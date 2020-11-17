Stock Up On These Fall Maternity Clothes To Last You Through The Winter

With autumn in full swing, it's finally time to bust out your cute earthy-tones, flannel scarves, and cozy sweaters. If you're expecting, your changing body is the perfect excuse to stock up on some of the best fall pieces for pregnant women this year. Sure, you could wear the same maternity leggings you've been wearing up until this point, but who can say no to a new pair of skinny jeans?

For a lot of women, myself included, pregnancy does not bring about the elusive "glow" everyone speaks of. Instead, it can sometimes seem like you look exactly how you feel, which in my case was utterly exhausted. While there is no magic solution for the lack of energy, a new outfit or some pretty accessories can help boost your confidence a bit. Fall clothes are especially excellent for this, because not only are they cute, but they also tend to be incredibly comfortable.

If the idea of investing a lot into one season's worth of clothes makes you skeptical, remember that a lot of fall clothes easily transition into winter, and some things, like accessories and jackets, can still be worn after you've had the baby. So, if you're ready to get started on your shopping, here are some of the best fall pieces for pregnant women this year.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Knit Sweater MAMA Fine-Knit Sweater H&M Available in sizes XS - XL $34.99 See on H&M Available in either grey or cream, this soft knit sweater features puffed shoulders with ribbed cuffs to create a stylish look. It has ribbed detailing along the bottom hem, is made from a blend of soft materials, including elastane for extra stretch, and can definitely transition into a roomy sweater once you've had your baby.

2 Skinny Jeans Madewell Maternity Skinny Jeans Nordstrom Available in size 23-31 $96.60 $138 See on Nordstrom Give your leggings a little break while you wear these over-the-belly skinny maternity jeans by Madewell. They have a slim fit but still have some stretch so they won't end up too small as your belly grows throughout pregnancy, which is good because you can wear these long into winter and spring.

3 Midi Dress Olive 3/4 Sleeve Maternity Plus Midi Dress PinkBlush Maternity Available in sizes 1X - 3X and in 5 colors $54 See on PinkBlush Maternity If you want to skip pants altogether (no judgement!), try this 3/4 sleeve midi dress. It's made from a blend of materials that make it soft and stretchy while the elastic band around the waist gives it some shape. You can get a dress for every day of the work-week, too, because it comes in five color options.

4 Burgundy Long Sleeve Top Double Layer Long Sleeve Maternity/Nursing Top Mom 2 Be Available in sizes S - L $19.98 See on Mom 2 B You can wear this long sleeve top throughout the fall while you're pregnant and then again next fall when you're nursing because of its dual purpose design. It's made from stretchy rayon modal and spandex, so it will fit as your tummy grows and still look good postpartum, but it does need to be hand-washed and line dried.

5 Denim Jacket Maternity Icon Distressed Denim Jacket Gap Available in sizes XS - M $39 $79.95 See on Gap A good denim jacket can be worn throughout the year, and this maternity style is no exception. It's made from a blend of nylon, acryle, and wool so it's both soft and durable enough to last you throughout pregnancy (and beyond). It also features button closure, front slanted pockets, and distressed detailing for extra character.

6 Plaid Blanket Scarf Universal Thread Women's Plaid Blanket Scarf in Cream Target $17 See on Target It's amazing how much a scarf can add to an outfit, and this one will work well with a variety of them thanks to its neutral colors. It's made from 100% acrylic fabric and measures 74" x 28", making it the perfect blanket scarf. This scarf will be especially great for those chillier days when you want to be warm without having to squeeze into a jacket.

7 Olive Overalls A Pea in the Pod Maternity Overalls Macy's Available in sizes XS - L $68.60 $98 See on Macy's These olive overalls are perfect for fall and their straight leg design will keep you comfortable as well as looking good. The straps are adjustable with hook-loop closure and the overalls are made from tencel to keep them soft and stretchy. They also feature two front pockets and two back pockets and they are machine washable.

8 Rust Colored Headband (& Mask!) The Headband Mask - Rust Amalfii $15 See on Amalfii Since you have to wear a mask when you're out anyway, you might as well get this one that can also be worn as a headband. All you need to do is slide the center loop to the side and the headband transforms into a face mask. Then, when you no longer need your mask, just slide the loop back to the front and wear it as a headband again. It comes with an adjustable nose wire and it can be machine washed.

9 Distressed Skinny Jeans Maternity Full Panel Favorite Jeggings Gap Available in sizes 25 - 34 in short, regular, and long inseams (availability varies) $52 $74.95 See on Gap For a little edge, try these over the belly distressed jeggings. They're made from soft, stretchy material so they'll last throughout pregnancy, and they have a real zipper fly and button closure so they don't actually look like maternity jeans. Plus, they come in three inseam options and a wide range of sizes.

