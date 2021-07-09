Splish Splash

Kids swimming underwater, smiling at camera
23 Water Safety Tips To Keep Babies & Kids Safe

A sunny pool day is a lot more enjoyable when everyone is safe.

by Ashley Ziegler
First and foremost, never leave kids unattended near any body of water, no matter their swim skill level. This is especially true for children 4 and under, as drowning is the leading cause of death for this age range. manonallard, Getty Images
If you have a backyard pool, it should be surrounded by fencing or safety gates as well as other layers of protection within the home such as alarms on doors, door locks, and doorknob covers. Catherine Ledner, Getty Images

