19 Beautiful First Breastfeeding Photos

These moving images capture the first moments between mother and child.

by Grace Gallagher
Shea Michelle Of Coastal Lifestyles Photography
"This mom knew she wanted immediate skin-to-skin after her baby was born via c-section. She managed to breastfeed her for the first time while still on the OR table! Her daughter latched on and successfully nursed for over 20 minutes!" —Dusti Smith Stoneman of The Art Of Birth

