From homeschooling to social distancing, we’ve asked a lot of our children lately. The pandemic has touched every facet of our lives, to the point that many kids have been incorporating Covid into their playtime, either by expertly applying the proper protocols or mimicking a version of their own reality with their toys. It’s sort of adorable... and, also, sort of depressing.
The past year has been hard and, moreover, very weird. Humans are social creatures: all this distance isn’t necessarily “normal” for us. But for kids, in many cases, it’s all they know. Or all they remember. I mean, my daughter is almost 7 and the pandemic has taken up approximately 15% of her life at this point. There has been lots of speculation about what the academic, emotional, developmental, and social fallout of the pandemic will be on our children. But I’m an optimist at heart, and I truly believe children are far more resilient than we give them credit for. The fact that they incorporate elements of the pandemic into playtime – processing what they’re going through – is a testament to that. (Experts agree, according the reporting from The Washington Post.)
A global pandemic isn’t what any of us would have wanted as a foundational memory for our kids. Fortunately they’ve adapted and, in the process, have occasionally made us laugh (if a bit wistfully)...
It will be interesting to see how long these trends might continue. I, for one, look forward to masksless playtime with lots of hugs ASAP.