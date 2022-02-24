Postpartum

new mom holding newborn baby in the hospital
Jose Luis Pelaez, Getty images

15 Moms On What They Bought Right After Childbirth

From guilty pleasures to recovery essentials.

by Ashley Ziegler
“Nipple butter, Silverettes, and all the sore boobie things!” — Stephanie B., Illinois Westend61, Getty Images
“New bottles, because my second baby hated the ones we already had.” — Lori F., North CarolinaOscar Wong, Getty Images

