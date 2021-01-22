Many people are familiar with the concept of a "Rainbow Baby," which is a child born after a loss. But the idea of a "Sunshine Baby" is perhaps less well known. Fortunately, Sunshine Baby Day is January 22, which gives us an opportunity to discuss how special these little ones are and the light they bring into their parents' lives.

Just as a Rainbow Baby is a child born after a loss, a Sunshine Baby is a child born before a loss. They're the sunshine before the storm and the eternal bright spot that helps you through it. The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG) reported that 10 to 20% of known pregnancies end in miscarriage. And since the chances of miscarriage increase as a woman ages, there's a not-small chance she will lose a pregnancy after she successfully gives birth.

As the mother of a Sunshine Baby (my first-born), I can personally attest to how special these children are. I'm really happy this day of recognition exists, not only to bring wider awareness to the losses mothers suffer, but to acknowledge the love, hope, and appreciation that can coexist alongside miscarriage.

Captions & Quotes For Comfort

"There's a sorrow and pain in everyone's life, but every now and then there's a ray of light that melts the loneliness in your heart and brings comfort." — Hubert Selby Jr.

"Dwell on the beauty of life. Watch the stars, and see yourself running with them." — Marcus Aurelius

"Too much of a good thing can be wonderful!" — Mae West

"This is my wish for you: comfort on difficult days, smiles when sadness intrudes, rainbows to follow the clouds, laughter to kiss your lips, sunsets to warm your heart, hugs when spirits sag, beauty for your eyes to see, friendships to brighten your being, faith so that you can believe, confidence for when you doubt, courage to know yourself, patience to accept the truth, love to complete your life." — Ralph Waldo Emerson

"You are the rainbow that adds colors to my gray skies." — Avijeet Das

"Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your heart." — A.A. Milne

"One of the most important things you can do on this earth is to let people know they are not alone." — Shannon L. Alder

“What comfort there is in the skin of someone you love!”― Erich Maria Remarque

"For a dark street, sunshine is most welcome; for a wounded soul, love is most welcome!" — Mehmet Murat Ildan

"Even for me, life had its gleams of sunshine." ― Charlotte Brontë

Captions Of Love & Optimism

"Look at the bright side of life and the bright side will look at you. The reflections we send out always return." ― Ron Baratono

"There are places in the heart you didn’t know exist until you love a child." — Anne Lamott

Without my children, my house would be clean, my wallet would be full, and my heart would be empty.

A baby is like the morning sunshine, it comes with the lights of love, hope, warmth, beauty and endless possibilities.

"Keep your face to the sun and you will never see the shadows.” — Helen Keller

"Some people are so much sunshine to the square inch." — Walt Whitman

"She is the sun I can touch and kiss and hold without getting burnt." — Sanober Khan

"God gives us the sunshine of hope everyday. It's up to us to find and bask in it daily." — Timothy Pina

"Even after all that. The darkness of this world can't dim the light that shines from you." — Fiona Valpy

Quotes Of Gratitude

"Gratitude is a divine emotion: it fills the heart, but not to bursting; it warms it, but not to fever." ― Charlotte Bronte

"The unthankful heart discovers no mercies; but the thankful heart will find, in every hour, some heavenly blessings." ― Henry Ward Beecher

"Maybe I don't know that much, but I know this much is true — I was blessed because I was loved by you." ― Celine Dion

"Be thankful for what you have; you’ll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don’t have, you will never, ever have enough." ― Oprah Winfrey

"Let us be grateful to the people who make us happy; they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom." ―Marcel Proust

"And I could be enough. We could be enough. That would be enough." ― Eliza Schuyler, Hamilton

Quotes Of Grief

"All the art of living lies in a fine mingling of letting go and holding on." — Havelock Ellis

"Ain’t no shame in holding on to grief, as long as you make room for other things, too." — Reginald "Bubbles" Cousins, The Wire

"The reality is that you will grieve forever. You will not 'get over' the loss of a loved one; you'll learn to live with it. You will heal and you will rebuild yourself around the loss you have suffered. You will be whole again, but you will never be the same, nor should you be the same nor would you want to." — Elisabeth Kubler-Ross

"Little by little we let go of loss but never of love." —Renée Daniels

"Blessed are those who mourn for they shall be comforted." — Matthew 5:4

"There's no way for them to take away my sadness, but they can make sure I am not empty of all the other feelings." ― David Levithan

"All you need is one safe anchor when the rest of your world spins out of control." — Katie Kacvinsky

"I don't think of all the misery, but of all the beauty that remains." — Anne Frank

Our Sunshine Babies can't take away the pain of our loss, but they certainly bring us happiness and light when we need it the most.