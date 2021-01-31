If you’re pregnant during the chilly months, you’ll want to invest in one of the best maternity winter coats to keep you warm in frigid temperatures. The best maternity coats are ones that can accommodate your growing belly with enough fabric to keep you and the bump covered. Extra features like adjustable ties to loosen or tighten the coat can also be super helpful to ensure your coat fits well your entire pregnancy.

Since you’ll be wearing your maternity coat during winter, you’ll want to make sure that it's at least somewhat warm. Thick and cozy puffer coats or water-repellent parkas with a fuzzy lining are likely going to be the toastiest options, while lighter-weight coats made from materials like fleece may work if you don’t experience particularly extreme winters or if you’re just naturally warm because, you know, pregnancy.

If you aren’t thrilled about having to spend money on a maternity coat you'll only wear during your pregnancy, consider purchasing a convertible coat that you can wear during pregnancy and beyond. Often called three-in-one coats, these products usually feature a removable fabric panel to give you a little extra room during pregnancy. When not pregnant, you can wear the coat with the panel over a baby carrier to keep your little one warm, or remove it entirely.

These four maternity coats are all perfect for winter, ensuring that you stay amazingly warm in even the coldest weather. Functionality aside, these picks are all super cute, too, because everyone deserves to feel both cozy and stylish.

1. A Convertible Parka With A Faux-Fur Lining

The ultimate combination of fashion and function, this stylish maternity coat from Seraphine will be your new favorite piece in your maternity wardrobe — I mean can you even with that stunning slate gray color? The parka features a faux-fur lining that’s warm and cozy, side zipper pockets for securely carrying a few essentials, and a weather-resistant outer shell that’ll ensure you stay dry.

If you’re worried about outgrowing your maternity coat during your pregnancy, that certainly won’t be the case with this pick. For one, it has an empire waist with drawstring ties so it’s easily adjustable. And it even comes with an extra zip-off panel that allows you to expand the size of the coat while pregnant or cover up your baby in their carrier once they're born (so yes, you can wear it when you're no longer pregnant).

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "The one maternity item I invested in, and was worth every penny! It looks nice, fits perfectly, and very warm for New England winters...but not the warmest coat which is perfect because the hormones alone keep you warm enough."

Available sizes: 2 to 14

2. A Swing-Style Winter Coat

If you’re looking for a dressier maternity coat, this one from Momo Maternity fits the bill. The pleated coat is made primarily from a combination of wool and polyester (with a polyester lining), so it’s amazingly cozy and can wick moisture if you get too warm. Moms-to-be will adore the swing fit of this pick, which is loose enough to accommodate a growing bump in style. The coat has four pockets (two interior and two exterior) to keep essentials easily within reach and a button closure with hidden snaps.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Finally a maternity coat that has space for those of us who go straight out! At 6 months pregnant, I have already maxed out the belly size on most maternity coats that I have tried in my usual size small, but if I go bigger than the small, the shoulders are so wide that I look like I'm playing dress-up in clothes too big. This coat is just right. It has more than enough room in the belly to grow, but still looks cute and fitted for those of us who are still working and want to look tailored and professional (not to mention cute and attractive!). I've gotten lots of compliments and requests by friends to steal/borrow it when they are pregnant."

Available sizes: X-Small to X-Large

3. A Quilted Winter Coat

This quilted maternity coat will help to keep you and the bump toasty all winter long. The black puffer-style jacket is made from 100% polyester (with a polyester fill) so it’s warm and water-resistant — perfect for those winter days when it’s snowing or sleeting. An empire waist and an adjustable drawstring ensures that the coat will continue to fit even as your bump grows. A front-zipper closure with snaps, multiple pockets (both on the interior and exterior), and a removable hood are just a few extra features that you’ll surely enjoy. And this pick is even quilted for added style.

The coat is currently only available in a couple smaller sizes, though hopefully Amazon will get more sizes back in stock soon! In the meantime, it's worth noting that some reviewers report that the coat runs large and you may want to size down.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I love this maternity coat! I weighed 160 pounds [pre-pregnancy] and I'm currently 7 months along at 190 pounds. I bought a large and the coat fits nicely with some extra room to accommodate the weeks to come. The fit is [flattering] and the coat is not too bulky but not thin either. I can easily wear a sweater under the coat for an added layer of warmth if needed. I like that there's a drawstring in the back of the coat to help draw in the coat which flatters my baby bump."

Available sizes: X-Small to Small

4. A Convertible Fleece Jacket

With more than 300 reviews on Amazon and a solid 4.4-star rating overall, this convertible fleece jacket from Smallshow is totally raved about on the site, and it’s largely because the coat’s versatility is nearly unmatched. The convertible coat essentially has three main uses — wear it as a regular jacket when not pregnant, or insert the fabric panel to gain a little extra roominess during pregnancy or to wear the coat over a baby carrier (this one even has a small hood to cover the baby’s head) once your little one is born.

The jacket is made from a thick fleece material that many reviewers commented was shockingly warm, though many also noted that it's easy to layer this coat with other maternity pieces for additional warmth, if desired. The jacket features side pockets to stash a few small essentials and a hood to keep your head warm.

Choose from four colors — black, blue, gray, or wine. Be sure to buy the version that's a three-in-one coat or both the two-in-one jacket and the maternity panel, as the maternity panel and baby carrier-covering jacket (sans maternity panel) are also sold separately.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This jacket is thick and cozy, good quality. I first wore the jacket with the infant panel when I was 8-9 months pregnant. [...] Now when I have my 11-pound baby in a front-pack carrier, the baby fits perfectly in the jacket panel. At this point, the hood for the baby is a little big, but he'll grow into it. I can also wear it without the infant panel, and it looks like a normal jacket."