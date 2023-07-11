13 Undeniably Cool Photos of Babies Swimming Underwater

It’s summertime and you and your baby probably want to hit the beach and get some sun, play in the pool, or maybe even relax by a lake. What’s the most important part of being able to chill out in all of these environments? Knowing that your baby, especially if they are mobile, can swim. To some, it might seem like an impossible, at the very least daunting, feat, but as these amazing photos of babies swimming underwater show, it doesn’t have to be at all.

Swim lessons are not just for toddlers and little kids — babies can take them too. Claudia Barahona, the manager of Saf-T-Swim School in Bohemia, New York, gets to see how babies as young as 4 months old become comfortable in the water.

Much like picking up a language, the younger a child is when they learn to swim, the better. Barahona says this is because babies move downward with their bodies, allowing them to naturally learn how to engage their cores and kick their feet. If maintained, they hold onto those skills for life. But when they’re older, they won’t necessarily feel so good about diving in.

“[Older children] know, I guess, the consequences of going under the water [and] how that feels,” Barahona explained. “I believe that every child should at least have the principles of swimming and knowing how to respect the water and knowing that it is fun, but that it can be dangerous as well.”

If you feel nervous at the thought of putting your infant in swim lessons, don’t worry — you’re not the only one who feels this way. Barahona says many kids cry when they start lessons for the first time, and watching them adjust can prove difficult for parents.

But later, those parents often recognize how many benefits their child got from being introduced to swimming techniques early on.

“Some parents know that their kids love the water and they're fearless,” she said. “So that's another reason why the parents love to bring them in, to make sure that they’re water safe.”

If you’re still not sure how comfortable you are putting your kids in water environments yet, look at these adorable pictures of babies swimming. If they can do it, so can your child.

Like Barahona said, babies are natural swimmers. Prepare for the next family vacation or trip to the pool by getting them in the water safely with instructors who can help them grow!