10 Slip-On Sneakers Canvas Slip-Ons for Women in Navy Blue Old Navy Available in sizes 6-11 and in various colors $26 See on Old Navy If you're at the point of pregnancy where sassy boots are no longer an option and bending over to tie your shoes is seemingly impossible, these slip-on canvas shoes with elastic details have you covered. They come in several color options and sizes, and have a little bit of stretch so your swollen feet won't feel too cramped.

11 Long Button Sleeve Top Yellow Soft Brushed Button Long Sleeve Maternity Plus Top PinkBlush Maternity Available in sizes 1X - 3X and in two colors (size availability varies by color) $36 See on PinkBlush Maternity This soft knit shirt can be dressed up or down with just a few accessories. It's available in three colors and three sizes, all of which feature a cozy, stretchy body and sleeves with wrist cuffs and button details. One important note, this top does need to be dry cleaned or hand-washed.

12 Hooded Vest Hoodie Vest Simply Serene Boutique Available in regular sizes S - 3XL $35 See on Simply Serene This vest isn't technically a maternity item, but if you wear it open, it'll fit just fine. On breezy days, you can pull the hood up to keep the wind out of your face and as your belly gets bigger, you can adjust the waistline to better complement your changing body shape.

13 Utility Leggings Ingrid & Isabel Maternity Utility Jeggings in Olive Target Available in sizes 00 - 18 and in two colors $29.99 See on Target Switch things up a bit with a pair of these side panel utility leggings in either olive or black. They are made from a fabric blend that has plenty of stretch so they'll fit you throughout pregnancy, and they have moto detailing on the legs and zippers at the ankle.

14 Wool Hat Wool Oversized Fedora The Spoiled Boutique Available in 7 colors $40 See on The Spoiled Boutique If you really don't want to spend a lot of money on your maternity wardrobe, you can still invest in a few cute accessory pieces like this oversize wool fedora. You can get it in seven different colors, all of which feature a cute little strap around the top of the rim to give it a little extra flair.

15 Flannel Draped Cardigan Red Plain Long Sleeve Maternity Cardigan PinkBlush Maternity Available in sizes S - XL $42 See on PinkBlush Maternity You can wear this cozy stretchy plaid cardigan well into the winter as well as beyond pregnancy. It's made from a blend of polyester and spandex, features two front pockets and side slits, and has an open front so it'll fit no matter your belly's size.

16 Black Ankle Pants Indigo Blue Plus Size Secret Fit Belly Skinny Maternity Ankle Jeggings Motherhood Maternity Available in size 1X $25 $49.98 See on Motherhood Maternity Upgrade your black leggings to a pair of stretchy black skinny jeans instead. These over-the-belly jeggings are made from a cotton blend and are designed to be ankle length. Also, they're safe to toss into the washing machine, and you won't have to worry about fading.

17 Plaid Kimono Jacket Universal Thread Women's Plaid Ruana Kimono Jacket in Green Target This has an oversize fit and is One Size $28 See on Target Another piece you can wear for years to come is this this one-size layering kimono. It's made from a blend of polyester and rayon, so it needs to be hand-washed and line dried, but it's worth it because the classic cream and olive combination in the plaid print makes this a fall wardrobe staple whether your pregnant or not.

18 Crew Neck Sweater Plus Size Crew Neck Maternity Sweater in Grey Motherhood Maternity Available in two colors in size 1X $34.98 See on Motherhood Maternity A soft crew new sweater will keep you warm all fall and winter, and this one's side ruched detail will ensure it also fits that long. It's made from a cotton blend with a little bit of stretch and is ribbed at the wrists and hemline. The best part? This sweater can be tossed into the washer and dryer.

19 Soft & Cozy Leggings MAMA Soft Leggings in Gray Melange H&M Available in sizes S - XXL and in two colors $24.99 See on H&M If your favorite thing about being pregnant is the option to wear leggings all day every day, then there's no need to deviate from that plan, but you can invest in these super soft and stretchy leggings from H&M. They come in two different colors and have a fold-over waist so you can ensure a snug, but still cozy fit.

20 Oval Hoop Earrings Esh Jewelry Collection, Small Multicolored Oval Hoop Earrings Etsy Available with silver or gold posts $28 See on Etsy For an easy confidence boost that takes almost no effort, treat yourself to some earrings that will complement your fall wardrobe, like this lightweight resin pair. You can get them with either a silver or gold earring post, or the seller even accepts requests for clip-on backings. Either way, the gorgeous colors will add a pop to your wardrobe throughout fall and beyond.

