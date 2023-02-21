The Best Way To Soothe Your Baby, Based On Their Moon Sign

Hush Little Baby
Turns out, even baby Virgos take comfort in books.
Everything you’ve ever wanted to know about having a baby has been written in the stars all along. Here, Maressa Brown, astrology expert and author of Raising Baby by the Stars: A New Parent’s Guide to Astrology, explains how to soothe babies of each different moon sign.
While your little one’s sun sign can tell you all about their core identity and self-image, it pays to unpack their whole birth chart. But their moon sign, in particular, can tell you how they want to be soothed and nurtured.