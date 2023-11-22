Black Friday noise can get overwhelming — every brand and retailer you know is running a sale and many of them are not even good. But that doesn’t stop you from shopping or reacting quickly because you’re panicking about the urgency of it all, frantically adding things to your cart because you’ve got heart eyes for the deal, not what you’re actually buying. You’ll figure it out later, you think. Spoiler alert: you probably won’t. Well here’s one Black Friday sale parents of toddlers and young kids will actually want to know about it and benefit from: Melissa and Doug’s 2023 Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale which is offering 30% off site-wide.

Melissa and Doug actually makes toys that parents and kids buy and want. They have a strict no-screen motto, I’d estimate 97% of their toys are made of wood, and they actually last. They’re a tried-and-true brand parents turn to for imaginative play, and for Black Friday, nearly everything on the entire site will be 30% off.

If you usually shop for Melissa and Doug goods on Amazon, there will be some toys 15% off on amazon.com for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. So if you prefer the convenience of Amazon, you can surely shop there. But if you want bigger savings, then shopping directly from Melissa & Doug’s site is the way to go. They offer free shipping for orders over $89 (pre-tax).

When is Melissa & Doug’s Black Friday 2023 Sale

The sale starts on Wednesday, Nov. 22, and goes until Monday, Nov. 27.

Are there exclusions?

Yes, there are a few items that are not included in this week’s promo, and they include anything from the outlet or sale section, furniture, gift cards, and bundles.

What to get from Melissa & Doug’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sale

It really depends on what your needs are and what your heart desires. If you’re traveling for the holidays or just like to keep a stash of effective distractions, their Water Wow! pads are a parent- and kid- favorite. If you’re just looking for some stand-out holiday presents, here’s a list of Melissa & Dougs bestselling toys (that are top sellers for good reason).