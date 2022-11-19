When it comes to sleep surfaces for babies, there’s no shortage of options. They range from bassinets to pack and plays to ornate cribs decked out with canopies, but if you decided on a mini crib — you know how great they are at freeing up space, not to mention saving you some money thanks to their more affordable price tag. But even the best mini crib is incomplete without the right mini crib mattress to round out the sleep setup. The best mini crib mattresses come in a smaller size for a perfect fit and they’re GREENGUARD Gold certified so you know it’s a safe spot to place baby for ZZZ’s.

What To Consider When Shopping For A Mini Crib Mattress

Size & Thickness

Most mini cribs are usually about 10 to 15 inches shorter than a full-sized crib and slightly more narrow — putting the standard mini crib mattress dimensions at 24 inches wide and 38 inches long. Mini crib mattresses vary from firm for newborns to a bit plusher for older babies and toddlers —some are even reversible to grow with baby. Mattress depths typically range anywhere from 3 to 5 inches; those thicker crib mattresses tend to be more expensive but can be more comfortable and supportive, too.

Certifications

Babies spend a lot of time on those mattresses, so it’s worth seeking out a pick that’s breathable and made to last. A GREENGUARD Gold certification means the crib mattress has been screened for 10,000 chemicals and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and has been verified as safe for even the most sensitive people, like your sweet baby. Spoiler alert: All of our picks have this certification.

Now, let’s get to those mini crib mattresses — because anything that helps baby sleep is key.

1. The Overall Best Mini Crib Mattress

This reversible mini crib mattress features a firmer sleeping surface for infants and a plush side with a gel layer for toddlers that reviewers say is worth the investment. The soft and breathable cotton cover is removable and the waterproof mattress itself resists water, stains, and odors. This dual-sided gel memory foam mattress has earned an impressive 4.8-star rating on Amazon.

Helpful Review: “This mattress is AMAZING. Soft to the touch so it makes no sound as the baby shifts around, but at the same time very firm for safe sleep. Have had no issues with it becoming stained (our little one spits up a LOT). Very much worth the money!”

Dimensions: ‎38 x 24 x 5 inches (L x W x H) | GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Yes

2. The Best Organic Mini Crib Mattress

This organic mini crib mattress boasts a near-perfect overall 4.8-star rating on Amazon, and shoppers note the supportive comfort of this 5-inch-thick gel memory foam mattress. One side is firmer for infants, and on the other side it’s more plush for toddlers. The organic cotton mattress cover is conveniently water-repellent, removable, and machine-washable.

Helpful Review: “After long and extensive research we opted for the brand and we couldn't be happier. Safety and quality is our number one priority when it comes to our little one and this product matches all the requirements. We loved it from the first day so did our baby. On top of this the customer is outstanding, we had questions and got an answer in a couple of hours.”

Dimensions: ‎38 x 24 x 5 inches (L x W x H) | GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Yes

3. The Cult Favorite

This firm mini crib mattress is a 4-inch-thick pick with a memory foam core that’s made from 300 recycled plastic bottles. Reviewers report it is indeed firm yet comfortable for babies to sleep. Keep in mind that this mattress is firm on both sides, so you can flip it to freshen the feel for baby but it’s not dual-sided with a toddler option like some other picks. It’s still a fan fave with an impressive overall 4.7-star rating with over 3,000 reviews on Amazon. The waterproof vinyl cover wipes clean and is not removable.

Helpful Review: “We absolutely love our new Delta Children SleepTrue Mini Mattress for our 1 year old daughter. We have been co-sleeping and recently received our mini mattress. She sleeps really peacefully on it and does not even want to sleep with us no more. If you are looking for a firm, thick mattress for your little one, this is the one you should get.”

Dimensions: ‎38 x 24 x 4 inches (L x W x H) | GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Yes

4. The Babyletto Mini Crib Mattress

The removable cover on this Babyletto mini crib mattress has a soft, quilted cotton-polyester side that’s comfortable for baby and a waterproof liner that ensures a leakproof surface. The mattress itself is firm and supportive with a breathable polyester core, yet lightweight with a firmer side for infants and a plusher side for older babies and toddlers. Babyletto is a popular baby brand for its modern design, and this mattress is a perfect match for its mini cribs.

Helpful Review: “Love the integrity of the mattress! It is firm. The waterproof cover is soft and cushiony. It takes a while to dry when washed but that means it offers good protection.”

Dimensions: ‎37.5 x 23.5 x 3 inches (L x W x H) | GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Yes

5. The Easiest-To-Clean Mini Crib Mattress

While a lot of crib mattresses have removable and washable covers, this mini crib mattress itself is completely machine-washable. That’s right, the foam core can be washed as well if needed. This pick is also notable for its breathability thanks to its woven design and material, a lightweight alternative to foam, latex, or springs.

Helpful Review: “Fit perfectly in my daughters mini crib. As soon as we laid her on it the first time she has been the best sleeper ever since. I literally have to go in and wake her up! Totally breathable, washable cover. 12/10.”

Dimensions: ‎38 x 24 x 3 inches (L x W x H) | GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Yes