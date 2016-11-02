These 8 Awesome Lip Balms Are Kid-Safe & Parent-Approved

If there’s anything worse than having chapped lips, it’s seeing your kid suffer from them. While you probably have an arsenal of products at your disposal to help your own lips, finding lip balms that are kid safe isn’t quite as easy. Formulas that are clean, safe, and won’t have your kid turning their nose up at their smell can be hard to come by.

Chapped lips can happen any time of year, but they’re a particularly tough battle in the winter months (especially for kids who are busy running around outside in the cold, dry air). Kids also have a way of making their chapped lips even worse by constantly licking them, hoping to soothe the burn. Without any lip balm, those chapped lips will eventually turn to cracked lips, and your kiddo will be downright miserable.

What makes lip balm tricky for kids is that if they can’t resist licking their lips when they’re chapped, they’re certainly not going to stop just because they have moisturizer on them, so you know whatever you put on them will undoubtedly end up in their belly. Fortunately, there are lots of organic and natural lip balm brands that are made with ingredients that will put your mind at ease. And because they are natural, they're safe enough to apply to your child's lips several times each day. Here are some of the best options.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Burt's Bees Lip Balm With Beeswax Burt's Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Lip Balm Amazon $9.57 Burt’s Bees makes some of the best beeswax lip balm using all-natural ingredients like vitamin E and peppermint oil. The peppermint oil gives the balm a sweet and fresh taste that isn’t overwhelming and also provides a cooling sensation, which is especially nice for soothing sore lips.

2 Erbaviva Erbaviva Lip and Cheek Balm Happy Mango $12.99 Made for both the lips and cheeks, this balm is made from all-natural ingredients, most of which are completely organic. Its key ingredients include organic chamomile and lavender essential oil for soothing anti-inflammatory relief, organic shea butter for moisture, and organic calendula essential oil to protect the lips and skin from the cold wind that would cause further damage.

3 Badger Badger - Cocoa Butter Lip Balm Set Amazon $14.81 With this set, you get four cocoa butter lip balm flavors including cool mint, vanilla bean, creamy cocoa, and sweet orange. Each flavor is USDA certified organic and is free from artificial ingredients, GMOs, parabens, fragrances, and other harmful ingredients. Plus, since they come in a pack of four, you will always have a backup on hand in case your kid accidentally loses one.

4 EOS Organic Lip Balm eos USDA Organic Lip Balm - Strawberry Sorbet Amazon $3.49 EOS Organic Lip Balms are made from 100% natural organic ingredients and is paraben and petroleum-free. One of its main ingredients is shea butter, which deeply moisturizes the lips and helps protect them from further damage. This lip balm is also hypoallergenic and dermatologist tested, so it’s safe for even the most sensitive skin.

5 The Glowcery Sweet Orange - Superfood Natural Lip Balm The Glowcery Shop $17 For a lip balm that will do its job and your kid will love, this one has you covered. It’s made from cold-pressed carrot and orange oils, mango butter, almond oil, sunflower lecithin, and vegan alternatives to beeswax myrica fruit wax and candelilla wax. All put together, it creates a delightfully smelling and tasting lip balm that soothes, moisturizes, and protects the lips.

6 Sky Organics USDA Organic Lip Balm by Sky Organics – 6 Pack Assorted Flavors Amazon $9.95 In this variety back, you get six flavors including eucalyptus mint, cherry bomb, strawberry bliss, tahitian vanilla, tangy citrus, and tropical coconut. Each tube is made from 100% organic, non-toxic ingredients that will heal and soothe dry, cracked lips.

7 Kiehl's Baby Lip Balm Kiehl's Baby Lip Balm Kiehl's $10 Kiehl's Baby Lip Balm is a baby-safe lip moisturizer from the high-end beauty brand. It's made with natural ingredients, including shea butter and Vitamin E, and has been allergy tested as well as pediatrician and dermatologist tested.