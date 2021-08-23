Hurry! Snatch All The New Monica + Andy Baby Goods At Target Before They're All Gone

The brand Monica + Andy is known for its fun, minimalist patterns and super-soft fabrics for all things baby. Now, you can shop the beloved brand at your favorite box store, because the new Monica + Andy Target nursery line just dropped with all new (adorable) prints. With a mix of classic and fun themes, the collection may even have you rethinking your nursery decor.

The Monica + Andy Target collection includes crib sheets, swaddles, and changing pad covers made from 100% organic cotton, which means that not only are they so soft to the touch, they’re also gentle on a baby’s sensitive skin. Another nice thing about cotton is that it will hold up through multiple rounds in the washer and dryer, which means you can clean the sheets, blankets, and changing covers as often as needed and they’ll come out good as new. This is a huge plus since all of the adorable prints in the Monica + Andy Target line are full of white space, so you don’t have to be concerned about stains (that’s what bleach pens are for anyway, right?).

If you’re going for a traditional nursery, there are grey and white striped, pink and white striped, and navy blue and white striped patterns in the collection. For something a little more whimsical, but still traditional, go for the blue sailboats, pink hearts, stars, unicorns, flowers, or the classic Monica + Andy elephants. However, if you want something totally fun and different, consider one of their more unique options like deer, palm leaves, puppies, donuts, lightning bolts, coffee cups, or (arguably the best one) pizza.

The whole Monica + Andy Target line is available online and ranges in price from $19.99 to $22.99.

