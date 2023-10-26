It’s often said that as soon as parents feel like they’ve got their kids figured out, something changes and life feels full of questions all over again. Almost any parent can relate to hitting a bump — or deep pothole — in the road and feeling like they’re suddenly out of their parenting comfort zone. While pediatricians and school counselors exist to support your kids, who helps parents when life as a parent throws you for a loop? Enter parent coaches. A bit like other coaching services — think life coaching or accountability coaching — parent coaching is a highly specific, usually quite individualized service that may benefit some families, though it often comes with a steep price tag. Is it right for your family? We asked two parent coaches about the industry, costs and how parents can be sure they’re choosing the right parent coach for their family.

What is a parent coach?

When you are struggling for whatever reason with the work of parenthood — perhaps your child has anxiety, or other behavioral challenges — a friend, or even your pediatrician, may suggest seeking help from a parent coach. A parent coach is like a very focused life coach, says Ann McKitrick, M.S., parent coach and founder of Nurtured Noggins. “A parent coach just hones in on this one area of your life. But actually, this one area of your life affects all of your life,” she says. “A parent coach is educated in child development and family dynamics.”

Unlike a therapist or other support person for your child, a parent coach will focus on helping guide your own ways of being as a parent, and sometimes that means addressing patterns of behavior that you may have inherited from your own parents. Ideally, a great parent coach is “someone who can be there to help talk through and work through challenges that are specific to you and your home with your child,” adds Bikowsky. Almost always, she says, unpacking what a parent brings to the table in terms of their own experience, first, as a person who was parented is where a parent coach’s work begins. “Oftentimes, we can’t see that as adults. So, having someone there to help ask the questions is very beneficial because — whether we like it or not — we will do what we saw. Unless we have talked through the parenting that we had, we’re going to replicate it.” From a place of greater awareness of their own history and patterns, Bikowsky says that parents can often make simple changes in how they respond to their child’s behavior that can make a huge difference.

What do parenting coaches do?

It is a parent coach’s job to ask simple questions from an informed perspective, and offer targeted, practical, individualized solutions, say both McKitrick and Bikowsky. Both say that in their work as parent coaches, they’re often seeking to address and explore the following questions:

Why are these things happening?

How can we conceptualize and tackle all of the variables the parent is juggling?

How can we prioritize the home environment to support the social-emotional competence of my kid?

How can we prioritize the home environment to support the social-emotional competence of the parent or parents, too?

“Every time your child ages up, you have to parent differently,” McKitrick says. “Understanding what stage you're in, what your role is, and what's going on with your child developmentally is extremely important as a parent.” Oftentimes, the root of the problems she helps parents work through stems from a slight disconnect between the parents’ expectations and their child’s real capabilities, she adds. Looking at the parent’s experience or experiences from their own childhood, and how that may be impacting their efforts as a caregiver is key, McKitrick says, echoing Bikowsky’s approach.

Families come to parent coaches for a variety of reasons. Sometimes, a family is in what McKitrick calls “a crisis situation,” but it can also be a time of transition, or even just because they want to be a better parent. “We have a goal for each session, and I want the parents or a parent to leave with a good, strong, active integrity that they're going to take when they leave, and then we give a summary sheet and whatever resources might be helpful based on what we've talked about and just some goals of things to work on.”

Parent coaching is targeted & solution-focused

Parent coaching is highly goal-oriented, and although it can be expensive — costs vary a lot, but think about $1000 for an 8-week package — the relationship that a parent or parents have with a parent coach is usually short-lived. “You can do some really good work in 4-6 weeks, depending on the problem,” Bikowsky says. Parents she works with leave their first session with action plans, clearly defined goals, and often scripts to try out.

Many parent coaches offer their work in packages of anywhere from 4 to 12 weeks (and upwards). “Usually within 3 to 6 months, people feel pretty confident. They've gotten through the crisis and they’ve got the tools that they need to not need a coach anymore, which is great,” McKitrick adds.

The difference between a therapist and a parent coach & why insurance won’t cover parent coaches

There are a number if differences between the work you’d do with a therapist and work you’d do with a parent coach. “A broad difference between therapy and parent coaching is that therapy looks backwards and tries to figure out what’s happening today based on the past, while coaching looks at where you are today and looks at where you want to be in the future,” McKitrick explains. “We look at your goal and ask, how can we get there?”

Though parent coaching can be very therapeutic, there is no diagnosis tied to the work, Bikowsky adds, which is a big difference between the two (and the reason it is not currently covered by insurance.) Also, though some parent coaching is conducted virtually, many parent coaches — like Bikowsky — can come in to a family home as part of the work, to observe and facilitate the environmental shifts that parents are hoping to implement. “We're not working on a therapeutic intervention, we're working on how you say things to restructure your environment to help you and your family,” Bikowsky says. During home observations, her work is to try to recognize the triggers ahead of time, and offer in-the-moment suggestions about different ways to phrase or frame things. One way she does this is by writing word-for-word scripts for parents to try in challenging moments.

Qualifications & certifications to look for in a parent coach

A quick internet search makes it clear that the term “parent coach” is being used quite broadly at the moment, so people who are interesting in working with a parent coach should definitely ask around and carefully consider their own needs as well as the qualifications of anyone they might consider hiring. Rather than seeking out a specific degree or credential, Bikowsky suggests parents look for someone with experience in addressing your family’s particular challenge. For example, she says, if your child is struggling with executive functioning, you should look for an executive functioning coach, whereas if your child is struggling with behavior, you should look for someone with a really strong behavior background. “I do not think you need to have a PhD to do this work, but you do need to know what you're talking about,” she explains. “One thing parents should is do is have a 15-20 minute consult before any decisions are made.”

“The thing that I would look for is someone who is a number of years ahead of me as a parent, and who has a good broad understanding of human development and child development,” McKitrick shares. Trust is key, too, she adds. “Trust is probably the biggest qualifying factor of any kind of relationship like this. You have to trust this person to follow what they say. If you start into a coaching relationship and you don't feel trust, then it would be time to back off and do something different.”

What to do if you can’t afford a parent coach

Because parent coaching is not generally currently covered by insurance, equity of access is a huge issue that frustrates both McKitrick and Bikowsky. Bikowsky does offer one workaround that can occasionally work for families with insurance to get parent coaching covered, though: “It’s a little tricky to do this, but if you have a diagnosis, and have a licensed clinical practitioner that can submit that to insurance, sometimes it can be coded for us as individual psychotherapy with or without the child.”

However, making this work is rare and challenging. If you’re not in a position to pay a parent coach — and most American families likely are not — McKitrick says that there are many people doing amazing things for parents who do not have the extra money to get individualized help. “I would start with early childhood professionals in your life,” she says, like your family’s pediatrician.

“We used to have villages that helped young families, and those folks are still out there. We just have to find them,” McKitrick says. “Find people within your own family that know and love you, and love your kid. We tend to discount other people’s road that they’ve traveled, but if you just ask some good questions about their own parenting journey, you might learn a whole lot.”

