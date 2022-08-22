Beauty

Young pretty mom polishing her lovely daughter’s fingernails at home joyfully.
Images By Tang Ming Tung/DigitalVision/Getty Images

9 Adorable Mommy-and-Me Nail Design Ideas

Match your mani to your mini.

by Grace Gallagher
No mommy-and-me spa day is complete without a manicure. These nail art ideas for you and your little one are fun and easy to replicate at home (or with the help of a pro) using nail decals, stickers, or a matching polish.Anna Galkovskaya/ EyeEm/ Getty Images
Take a walk on the wild side with this jungle twist on a classic French mani. Little nails get a dusting of silver sparkles (and moms can have some too if they’d like a little glitz).@theroyalmeadowfairy/ @royalmeadownails

Tap