds of fancy and cute.

7 A Silly Jellyfish Coloring Page Jellyfish Coloring Page Coloring Pages 101 $0 See on Coloring Pages 101 Where do you think this jellyfish is swimming off to? With that big smile, it’s obviously somewhere fun.

8 J Is For Jellyfish Can You Find The LetterJ Coloring Home $0 See on Coloring Home With this free coloring page, your kiddo can not only get creative but also practice mastering their letters.

9 Grumpy Jellyfish Easy Cartoon Jellyfish Coloring Page ColoringAll $0 See on ColoringAll Remember “Grumpy Cat”? I’m pretty sure this is the jellyfish version of that (and just as cute).

10 Jellyfish Coloring Page With Patterns Jellyfish With Various Patterns Coloring Page ColoringAll $0 See on ColoringAll Here’s another great coloring page for adults or kids who love coloring in a lot of details. There are so many dots, scales, and lines to work on in this picture that it should keep your little one (or you) occupied for a while.

11 Life-Like Jellyfish Coloring Page Box Jellyfish Coloring Page Super Coloring $0 See on Super Coloring While it still has the fun whimsy of a cartoon jellyfish, this coloring page is also pretty realistic looking and great for kids who are learning what sea animals actually look like in real life.

12 Under The Sea Jellyfish Jellyfish Coloring Page Coloring Pages 101 $0 See on Coloring Pages 101 I imagine this is what a jellyfish looks like as it's blissfully swimming through the ocean. Look at those legs, like that jellyfish doesn’t have a care in the world.

13 Multiple Jellyfish Six Jellyfish Coloring Page ColoringAll $0 See on ColoringAll With this coloring page, your kiddo gets six jellyfish to color in. They all look a little different, giving lots of opportunities for creative coloring.

14 Jellyfish With Bubbles Cartoon Jellyfish Coloring Page Super Coloring $0 See on Super Coloring Well, if this isn’t the happiest jellyfish there ever was. Bubbles floating around, wide eyes, and a big smile, this jellyfish is obviously living the dream.

15 Doe-Eyed Jellyfish Jellyfish Coloring Page Coloring Home $0 See on Coloring Home This jellyfish coloring page is perfect for younger kids who are working on staying inside the lines. There’s nothing complicated about the design and little ones will love their finished product.

16 Ocean Jellyfish Coloring Page Jellyfish Coloring Page Coloring Pages 101 $0 See on Coloring Pages 101 While the jellyfish on this page is not totally real-life-looking, it’s also not overly cartoonish either, so kids of all ages will enjoy coloring this one in.

17 Deep-Sea Jellyfish Coloring Page Jellyfish Coloring Page Coloring Home $0 See on Coloring Home With a realistic image of what a jellyfish may look like under the sea, this coloring page has lots of details and objects to color in to create an underwater masterpiece.

18 Cartoon Jellyfish Jellyfish Coloring Page Super Coloring $0 See on Super Coloring This coloring page has bubbles, plants, and the cutest little jellyfish, so it will definitely keep your kiddos occupied for a little while.

19 Simple Jellyfish Coloring Page Atolla Jellyfish Coloring Page ColoringAll $0 See on ColoringAll Perfect for younger kids, this cartoon jellyfish has plenty of space for coloring and is a great opportunity for preschoolers to work on staying inside the lines.

20 Underwater Jellyfish Coloring Page Jellyfish Coloring Page Super Coloring $0 See on Super Coloring This jellyfish seems to be floating around, enjoying the plants and bubbles around it. Okay, so it doesn’t have a face that tells us it’s enjoying itself, but those legs seem to be swimming around pretty carefree, right?

You can create an entire jellyfish coloring book for your kid from these free coloring pages. Once they’ve worked through all of them, you can make them a new ocean or animal-themed book with other free coloring pages you can find online. There are so many great pages to choose from (which means you never have to overspend on coloring books again).