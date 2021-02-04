Trying to find the perfect set of bottles for your little one is way easier said than done. While there are some babies out there who will drink out of pretty much anything, most babies are a bit more particular. And for breastfeeding moms, the stress over nipple confusion is real. If you've been searching for bottles that offer a super natural feel and fit snugly in baby's tiny hands, then you need to check out the new Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature Silicone Baby Bottles.

Tommee Tippee, one of the most beloved baby brands out there, has just come out with two new and updated versions of their best-selling and award-winning Closer to Nature bottles. The original Closer to Nature bottles are a favorite among parents and babies because the bottles are uniquely shaped like a breast with a nipple, just like what mom offers. Parents also rave about the flow, which is especially great in preventing unwanted gas.

So the new Closer to Nature Soft Silicone Baby Bottles are a perfect update. These are Tommee Tippee's first silicone bottles, and the difference is obvious: the silicone is super soft and natural-feeling, and is meant to emulate the warmth and comfort of nursing from mom. The silicone makes them anti-static, which means that they're more resistant to collecting dust and dirt so they stay clean. Silicone is also odor-resistant and super easy to clean, and they're dishwasher safe as well.

Aside from the silicone, though, these are exactly like the original Closer to Nature bottles. They feature an anti-colic valve that reduces excessive airflow to try to limit and prevent infant gas, they're free of chemicals like BPA and phthalates, and they feature a no-leak travel lid for feeding on the go.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The second new launch is the Closer to Nature Glow Bottle. This is exactly the same as the silicone bottle described above, with one extra very convenient addition: they have a gently glowing screw ring that makes nighttime feedings just a little bit easier. That glow-in-the-dark ring makes middle of the night feedings feel more cozy, and gives you just enough light to gaze at baby's face without having to interrupt their sleepiness by turning a light on. You just set the lid in the sunshine to "charge" during the day, and they're ready to light up all night long as you try to feed your sleepy babe.

Not only do these bottles feel natural and convenient, but food grade silicone is also great for babies. It's flexible, easy to clean, very hygienic, and has hypoallergenic properties — there are no open pores to harbor bacteria. And because silicone is so soft and easy to clean, it's more gentle for the sensitive skin around baby's mouth. They'll hopefully find it remarkably similar to the breast, and it also won't irritate their skin.

These bottles are a great choice for parents who breastfeed and bottle-feed, parents who pump and feed, and parents who exclusively formula feed. They're also small and easy to travel with, making them a fit for every family's lifestyle.