20 Royal Baby Names That Will Never Go Out Of Style

Just like a royal wedding, there's something a little bit magical about a royal baby that captivates you, whether you mean to buy into the hype or not. It’s only fitting for royal fans to peek at this list of timeless baby names that are literally fit for royalty. While the inspiration for your baby's name can truly come from just about anywhere, why not choose a name with regal appeal?

When royal babies are born — in the Queen of England’s orbit, especially — there's a definite royal baby name surge that usually happens after each one. For example, the BBC reported that in 2016, "Charlotte was the 12th most popular name for girls, with 2,596 babies given the name. This is up 13 places on 2015 when Princess Charlotte, now the fourth in line to the throne, was born." Even here on the other side of the pond, the United States Social Security Administration (SSA) reported that the baby name Archie jumped from 988th most popular to 672nd in 2019, the same year Megan Markle and Prince Harry’s bundle of joy arrived.

Royal baby names are typically more traditional, but they do vary depending on which royal family you’re talking about. Although obvious royal names like William, Harry, and Kate are admittedly popular, there are several less prominently chosen royal names on this list that prove timeless despite their lack of trendiness. Regardless of whether you look to Belgium, Spain, England for royal baby name inspiration, there's something for every taste.

1 Mary Mary is a name that crosses royal family lines: There was a British Queen Mary (grandmother to Queen Elizabeth II), and there is also currently a Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, married to Crown Prince Frederik. She might be a commoner who met the prince in Sydney when he was visiting for the Olympics, according to the official website of Denmark, but that only makes the story more romantic.

2 Edward Edward is, of course, a popular name within the royal family of England. Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II even used the name for their third son. The name Edward means rich guard, which is totally apropos for a royal family name. If you’re looking for a baby name that can be shortened easily, Ed and Eddie are easy nicknames to turn to.

3 George Bucking the trend of royal baby names skyrocketing in popularity, when Prince George was born in 2013, his name only increased about 20 spots on the SSA’s list of popular baby names the following year. Baby Center also reported that Prince George himself has a less unique name than most royals, as he shares his name with kings from Bulgaria to Greece to Denmark.

4 Victoria The name Victoria is of Latin origin and means “victory,” according to Nameberry, so it was a fitting choice for a child such as England’s Queen Victoria. She bravely ascended to the throne at the young age of 18 after her father died, and during her reign gave birth to and mothered nine children with her husband Prince Albert, Biography reported.

5 Jane While the name Jane may seem commonplace or uninteresting, Mom Junction reported that it "belonged to two of the most famous queens: Jane Seymour, the third wife of Henry VIII, and Lady Jane Grey, who reigned only for nine days." Cast in that light, it does have a different ring to it.

6 Alexander WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Although he’s known formally as Prince George of Cambridge, Alexander is one of the three names that was given to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s son at birth. The name itself means defender of men, and has a long history of being used in royal families throughout the world, including three Alexanders who have become kings of England, according to the official Royal Family website.

7 Augustus With a nickname like "Augustus the Strong," you really can't go wrong naming your baby after King Augustus II of Poland. However, you're better off focusing on the meaning of the name itself, which means “venerable,” as opposed to the promiscuity that the king is actually known for, according to Encyclopedia.com.

8 Margaret While there have been many princesses and queens named Margaret, the one you might want to name your kid after is Princess Margaret, Queen Elizabeth II's sister, who, according to Town & Country, is known as a fun-loving member of the royal family. The classic name’s meaning — “pearl” — also evokes a regal feeling.

9 Charlotte ANDREW MILLIGAN/AFP/Getty Images Princess Charlotte isn't the only royal to have that name. In fact, if she were to become queen, she would be Queen Charlotte II, because Queen Charlotte I was already taken by King George III's wife, way back in the early 1800s, according to the Independent. If you’re OK with a popular baby name, it’s a gorgeous choice for a little girl.

10 Magnus While Magnus is a popular name in Denmark, it still feels unique here in the States. The name Magnus means greatest, and its popularity across the pond can be traced back to King Magnus of Norway, who ruled in the 11th century and inspired six subsequent kings with the same name, according to Behind The Name.

11 Eleanore Another different way of spelling of an otherwise common royal family name that comes to us from Belgium, King Filip's youngest child is named Princess Eleanore. The name holds the same meaning as the traditional spelling, which means “bright, shining one” and is rooted in Greek origin, according to Baby Center.

12 Filip The current King of Belgium and an alternative (and more unique) spelling of Philip, Filip is a much-loved royal name with a little twist. It’s currently a popular name choice for parents in Norway and Sweden, according to Nameberry, but still fairly obscure in the states. The name means “lover of horses,” which honestly seems pretty appropriate for a name bestowed upon royalty.

13 Matilda The royal baby name Matilda means “battle mighty,” and has German origins, according to Nameberry. The daughter of King Henry I of England was named Matilda, but was known by other titles throughout her life including Empress Matilda, Queen of Italy, German Queen, and the Holy Roman Empress Matilda. How em-pressive.

14 Edgar Edgar is a royal name that goes way back, all the way to the year 959 when Edgar the Peaceful reigned from the time he was a teenager. He was known for restoring political unity, according to English Monarchs. Edgar means “wealthy spearman” and in 2019 was the 384th most popular baby boy name in the U.S., according to the SSA.

15 Hugh England often seems to have a monopoly on the monarchy, but France is full of royal baby name inspiration as well, like French King Hugh Capet. The name also means bright in mind and spirit, which gives it added allure. You’re also quite unlikely to run into another baby named Hugh here in the states, as the SSA ranked it 795th most popular in 2019.

16 Joachim The third oldest child of parents Archduke Lorenz and Princess Astrid of Belgium is named Joachim, currently 10th in line for the Belgian throne. The royal baby name Joachim is of Hebrew origin and means “established by God,” according to Nameberry, and is found within the book of James in the Bible.

17 Rudolph Another lesser-used name, Rudolph, comes from the French monarchy and has a meaning full of intrigue — famous wolf, according to Oh Baby Names. Despite also being the name of a very famous reindeer, the name doesn’t even currently breech the top 1000 most popular baby names in the U.S., according to the SSA.

18 Leopold Not one but two Belgian kings were marked with the name Leopold, and the name was also bestowed to a grandson of Queen Victoria of England, yet it remains an under-the-radar choice for most families. The baby name Leopold is of German origin and means “bold people,” according to Baby Center. And Leo is a sweet nickname.

19 Laurent The name of the youngest crowned prince of Belgium, doesn't Laurent just sound posh? You would, however, probably always have to pronounce it with a French accent to sound that way. In Latin, the name Laurent is a derivative of the feminine name Laurel, but in French it means “from the place of the laurel tree,” according to She Knows.