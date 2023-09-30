20 Names Inspired By The Presleys You Can't Help Falling In Love With

Among the most anticipated movies of 2023 is Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla. Starring Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny, the film is based on Priscilla Presley’s 1985 memoir Elvis and Me, which details the couple’s often tumultuous relationship. While Priscilla is sure to renew interest in rock and roll’s most famous couple, fascination with the Presleys goes far beyond the latest movie about them. Music, movies, celebrity scandal, tragedy, and generations of fame are hard to look away from, and it’s easy to fall into a bit of obsession. And with a legacy so prolific, it’s easy to find baby names inspired by the Presleys.

And honestly, why not? There are some seriously great names that can stand as a tribute to The King (and his queen... and the various princesses who came after). From classic boy names, sweet girl names, and unique gender neutral options, there’s something for every taste, whether you want to go something unmistakably Presley or something a bit more subtle.

From names inspired by the lives of the Presleys to their art to the places they called home, I had so much fun putting together this list. You can’t help falling in love with these names. (See what I did there?)

1 Elvis Origin unclear, possible Norse meaning “all knowing” or Old English meaning “living rock.” It’s a little bit daring to name your baby after a mega star who could be recognized by one name, but I think enough time has passed since the King’s passing that you could make the name Elvis work for your little one. Look, is this a big name to live up to? Yes. But I have faith in your baby.

2 Priscilla Latin; “ancient, venerable” Even without the formidable Priscilla Presley — actress, businesswoman, icon — behind it, I love the name Priscilla as well as the saucy nickname “Pris.”

3 Aaron Hebrew; “mountain of strength” Even though he most commonly went by one name, Elvis did indeed have a last and middle name: Aaron. How else was Mrs. Presley meant to call him to attention/momentarily terrify him? Like “Elvis Aaron Presley you get down from there this instant!” You need that middle name to let them know you’re serious. Aaron is a great baby name to give a subtle nod to Elvis.

4 Lisa Derivation of Hebrew; “God’s promise” Lisa-Marie was Priscilla and Elvis’ only child born nine months to the day after their wedding. Though she died far too young in 2023 at the age of 54, she had a music career of her own, releasing three studio albums between 2003 and 2012 as well as a number of singles. Lisa makes for a sweet Presley tribute and a classic baby name.

5 Riley Irish; “rye clearing,” “valiant” Danielle Riley Keough, who goes by Riley, is an actress, director, screenwriter and, as Lisa Marie’s eldest daughter, the sole inheritor of Graceland, Elvis’ iconic Tenessee home. She is probably best known for her titular character in Daisy Jones and the Six. Riley is a great gender neutral name to celebrate your love of all things Presley.

6 Parker English; “park keeper” Andreas Cornelis van Kuijk aka Colonel Tom Parker was Elvis’ career-long manager. While the two had a complicated relationship, it was one that lasted until the end of Elvis’ life. Parker is another excellent unisex option with ties to the Presley family.

7 Jesse Hebrew; “king,” “God exists” This is a Presley baby name two-fer. Not only does Jesse mean “king” (as in The King), but Jesse was the name of Elvis’ twin brother. Sadly, Jesse was stillborn, but Elvis felt a deep kinship to the brother he never got to meet throughout his life. Though traditionally a boy’s name, Jesse could work for any gender.

8 King Why not just really go for it? RB/Redferns/Getty Images And now we get to names that are more evocative of the Presleys than direct homages. Sure, there are lots of kings throughout history, but there’s only one King of Rock and Roll, and naming your child King can mean a lot.

9 Aloha Hawaiian; “love and fellowship” Elvis is often associated with Hawaii, which became a state in the early years of his career. Like many in the ’50s and ‘60s, Elvis found himself swept up in a love of the islands. He performed there, filmed movies there, and even bought a home on Oahu, so naming your child Aloha can have a lot of Presley connections.

10 Tupelo Creek; “swamp tree” Though he is probably best known as a resident of Tennessee, Elvis was born in Tupelo, Mississippi on January 8, 1935. This sweet, unique name is ripe for cute nicknames like Tuey, Pelly, or Lo. It also just so happens to be the name of Riley Keough’s daughter.

11 Vegas Spanish; “large plain or valley” Another spot commonly associated with Elvis is Las Vegas — he had a residency at the International and Las Vegas Hilton from July 1969 to December 1976. With 636 consecutive shows, it remains one of the most successful residencies in history, and Vegas is a really unique baby name option for your little Presley fan.

12 Memphis Greek; “enduring and beautiful” Elvis grew up in Memphis, Tennessee after his family relocated from Tupelo. He and Priscilla also resided there at the famous Graceland mansion. I love this as a gender neutral baby name, but also think “Mimi” is a cute nickname for a little girl.

13 Brooklyn English; “living near a brook” While none of the Presleys are necessarily associated with The Big Apple, it’s actually the birthplace of Priscilla. She and her family would move around a lot, though, and she subsequently lived in Connecticut, New Mexico, Maine, Texas, and finally Germany. But you can name your little one Brooklyn as an homage to Priscilla’s origin story.

14 Rock This unique name of Rock is a fun, off-beat homage to rock and roll and also “Jailhouse Rock,” one of the King’s greatest and most beloved hits.

15 Connor Irish; “hound lover” “Hound Dog” is another of Elvis’ best loved songs, and I love Connor, an Irish boy’s name, as a subtle celebration of Presley.

16 Grace The iconic estate is part of the Presley legacy. Michael Ochs Archives/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images I’ve mentioned it a few times already, but Graceland was the home of the Presleys and is now a popular tourist attraction in Memphis. I love simply using the name Grace (who doesn’t love a Gracie?), but Gracelynn, or even Graceland could work.

17 Blue The baby name Blue as in “Blue Suede Shoes” and “Blue Hawaii.” Besides, if it’s good enough for Queen B’s baby, it’s certainly a great choice for yours. This gender neutral name is quirky but strong, and I love the nickname “Lu.”

18 Beau French; “handsome” Though Priscilla’s last name at birth was Wagner, it was changed to Beaulieu (French for “beautiful place”) when her mother remarried Paul Beaulieu in 1948. Priscilla’s birth father died in a plane crash when she was just 6 months old, and she was raised by Paul from the time she was a small child. The baby name Beau pays tribute to a major part of her life story.

19 Anuja Sanskrit: “younger sister” “Little Sister” is a great song that Elvis released in 1961. Just as Connor is a kind of sneaky way to honor Elvis’ music, we think this beautiful Indian name of Anuja is similarly fun.

20 Presley Old English; “priest’s meadow” In addition to being perhaps the ultimate tribute to the family, the name Presley is gender neutral, unique, and easy to spell and pronounce. You can’t go wrong.

Considering the Presleys’ careers and legacy continue to this day, we’ve obviously just scratched the surface of baby names inspired by the first family of rock. But hopefully this list can at least start you on your baby naming journey so you can have a little less conversation on the subject with your partner. (That was our last pun, we promise.)