Insta Captions For When The Classroom Has Lice & You Are *Nit* Here For It

It’s a harrowing day for any parent. Their adorable child comes home from school, and as you go through their backpack you get The Letter. “Dear Parents of Classroom X: We have been made aware of a case of lice in your child’s classroom...” You are gripped with fear. You cannot speak. And so you do what women have done to cope for the last thousand years. Or, like, 13 years, which is like a thousand Internet years: you vent by posting something on social media.

But this is a situation that requires just the right combination of images or words. So whether you’re putting up a picture of the letter that was sent home, a screenshot of the automated text you received or, God forbid, your own lice-infested child on we’ve gathered some silly Insta captions for when the classroom has lice.

Instagram captions for when the classroom has lice

I can tell this is going to be a LOUSEy week. Why is my head suddenly very itchy? Have a lice day, parents! Tell my your kid goes to school/daycare without telling me your kid goes to school/daycare. Figuring out which kid has lice is going to be my own personal production of The Crucible. Homeschooling has never been attractive to me until right now. The only letter home I fear more than PTA fundraisers flyers. I am scratching my head over how this could have happened... Now time to play the most fun game ever: “Is It Dandruff Or Is It A Nit” Lice, lice, baby. This is your semi-annual reminder that just because you don’t have toddlers anymore doesn’t mean you won’t keep having crawlers in your house. I am NIT amused. Not me covering my child’s head in saran wrap for the next week...

Instagram captions for when your kid has lice

Lice in the classroom? Brace yourself, parents... freemixer/E+/Getty Images

Finally, an opportunity to be as nitpicky as I want. I’m not going to burn it all down, but I’d be lying if I said I hadn’t thought about it. There are between 90,000 and 150,000 hairs on the human head: I now know this from personal experience. “Shaving their head will not get rid of lice,” she reminded herself, setting down the clippers for the 12th time today. I thought the worst was over when they were potty trained. I was wrong. There’s no place like comb. If anyone knows who patient zero is for this classroom outbreak, please DM me, I swear, I just want to talk. “I just can’t get you out of my head/Boy, your eggs are all I think about” I didn’t choose this lice, this lice chose me. This kid is really attached to their new friends. Of Lice and Men. “Have kids,” they said. “It’s so much fun,” they said.

Yes, it’s inconvenient, but dealing with lice isn’t the end of the world. It’s best to try to have a good sense of humor about it all — especially for your own sanity.