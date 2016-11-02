These 8 Awesome Lip Balms Are Kid-Safe & Parent-Approved

If there’s anything worse than having chapped lips, it’s seeing your kid suffer from them. While you probably have an arsenal of products at your disposal to help your own lips, finding lip balms that are kid safe isn’t quite as easy. Formulas that are clean, safe, and won’t have your kid turning their nose up at their smell can be hard to come by.
Chapped lips can happen any time of year, but they’re a particularly tough battle in the winter months (especially for kids who are busy running around outside in the cold, dry air). Kids also have a way of making their chapped lips even worse by constantly licking them, hoping to soothe the burn. Without any lip balm, those chapped lips will eventually turn to cracked lips, and your kiddo will be downright miserable.
What makes lip balm tricky for kids is that if they can’t resist licking their lips when they’re chapped, they’re certainly not going to stop just because they have moisturizer on them, so you know whatever you put on them will undoubtedly end up in their belly. Fortunately, there are lots of organic and natural lip balm brands that are made with ingredients that will put your mind at ease. And because they are natural, they're safe enough to apply to your child's lips several times each day. Here are some of the best options.