21 Flat Ankle Booties Cloud Aline Bootie Nordstrom Available in sizes 5.5 - 11.5 and in several colors (availability and price vary) $174.95 See on Nordstrom For the women who need flat, sturdy shoes during pregnancy (like I did), these ankle boots with pattern detailing and zipper closure will have you feeling steady and looking cute. They have a removable cushioned insole which also has arch support, and the interior is lined with cozy faux fur. Plus, you can choose from a wide variety of color and pattern options and they're available in a range of sizes.

22 Waffle Knit Shirt Maternity Waffle-Knit T-Shirt in Pure Red Gap Available in sizes XS - XXL and in four colors (availability varies) $26 $29.95 See on Gap If you like a casual look, this soft waffle-knit long sleeve shirt looks great with a pair of jeans or layered with a scarf. It's made from a stretchy cotton blend and has ruched sides to ensure it fits as your belly grows and it's available in four different colors.

23 Fuzzy Sweater Vest Motherhood Maternity Plus Size Sweater Vest Macy's Available in sizes 2X and 3X $24.97 $44.98 See on Macy's You can look stylish and keep warm with this shawl collar maternity vest. It's made from polyester, has a textured look, and hangs below the hips to provide a bit of coverage without being bulky. One important note, it does need to be hand-washed.

24 Faux Leather Leggings Ingrid & Isabel Faux Leather Maternity Leggings Nordstrom Available in sizes XS - XL $98 See on Nordstrom Being pregnant is no reason to skip out on the faux leather legging trend, because Ingrid & Isabel have created an over-the-belly version just for you. They're made from a nylon and spandex blend that gives off the appearance of leather, but has the stretch of any other comfortable pair of leggings. The belly panel is designed to provide lower back support when it's pulled up, but can also be folded down for a more customized fit. Also, unlike real leather pants, you can safely wash these in the washing machine.

25 Stone Bracelet Universal Thread Semi-Precious Stretch Bracelet in Orange/Jade/Lilac Target Available in three color schemes $12.99 See on Target Treat yourself to this piece of jewelry that will add a little variety to your wardrobe and will fit no matter how swollen you are thanks to the elastic design. You can choose from three different color combinations, all of which feature stones of varying sizes and shapes and gold details.

26 Flare Sleeve Top LaDiWithABaBy, Flare Sleeve Top Etsy Available in sizes S - XL and in two color options $105 See on Etsy You can add a little frill to your wardrobe with this flutter sleeve top that's handmade to order. It's available in either plum or black and comes in sizes S to XL, but the shop owner is happy to work with customers on custom orders. The top is made from a blend of rayon, nylon, and spandex so it will stretch to fit you throughout pregnancy.

27 Oversize Cardigan Mocha Soft Knit Cable Knit Dolman Sleeve Maternity Cardigan PinkBlush Maternity Available in sizes S - L $44 See on PinkBlush Maternity Pair this cable knit oversize cardigan with jeans or your favorite leggings for a cozy fall look. It has an open front design and an oversize fit so you can be sure it'll fit you throughout pregnancy as well as after, and it has dolman style sleeves with long ribbed cuffs for a little extra character.

28 Soft Joggers Under Belly French Terry Maternity Jogger Pant A Pea in the Pod Available in sizes XS - L $58 See on A Pea in the Pod You can wear these joggers around the house or while you run errands, because they're made from a super soft blend that includes spandex to ensure they'll stretch to fit your body, but won't sag as the day goes on. They have an under-the-belly elastic waistband with drawstrings for a custom fit and they feature side pockets so you don't even have to carry a bag with you if you don't want to.

29 Cozy Maternity & Nursing Hoodie NOM Maternity Jojo Maternity/Nursing Hoodie in Grey Hacci Nordstrom Available in two colors and in size S - L (availability varies) $61.60 $88 See on Nordstrom A hoodie is an essential fall wardrobe piece, and this one will last you throughout the season and into the postpartum period since it's designed to be both a maternity and nursing top. It comes in either black or grey velour with a front kangaroo pocket and front layering that allows for easy nursing down the road. Plus, it's super soft and will make you want to curl up with a cup of hot cocoa on a chilly day.

30 Cable Knit Sweater Ingrid & Isabel Maternity Cozy Cable Pullover Sweater in Beige Target Available in sizes XS - XXL and in two colors $27.99 See on Target Available in either beige or oatmeal, this cable knit sweater hits below the hip for a slightly oversize fit so it will look great paired with leggings or jeans. It's made from a blend of acrylic and polyester fabrics and is safe to toss into the washer (but needs to be line dried) — plus its oversize fit allows you to wear it long after you've had your baby.

Sure, shopping for maternity clothes isn't quite as fun as shopping for clothes in your regular size, but you can still enjoy the cozy fall styles no matter where you are in pregnancy. So, stock up on your favorite pieces and then get yourself a hot apple cider to sip on as you watch the leaves turn.