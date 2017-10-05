Is It Safe To Take Benadryl During Pregnancy? Here's What To Know

I must admit, I don't take medication often. OK, maybe an ibuprofen here or a Tylenol for a headache there. But when I do, I don't think much of it. I just pop one or two with a drink of water and go about my day. When you're pregnant, though, you may find yourself second-guessing your own every move — particularly when it comes to ingesting anything, including medications. If you suffer from allergies, you might be wondering is it safe to take Benadryl while pregnant? And if so, how much? Before you find the answer, know that simply asking yourself (and your doctor) this question is a step in the right direction.

Is it safe to take Benadryl during pregnancy?

“It is safe to take Benadryl sporadically,” says Dr. Erica Montes, board-certified OB-GYN, “but it’s also safe to use other antihistamines such as Claritin and Zyrtec on a more daily basis, if necessary.” The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) agrees that the following generic allergy medications have been shown to be safe to take during pregnancy:

Chlorpheniramine (Allegra is a brand you may recognize)

Dexchlorpheniramine

Hydroxyzine

The ACOG states that the following allergy medications are probably safe to use during pregnancy:

Cetirizine (Zyrtec is a brand you may recognize)

Loratadine (Claritin is a brand you may recognize)

Corticosteroid nasal spray (like Flonase)

“If you are on antihistamines after pregnancy it can decrease your milk supply so be a little more cautious regarding your antihistamine use,” Montes adds. As ever, it’s a good idea to check in with your health care providor about any medications you may need to take during pregnancy. But, seasonal allergies can be miserable, and there are certainly good options available that can make you more comfortable.

How much Benadryl is safe to take while pregnant?

The recommended dose on the package should be safe. However, definitely seek the guidance of your doctor before taking any of those allergy medications in your first trimester.

Keep in mind, that no medication can be guaranteed to be 100 percent safe during pregnancy, so you'll only want to take medication if you absolutely need it and with permission from your doctor.

Expert:

Dr. Erica Montes, M.D., FACOG, Board Certified OB-GYN and creator of The Modern Mujer