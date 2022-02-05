Wearing compression legwear during pregnancy can help soothe the feeling of achy, heavy legs, improve circulation, and reduce the discomfort of swelling and varicose veins. The best maternity compression leggings offer gentle pressure on the legs while remaining comfortable, and they feature stretchy panels for your growing belly. Plus, there are styles suited to lounging, going out, or exercising, so you can choose the pair that’s most comfortable for you and best suits your needs.

While similar to maternity compression socks, maternity leggings extend above the knees to provide light compression all over the legs. Like most compression clothing, these leggings are often made with nylon and spandex that’s lightweight, durable, and stretchy. Some compression leggings are blended with moisture-wicking polyester or breathable cotton for added comfort. Maternity compression leggings are great for everyday wear throughout pregnancy — but if you want more support for your abdominal muscles during the fourth trimester, look for leggings specially designed to be worn postpartum.

In addition to offering mild to moderate compression, each pair of leggings below has a stretchy over-the-belly panel for a comfortable fit, and some options have extra-wide waistband panels which can be rolled up or folded over to give you more flexibility as your belly grows. Some styles are also seamless so they feel extra smooth against your skin.

A couple of other things to keep in mind: If you’re looking for something cozy to wear in cold weather, you might like fleece-lined leggings that are extra warm. You can also opt for leggings with pockets where you can store a few essentials. And while maternity compression leggings are safe to wear during pregnancy, tight-fitting clothing can cause acid reflux, heartburn, and other discomforts, so your leggings should feel snug but not overly tight.

However you plan to wear them, the best maternity compression leggings will make the time you spend on your feet (or your couch) a more comfortable experience. Find your perfect pair below.

1 A 2-Pack Of Highly Rated Leggings POSHDIVAH Maternity Leggings (2-Pack) Amazon $43 See On Amazon Given how comfortable and supportive leggings are, you might want to have multiple pairs. Sold in a two-pack, these maternity leggings are made from a nylon-spandex blend that creates light compression. The leggings have four-way stretch for a comfortable fit, and they’re breathable and sweat-wicking, too. The opaque leggings are available in multicolor two-packs or an all-black set. You can also buy a single pair of leggings in six colors, including dark green and pink. One positive review: “They’re buttery soft, have a nice amount of compression and aren’t see through at all. The belly band has a good amount of support on it - I definitely feel like these will be great no matter what trimester you’re in.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

2 These Seamless Leggings At A Great Price MOTHERS ESSENTIALS Maternity Compression Leggings Amazon $19 See On Amazon Made from polyamide (also known as nylon) and spandex, these seamless maternity leggings are smooth and supportive. The fabric blend is lightweight, durable, and stretchy, and, according to the brand, the leggings will provide medium compression. They’re available in two neutral colors: gray and black. One positive review: “These leggings are just the right amount of compression. My back and belly are supported more and I don't feel like I'm being crushed by a girdle.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

3 A Pair Of Fleece-Lined Maternity Leggings With Light Compression POSHDIVAH Maternity Fleece Lined Leggings Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you’re looking for something extra cozy, these fleece-lined maternity leggings with light compression throughout the legs are it. They’re made from a soft, stretchy, and moisture-wicking blend of polyester and spandex, and the belly panel is made from a supportive nylon-spandex blend. The leggings have flatlock seams to reduce chafing and irritation. There are also two side pockets big enough for your phone or wallet. Choose from four colors, including black and navy blue; two-packs are also available. One positive review: “I bought these 7 months pregnant and I love how high they go over my belly. The quality was very soft and comfy. Fleece was very nice on the inside.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

4 These Best-Selling Maternity Compression Leggings With Back Support Terramed Just Think Comfort Maternity Leggings Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made from a polyester-nylon blend, these maternity leggings have gentle, graduated compression through the legs — and they’re a best-seller on Amazon. The leggings have an X-shaped back panel for additional support, and the belly panel is seamless for a smooth, comfortable feel. The moisture-wicking leggings are also available in a shorter capri length. One positive review: “The fabric is so soft and stretchy, but at the same time provides support for a growing bump. I was thinking to wear it at my prenatal yoga class, however it looks so good that I am definitely going to dress it up with some tunics and oversized sweaters.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

5 These Leggings With A High Waist That’s Foldable Kindred Bravely Louisa Over The Bump Maternity Leggings Amazon $90 See On Amazon These maternity leggings have an extra-high waist which can be folded over, offering a supportive and comfortable fit at any stage of your pregnancy. The polyester-spandex blend provides mild compression, and these leggings have two pockets. They’re available in four colors, including terra-cotta (pictured) and black, and you can also opt for a pocketless style. One positive review: “Ah-mazing leggings!!! I have been searching for something like these forever! Great compression on the legs [...] and comfy band to support my growing baby bump!” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

6 These Compression Leggings With Laser-Cut Detailing Movemama Maternity Leggings With Pockets Amazon $59 See On Amazon These stylish maternity leggings have geometric cutouts on one leg to give them a little extra flair. They’re made from a polyester-spandex blend with a moderate to higher level of compression, according to reviewers. The high waist can go over the belly or be rolled down. Plus, there are two deep pockets on the side for your phone and other essentials. This laser-cut style is available in black and slate gray, and the brand also offers classic leggings. One positive review: “I absolutely love these leggings. The fit is perfect with just the right amount of compression. The only leggings I could wear during my second and third trimester because they provided the perfect amount of support for my growing belly.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

